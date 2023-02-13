Bathu partners with 2023 South African Amapiano Awards; nominees revealed

Bathu has announced its partnership with the South African Amapiano Awards to deliver the hottest night in South African music streets and screens, which will take place at Sun Arena, on 2 April 2023. The second annual South African Amapiano Awards will be hosted by Robot Boii.

To reaffirm its commitment to helping Africans walk their journey to their future, Bathu has partnered with the South African Amapiano Awards. In keeping with the awards' theme, "Amapiano to the world," Bathu aims to draw attention to how the brand supports people on their journeys and continues to champion and celebrate the electric talent of African creatives as they walk their journey to the world.

Every year, African artists and innovators astound the globe with their brilliant creativity.

Cedrick Diphoko, managing director of Bathu, said, "We are thrilled and honored to tie up with such a great institution that represents and celebrates this unique genre of music. We are now partners in these conversations for South Africans to celebrate their achievements, and we are so proud to integrate the South African Amapiano Awards into our mission to help people walk the journey to their desired success. "Bathu stimulates pop-cultural conversations every year through the power of helping South Africans walk their journey with Bathu products.

“The South African Amapiano Awards are one of South Africa’s most anticipated music awards which look to celebrate the hottest Amapiano artists in South Africa. As part of our mission “Amapiano to the world”, we will continue to push the frontiers, while showcasing the impact African music and culture is making across the world,” says DJ Qness, CEO of the South African Amapiano Awards.

South African Amapiano Awards nominees

South African Amapiano Awards recenlty unveiled its nominations for the highly anticipated second edition.

Kabza De Small leads the pack with nine nominations including amapiano Artist of the year, with four of his top-charting songs dominating the Song of the Year category. Following is Young Stunner and Toss with eight nominations, including Best Amapiano Lyricist and Best Amapiano Newcomer. Following Uncle Waffles with her seven nominations is Kelvin Momo, Daliwonga, and Focalistic with six nominations.

Here's the complete list of Amapiano Awards 2023 nominees...

Best Amapiano Street Dancer

Chad Jones & Family



Soweto's Finest



Hope Ramafalo & Hlogi Mash (House Of H&H)



Kananelo & Tlhogi



Thee Buhle

Best Amapiano Online DJ / Performance Platform

Balcony Mix - Major League DJz



Black Music - Mr Jazziq



Groove Cartel - Groove Cartel



Mordecai - DJ Mordecai



Pianocast - Stanky DeeJay

Best Amapiano Artist Manager

Coby for DBN Gogo



Dada Archie for Amaroto



Kreative Korner for Uncle Waffles



Thuli for Blaqboy Music & Piano Hub



Tshiamo for Musa Keys

Best Amapiano Festive Hit

Ba Straata by DJ Maphorisa & Visca feat. Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears, Madumane & 2woshort 3



by DJ Maphorisa & Visca feat. Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears, Madumane & 2woshort 3 Tobetsa by Myztro, ShaunMusiq & Ftears



by Myztro, ShaunMusiq & Ftears Zotata by Pcee, Justin99 & EeQue ft. Mr Jazziq



by Pcee, Justin99 & EeQue ft. Mr Jazziq Nkantini by Mac G & Sir Trill feat. Bailey & EmjayKeyz



by Mac G & Sir Trill feat. Bailey & EmjayKeyz Stimela by 2 Point 1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

Best Amapiano Breakthrough Act

Q-Mark & Tipzee



Myztro



Ch'cco



Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba



Khanyisa Jaceni

Best Amapiano Dance Act

Bontle Smith



Kamo Mphela



Lady Du



Pabi Cooper



Robot Boii

Friends Of Amapiano

Ami Faku



Asake



Beast



Cassper Nyovest



Davido



Dladla Mshunqisi



Mac Gee



Msaki



Vetkuk & Mahoota



WizKid

Best Amapiano Private School Act

Gaba Cannal



DJ Jaivaine



Kelvin Momo



Mdu AKA TRP



DJ Stokie

Best Amapiano Music Video

Tanzania by Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo feat. Sino Msolo & BoiBizza



by Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo feat. Sino Msolo & BoiBizza Big Flexa by Costa Tich feat. C'Buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T



by Costa Tich feat. C'Buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T Izolo by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU, Tyler ICU, Visca



by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU, Tyler ICU, Visca Selema Musa Keys & Loui



Musa Keys & Loui Umlando by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade

Best Amapiano Styled Artist

Focalistic



Kamo Mphela



Major League DJz



Musa Keys



Uncle Waffles

Best Amapiano Collaboration

Asibe Happy by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku



by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku Iy'ntsimbi Zase Envy by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi



by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi Khusela by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki



by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki Ngixolele by Busta 929 ft. Boohle



by Busta 929 ft. Boohle Siyathandana by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza

