Sasol New Signatures Competition entries open

The annual Sasol New Signatures Art Competition has officially opened entries for 2022.

Image supplied: 2021 Sasol New Signatures winner Andrea du Plessis

Chairperson of Sasol New Signatures, Pfunzo Sidogi, said, “As the leading art competition for emerging artists in South Africa, Sasol New Signatures has embraced the challenge of being more than another art event.”“In the same way that truly great art transcends creativity and imagination, the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition is an opportunity for artists, audiences, and society at large to rethink and reimagine their world. But it all begins with an artwork. We, therefore, invite all eligible artists to submit entries for the 2022 edition of the competition. We invite you to showcase your boundless creativity,” Sidogi continued.This annual competition is open to all South African artists over 18 years who have not yet held a solo exhibition. Artists who have held a solo exhibition for academic purposes (a Master’s degree exhibition) are allowed to enter. Artists can submit up to two artworks in all artistic mediums, including photography, performance art, video and installations.‘‘Art Beyond Imagination’ is a celebration of the borderless human consciousness, the boundless skill and infinite vision of the artist, and the limitless inspirational power of art. This moniker embodies the values and essence of both Sasol and the 2022 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition. Sasol is more than a business and the Sasol New Signatures is more than a competition,” added Sidogi.“Sasol is proud to be a key sponsor, together with the Association of Arts Pretoria, of this important competition that seeks to encourage South Africa’s creativity and contribute to our national heritage. ‘Art Beyond Imagination’ stimulates creative thinking and innovation, but also challenges both the artist and the audience to think beyond boundaries into a new and limitless world,” said Nozipho Mbatha, senior manager: group brand and sponsorships at Sasol.“We have created [a] video to give entrants much needed technical information regarding format, size, media and layout of entered works as well as valuable advice regarding the presentation of competition standard work,” Sidogi said.You can enter the 2022 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition at one of several collection points across the country on 7 and 8 June 2022 from 10am and 4pm.The winner of the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition will be announced on 24 August 2022.The winner will receive R100,000 and a solo exhibition at next year’s exhibition. The winning works will also be displayed at the Pretoria Art Museum from 25 August to 2 October 2022. The runner up will receive R25,000 and the five merit award winners will each walk away with R10,000.