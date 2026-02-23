South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
    Sasol's profit plunges 34% as oil and chemical prices fall

    Petrochemical firm Sasol reported a 34% drop in half-year profit, mainly due to lower oil and chemical prices.
    23 Feb 2026
    23 Feb 2026
    Image credit: , , via Wikimedia Commons
    Image credit: Tom Corser, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Sasol's headline earnings per share were R9.27 in the six months to December 2025, from R14.13 previously.

    The company, which uses coal and natural gas to produce synthetic fuel and chemicals, once again skipped paying a dividend as its $3.8bn net debt remained above the $3bn cap in terms of its dividend policy.

    Sasol last declared a dividend in February 2024.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
