F1 review: Saudi Arabia 2023

The Saudi Arabian GP was a mixed bag, with the lead changing hands a number of times during the first few laps. Safety cars were present, working well to shake up the order. However, Red Bull still managed to come out on top with a commanding lead.

Alonso had a mega start and overtook polesitter Perez into turn 1. The Aston Martin managed to maintain the lead for a few laps before Perez breezed past with DRS. Unfortunately, Alonso received a five-second penalty for a starting infringement. Aston Martin showed immense pace throughout the race, but Stroll had to stop with a technical fault. This brought out the safety car. Alonso served his penalty under the safety car and managed to come out without losing a place on track. A place he maintained to claim his second podium in as many races. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...