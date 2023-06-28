Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Nissan announces big executive committee changes

28 Jun 2023
Nissan has announced the following executive committee changes which will take effect from 1 July 2023.
Image supplied
Image supplied

“In response to the constantly evolving market conditions, we will introduce a flatter and agile leadership structure, which will further empower regional and functional leadership. The new executive committee will work as a cohesive team to accelerate Nissan Next progress in the final year of delivery and formulate the next mid-term plan to realise Nissan’s growth plans,” said Makoto Uchida, president and chief executive officer (CEO).

With this change, the chairpersons of the regional management committees (MC), Guillaume Cartier, senior vice president (SVP), MC AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania); Jérémie Papin, SVP, MC Americas; and Shohei Yamazaki, SVP, MC China will become members of the executive committee and will report directly to Makoto Uchida, CEO.

In addition, Ivan Espinosa, SVP for global product planning and global program management will be a member of the executive committee and will expand his scope to include Global Motor Sports. Espinosa will report to Makoto Uchida, CEO.

In addition, the current members of the executive committee will expand their scope and will change their reporting to Makoto Uchida, CEO:

Asako Hoshino, executive vice president (EVP) and chairperson of MC for Japan-Asean overseeing global marketing and sales, global customer experience, and global infiniti, will add global aftersales within her scope.

Hideyuki Sakamoto, EVP, manufacturing and SCM, will add responsibility for purchasing.

Stephen Ma, chief financial officer (CFO) overseeing finance, control, M&A, tax & customs, global IS/IT, investor relations, will add operations performance as a new area of responsiblity.

Kunio Nakaguro, EVP, R&D, will continue his current areas of responsibility.

All other EC members will retain their scope and reporting.

NextOptions



Related

The Nissan Spirit of Africa Challenge
The Nissan Spirit of Africa Challenge12 Jun 2023
NEFC Group deploys Infor ERP to transform operations in UAE and Ethiopia
Perfect WordNEFC Group deploys Infor ERP to transform operations in UAE and Ethiopia30 Mar 2023
Renault-Nissan: why electric vehicles will be key to the future of the embattled auto alliance
Renault-Nissan: why electric vehicles will be key to the future of the embattled auto alliance13 Feb 2023
Over R20.6m saved on AutoTrader's Black Friday car deals
AutoTraderOver R20.6m saved on AutoTrader's Black Friday car deals30 Nov 2022
Gail Schimmel. Source: Supplied.
ARB: The South African consumer is worried about money, vehicle ads1 Nov 2022
October Public Sector Leaders features Premier Alan Winde
Topco MediaOctober Public Sector Leaders features Premier Alan Winde19 Oct 2022
Nissan announces complete exit from Russian market
Nissan announces complete exit from Russian market12 Oct 2022
Advertising awards inspire competition and drive industry excellence, say leading creatives
TBWAAdvertising awards inspire competition and drive industry excellence, say leading creatives10 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz