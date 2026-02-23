Sasol's profit plunges 34% as oil and chemical prices fall

Petrochemical firm Sasol reported a 34% drop in half-year profit, mainly due to lower oil and chemical prices.

Sasol's headline earnings per share were R9.27 in the six months to December 2025, from R14.13 previously.

The company, which uses coal and natural gas to produce synthetic fuel and chemicals, once again skipped paying a dividend as its $3.8bn net debt remained above the $3bn cap in terms of its dividend policy.

Sasol last declared a dividend in February 2024.