Best Amapiano Album / EP

Agape by Gaba Cannal



by Gaba Cannal Ivy League by Kelvin Momo



by Kelvin Momo King Of Amapiano 2 by Kabza De Small



by Kabza De Small Notumato by Young Stunna



by Young Stunna Authi 'eSharp by Mas Musiq

Most Viral Amapiano Song Of the Year

Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Goya Menor & Nektunez



by Goya Menor & Nektunez Hamba Wena by Deep London & Boohle



by Deep London & Boohle Nkao Tempela by Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy



by Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy Salary Salary by Robot Boii, Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver feat. Shaun MusiQ & Teearse



by Robot Boii, Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver feat. Shaun MusiQ & Teearse Umlando by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade

Best Amapiano Newcomer

Felo Le Tee



Pabi Cooper



Toss



Uncle Waffles



Young Stunna

Best Amapiano Produced Song

66 by Felo Le Tee & Myztro



by Felo Le Tee & Myztro Ivy league by Kelvin Momo ft. Ch'cco, Yumbs, TaSkipper & Tlholo



by Kelvin Momo ft. Ch'cco, Yumbs, TaSkipper & Tlholo Izolo by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca 4



by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca 4 Healer Nhliziyo by Gaba Cannal & George Lesley ft. Russell Zuma



by Gaba Cannal & George Lesley ft. Russell Zuma Khusela by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki

Best Amapiano On Stage Perfomance

Daliwonga



Focalistic



Kamo Mphela



Musa Keys



Toss

Best South African Amapiano International Act

Focalistic



Major League DJz



Scorpion Kings



Uncle Waffles



Vigro Deep

Best Amapiano Lyricist

Amaroto



Focalistic



Madumane



Toss



Young Stunna

Best Amapiano Music Producer

Busta 929



Kabza Da Small



Kelvin Momo



Mellow & Sleazy



Soa Mattrix

Best Amapiano Vocalist

Boohle



Daliwonga



MaWhoo



Murumba Pitch



Nkosazana Daughter

Best Amapiano Female Club DJ

DJ DBN Gogo



K Mat



T x C



Uncle Waffles



Sandy the DJ

Best Amapiano Duo / Group

Amaroto



Major League DJz



Mellow & Sleazy



Murumba Pitch



Scorpion Kings

Best Amapiano Male Club DJ

Kaygee The Vibe



Lebza The Villian



Njelic



Rea Da Soul



Shaun 101

Best Amapiano Female Artist

DBN Gogo



MaWhoo



Nkosazana Daughter



Pabi Cooper



Uncle Waffles

Best Amapiano Male Artist

Focalistic



Scorpion Kings



Kelvin Momo



Musa Keys



Young Stunna

Amapiano Artist Of The Year

Felo Le Tee



Focalistic



Kabza Da Small



Kelvin Momo



DJ Maphorisa



Musa Keys



Pabi Cooper



Toss



Uncle Waffles



Young Stunna

Amapiano Song Of The Year

Abalele by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku



by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku Abo Mvelo by Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy & MJ



by Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy & MJ Adiwele by Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa



by Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa Asibe Happy by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku



by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku Dipatje Tsa Felo by Felo Le Tee & Myztro feat. Daliwonga



by Felo Le Tee & Myztro feat. Daliwonga Nkao Tempela by Ch'coo & Mellow & Sleazy



by Ch'coo & Mellow & Sleazy Izolo by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca



by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca Khusela by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki



by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki Mina Nawe by Soa Mattrix & Mashudu feat.Happy Jazzman & Emotionz DJ



by Soa Mattrix & Mashudu feat.Happy Jazzman & Emotionz DJ Ngixolele by Busta 929 ft. Boohle



by Busta 929 ft. Boohle Paris by Q-Mark & TpZee ft. Afriikan Papi



by Q-Mark & TpZee ft. Afriikan Papi Sengzwile by Mas Musiq ft. Aymos & Young Stunna



by Mas Musiq ft. Aymos & Young Stunna Siyathandana by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza



by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza Umlando by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba



by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba Iy'ntsimbi Zase Envy by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi



You can now vote for your favourite nominee through SMS Codes when voting from South Africa and through the new SA Amapiano Awards official app, the Yanoverse Amapiano Cloud App for those voting outside of South Africa. The Yanoverse Amapiano Cloud App will be available to download from Google Play and the App Store from Friday, 17 March 2023.

The South African Amapiano Awards show tickets are available at Computicket from R250,00 each.

For more, go to: https://www.saamapianoawards.com/