First phase complete on Entebbe research clinic

10 Dec 2020
The first phase of construction of a $1m research clinic in Entebbe has been completed by planning, design, architecture and engineering team FBW Group.
First phase completion
The clinic, a joint project involving the UK’s Medical Research Council (MRC), The Wellcome Trust, the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), is the latest in a series of medical developments in which the FBW Group has been involved.

A cornerstone of its work is the development and reconstruction of urban and rural hospitals, providing practical solutions, responding to the local conditions and at the same time creating healthy environments for patients.

The company is also working on a £9.5m project to deliver Malawi’s first specialist postgraduate medical training centre. In Uganda, FBW has worked with Hospice Africa to deliver its clinic in Kampala and designed and master planned the Virika Hospital at Fort Portal. It was also the architect and master planner on the Nsambya Hospital’s Children’s Burns Unit in Kampala. In Tanzania it has worked on a range of hospital projects, including Mikumi Hospital, Peraminho Hospital, the Mtinko Health Centre and the Tabora Centre for Audiology and Speech. It is also currently working to help deliver a groundbreaking women’s health project in Kigutu in Burundi.

Construction work on the Entebbe clinic began last September, using locally available and sourced materials in the building. The clinic has natural ventilation and it will sit in a landscaped setting.
