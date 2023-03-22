Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopBroad MediaTiger Wheel & TyreKia South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Motorsport Review South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


F1 review: Saudi Arabia 2023

22 Mar 2023
The Saudi Arabian GP was a mixed bag, with the lead changing hands a number of times during the first few laps. Safety cars were present, working well to shake up the order. However, Red Bull still managed to come out on top with a commanding lead.
F1 review: Saudi Arabia 2023

Alonso had a mega start and overtook polesitter Perez into turn 1. The Aston Martin managed to maintain the lead for a few laps before Perez breezed past with DRS. Unfortunately, Alonso received a five-second penalty for a starting infringement. Aston Martin showed immense pace throughout the race, but Stroll had to stop with a technical fault. This brought out the safety car. Alonso served his penalty under the safety car and managed to come out without losing a place on track. A place he maintained to claim his second podium in as many races.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

NextOptions


SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

Related

F1 review: Bahrain 2023
F1 review: Bahrain 20237 Mar 2023
Audi partners with Sauber in F1
Audi partners with Sauber in F13 Nov 2022
Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026
Audi to enter Formula 1 in 202629 Aug 2022
Sebastian Vettel to retire from F1
Sebastian Vettel to retire from F128 Jul 2022
F1 GP in South Africa: What we know so far
F1 GP in South Africa: What we know so far15 Jun 2022
F1 review: Spain 2022
F1 review: Spain 202223 May 2022
Max Verstappen would like to race in Africa, thinks Kyalami would be a cool addition
Max Verstappen would like to race in Africa, thinks Kyalami would be a cool addition13 May 2022
Announce F1 race in South Africa, says Lewis Hamilton
Announce F1 race in South Africa, says Lewis Hamilton11 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz