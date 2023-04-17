Explore in the all-new Nissan X-Trail

Nissan has just unleashed the new X-Trail. It's the fourth generation of the popular SUV. It's revamped and refreshed and priced very competitively. I just loved the cabin space. Plenty of room in the front and back to seat five individuals very comfortably. And more space at the 'boot' to load up just about any luggage you might have for any trip.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

The ride was notably smooth, with the engine barely audible. And even when I gave it some stick on the off-roads, the X-Trail was quiet. Petrol consumption was a modest 8ls per 100kms and brings comfort, edge, and style. From the outside, the X-Trail is muscular with swooping body indentures and poised for adventure.

Bold and audacious

Sculpted with a muscular and modern design, it’s also equipped with a full suite of advanced driving assistance technologies for stress-free driving, a comprehensive range of technology features to ensure safety and a refined interior that delivers only the best in driver and passenger experience.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Nissan DNA

“The X-Trail is our family icon, with a heritage of over 20 years. It has remained true to its original recipe: robust looks, advanced and efficient all-wheel-drive powertrains, and flexible practicality, which come together to enable family adventures.

“The fourth generation X-Trail draws from a well-established DNA that runs through all three of the previous generations and is the perfect companion for all adventures, complemented with an exciting driving experience on all terrains,” said Stefan Haasbroek, chief marketing manager at Nissan Africa.

Powered up!

Available in three variations – the Visia CVT, Acenta CVT, and Acenta Plus CVT – all boasting Nissan’s acclaimed four-cylinder petrol engine. This powerplant has a 2.5l engine displacement, churning out 135kW and 244Nm of torque – with increases of 9kW and 11Nm from the outgoing model.

This power output, which propels the X-Trail to a top speed of 195km/h, does not mean it is not frugal at the pumps: a combined fuel consumption of 7.4l/100km and 55l tank capacity meaning that adventures in the X-Trail will last far longer.

Keeping you safe

The vehicle offers notable technologies including the intuitive 4x4 driving capabilities that the Nissan X-Trail is known for - offering peace of mind while driving. Through features such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Predictive Front Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Emergency Braking, and ProPilot – among others – it ensures the driver is well supported in all situations.

The new Nissan X-Trail also boasts a protective driving experience through the Driver Attention Alert (DAA) system – intended to address potential driver fatigue and inattention. Added to this is an onboard computer functionality to let drivers keep track of the fuel consumption in their present trip to average consumption details that assists in calculating the range of fuel consumption.

Keep the families dialled in and entertained

Whether cruising to your destination or navigating tough terrains, the all-new X-Trail Acenta Plus provides you with three new displays including a 12.3-inch intuitive touch screen, 10.8-inch head-up display and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (TFT) allowing you to customise information in the most convenient way.

Final word

“Building on a two-decade legacy, the all-new Nissan X-Trail is now available in South Africa. The X-Trail forms part of our commitment to continue Nissan’s long-standing heritage in the SUV. With its generous seven-seat configuration, versatile luggage space and of course, how seamlessly it caters for the practicalities of day-to-day life, the premium crossover is the ideal addition to life’s on-the-road thrills,” said Kabelo Rabotho, managing director at Nissan SA.

Pricing

Starts at R649,900 for the Visia CVT. R709,900 for the Acenta CVT, and R759,900 for the Acenta Plus CVT. All variants come standard with Nissan’s comprehensive three-year/90,000km service plan and six-year/150,000km mechanical warranty.