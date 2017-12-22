Industries

    2024 Dakar Stage 3 results – First marathon

    9 Jan 2024
    9 Jan 2024
    The second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally saw many top names return to the fore. Read more about the stage here. 2024 Dakar stage 3 was a 438 km timed special from Al Duwadimi to Al Salamiya. Terrain over the course of the day varied from rough tracks to large dunes The teams were only allowed two hours of service time before the race machines were refuelled and entered a par ferme scenario. This means that no work is allowed on the vehicles overnight.
    2024 Dakar Stage 3 results &#x2013; First marathon

    Stephane Peterhansel (Audi) made history on stage two by taking his 50th-ever stage win. He holds this record jointly with rally and Dakar legend Ari Vatanen. Learn a little more about Finnish driver at this link. It was Peterhansel who set off first today, opening the road for his rivals behind.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/


