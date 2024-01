2024 Dakar Stage 3 results – First marathon

The second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally saw many top names return to the fore. Read more about the stage here . 2024 Dakar stage 3 was a 438 km timed special from Al Duwadimi to Al Salamiya. Terrain over the course of the day varied from rough tracks to large dunes The teams were only allowed two hours of service time before the race machines were refuelled and entered a par ferme scenario. This means that no work is allowed on the vehicles overnight.