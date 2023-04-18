Dunlop celebrates top tyre dealers for outstanding 2022 performance

The prestigious annual awards ceremony celebrated product and service excellence in Dunlop’s four tyre retail categories serving unique areas of the market.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, which manufactures and distributes Dunlop Tyres locally, said: “This year's winners have truly set the benchmark for excellence in the industry, and it was our honour to recognise them for another year of dedication, hard work, and exceptional customer service as Dunlop dealers – in essence creating joy through innovation, in line with our corporate purpose.”

Dunlop Zone awards

The largest and most hotly contested contest is always the Dunlop Zone category, which is a top end fitment centre that provides the consumer with a multi-branded tyre offering and a range of tyre services.

Dunlop Zone stores are judged on customer service excellence, revenue and volume growth, participation in Dunlop’s value-added offerings, as well as engagement with marketing and communication campaigns.

Top honours in the Dunlop Zone National Awards went to Renata Tyres in Randfontein which clinched the Dunlop Zone Diamond Dealer of the Year 2022 award, followed by Trevor's Wheel & Tyre in Kimberley, which took the Dunlop Zone Platinum Dealer of the Year 2022 award, and Stoney's Wheel and Tyre in Bloemfontein who scooped the gold award in this category.

“We were thrilled to come out tops this year in such a competitive category and we’re grateful to Dunlop for enabling us to succeed by providing us with expert advice, marketing support and competitive pricing that we can pass on to our clients,” said Team Renata.

Dunlop Zone Newcomer of the Year 2022 was Trophy Tyres in Letsitele.

Regional Dealer of the Year winners in the Dunlop Zone category were:

KwaZulu-Natal: Dunlop Zone New Germany Tyre, Exhaust & Garage (gold)



Eastern Cape: Dunlop Zone Plettenberg Bay (retaining its gold award from the previous year) and Eastern Cape Tyres in King William's Town (platinum)



Western Cape: Autospeed Blackheath (gold) and Goodhope Tyres (diamond)



Gauteng West: AST Tyres (gold) and Renata Tyres Randfontein (diamond)



Limpopo/Mpumalanga/Swaziland: Dunlop Zone Hoedspruit (gold) and Hardie Tyre Services in Ermelo (platinum)



Free State/Northern Cape/Lesotho: Stoney's Wheel and Tyre in Bloemfontein (gold) and Trevor's Wheel & Tyre in Kimberley (platinum).

Dunlop Commercial awards

Dunlop Commercial dealers provide specialised fitment for fleet owners and transport operators.

Judging criteria in this category included customer service excellence, revenue and volume growth and strategic sales performance.

Tyres & Treads in George was named Dunlop Commercial Dealer of the Year 2022, while runner-up in the Dunlop Commercial category was IC Steel & Tyre in Cape Town.

Dunlop Express Dealer awards

Dunlop Express stores serve smaller towns and this category was judged on revenue and volume growth.

Kgethogolo Fitment Centre in Virginia, Lejweleputswa District Municipality, was named the Dunlop Express Dealer of the Year 2022. The centre prides itself on customer satisfaction, fast delivery, competitive prices, stock availability, and professional advice and support.

New Germany Tyres, Dunlop Zone, KZN Regional: Gold

Dunlop Container awards

In the Dunlop Container category, also judged on revenue and volume growth, the winner was Kulungwane Tyres, based in Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng. This 100% black-owned and currently 51% black-youth owned company sells and supplies new tyres for passenger, light commercial, truck and bus as well as off road tyres and tubes.

With the support of a widely recognised brand, the Dunlop Container programme has enjoyed exponential growth and success in the tyre market and has received widespread support from government and other agencies. Dunlop also offers a Business in a Box plug-and-play solution for informal tyre businesses often trading from makeshift facilities, to be transformed into Dunlop-branded fitment centres operating out of a fully fitted 12 metre container. The brand is on the lookout for 48 township entrepreneurs who could qualify for startup support to run their own local Dunlop Container tyre centres.

“Year after year it is gratifying to see the pool of Dunlop dealers growing and the calibre of entries reaching new heights in tyre retail excellence – from our entry level Dunlop Container stores to the more developed and mature Dunlop Express, Zone and Commercial stores. Congrats to all our winners for their exceptional performance in 2022! We look forward to having them 'Take the Road' with us in 2023 and beyond,” said Ozoux.



