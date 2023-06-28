Nissan announces big executive committee changes

Nissan has announced the following executive committee changes which will take effect from 1 July 2023.

“In response to the constantly evolving market conditions, we will introduce a flatter and agile leadership structure, which will further empower regional and functional leadership. The new executive committee will work as a cohesive team to accelerate Nissan Next progress in the final year of delivery and formulate the next mid-term plan to realise Nissan’s growth plans,” said Makoto Uchida, president and chief executive officer (CEO).

With this change, the chairpersons of the regional management committees (MC), Guillaume Cartier, senior vice president (SVP), MC AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania); Jérémie Papin, SVP, MC Americas; and Shohei Yamazaki, SVP, MC China will become members of the executive committee and will report directly to Makoto Uchida, CEO.

In addition, Ivan Espinosa, SVP for global product planning and global program management will be a member of the executive committee and will expand his scope to include Global Motor Sports. Espinosa will report to Makoto Uchida, CEO.

In addition, the current members of the executive committee will expand their scope and will change their reporting to Makoto Uchida, CEO:

Asako Hoshino, executive vice president (EVP) and chairperson of MC for Japan-Asean overseeing global marketing and sales, global customer experience, and global infiniti, will add global aftersales within her scope.

Hideyuki Sakamoto, EVP, manufacturing and SCM, will add responsibility for purchasing.

Stephen Ma, chief financial officer (CFO) overseeing finance, control, M&A, tax & customs, global IS/IT, investor relations, will add operations performance as a new area of responsiblity.

Kunio Nakaguro, EVP, R&D, will continue his current areas of responsibility.

All other EC members will retain their scope and reporting.