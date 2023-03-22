F1 review: Saudi Arabia 2023

Alonso had a mega start and overtook polesitter Perez into turn 1. The Aston Martin managed to maintain the lead for a few laps before Perez breezed past with DRS. Unfortunately, Alonso received a five-second penalty for a starting infringement. Aston Martin showed immense pace throughout the race, but Stroll had to stop with a technical fault. This brought out the safety car. Alonso served his penalty under the safety car and managed to come out without losing a place on track. A place he maintained to claim his second podium in as many races.
