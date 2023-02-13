Bathu partners with 2023 South African Amapiano Awards; nominees revealed

Bathu has announced its partnership with the South African Amapiano Awards to deliver the hottest night in South African music streets and screens, which will take place at Sun Arena, on 2 April 2023. The second annual South African Amapiano Awards will be hosted by Robot Boii.
To reaffirm its commitment to helping Africans walk their journey to their future, Bathu has partnered with the South African Amapiano Awards. In keeping with the awards' theme, "Amapiano to the world," Bathu aims to draw attention to how the brand supports people on their journeys and continues to champion and celebrate the electric talent of African creatives as they walk their journey to the world.
Every year, African artists and innovators astound the globe with their brilliant creativity.
Cedrick Diphoko, managing director of Bathu, said, "We are thrilled and honored to tie up with such a great institution that represents and celebrates this unique genre of music. We are now partners in these conversations for South Africans to celebrate their achievements, and we are so proud to integrate the South African Amapiano Awards into our mission to help people walk the journey to their desired success. "Bathu stimulates pop-cultural conversations every year through the power of helping South Africans walk their journey with Bathu products.
“The South African Amapiano Awards are one of South Africa’s most anticipated music awards which look to celebrate the hottest Amapiano artists in South Africa. As part of our mission “Amapiano to the world”, we will continue to push the frontiers, while showcasing the impact African music and culture is making across the world,” says DJ Qness, CEO of the South African Amapiano Awards.
South African Amapiano Awards nominees
South African Amapiano Awards recenlty unveiled its nominations for the highly anticipated second edition.
Kabza De Small leads the pack with nine nominations including amapiano Artist of the year, with four of his top-charting songs dominating the Song of the Year category. Following is Young Stunner and Toss with eight nominations, including Best Amapiano Lyricist and Best Amapiano Newcomer. Following Uncle Waffles with her seven nominations is Kelvin Momo, Daliwonga, and Focalistic with six nominations.
Here's the complete list of Amapiano Awards 2023 nominees...
Best Amapiano Street Dancer
- Chad Jones & Family
- Soweto's Finest
- Hope Ramafalo & Hlogi Mash (House Of H&H)
- Kananelo & Tlhogi
- Thee Buhle
Best Amapiano Online DJ / Performance Platform
- Balcony Mix - Major League DJz
- Black Music - Mr Jazziq
- Groove Cartel - Groove Cartel
- Mordecai - DJ Mordecai
- Pianocast - Stanky DeeJay
Best Amapiano Artist Manager
- Coby for DBN Gogo
- Dada Archie for Amaroto
- Kreative Korner for Uncle Waffles
- Thuli for Blaqboy Music & Piano Hub
- Tshiamo for Musa Keys
Best Amapiano Festive Hit
- Ba Straata by DJ Maphorisa & Visca feat. Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears, Madumane & 2woshort 3
- Tobetsa by Myztro, ShaunMusiq & Ftears
- Zotata by Pcee, Justin99 & EeQue ft. Mr Jazziq
- Nkantini by Mac G & Sir Trill feat. Bailey & EmjayKeyz
- Stimela by 2 Point 1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings
Best Amapiano Breakthrough Act
- Q-Mark & Tipzee
- Myztro
- Ch'cco
- Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba
- Khanyisa Jaceni
Best Amapiano Dance Act
- Bontle Smith
- Kamo Mphela
- Lady Du
- Pabi Cooper
- Robot Boii
Friends Of Amapiano
- Ami Faku
- Asake
- Beast
- Cassper Nyovest
- Davido
- Dladla Mshunqisi
- Mac Gee
- Msaki
- Vetkuk & Mahoota
- WizKid
Best Amapiano Private School Act
- Gaba Cannal
- DJ Jaivaine
- Kelvin Momo
- Mdu AKA TRP
- DJ Stokie
Best Amapiano Music Video
- Tanzania by Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo feat. Sino Msolo & BoiBizza
- Big Flexa by Costa Tich feat. C'Buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T
- Izolo by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU, Tyler ICU, Visca
- Selema Musa Keys & Loui
- Umlando by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade
Best Amapiano Styled Artist
- Focalistic
- Kamo Mphela
- Major League DJz
- Musa Keys
- Uncle Waffles
Best Amapiano Collaboration
- Asibe Happy by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku
- Iy'ntsimbi Zase Envy by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi
- Khusela by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki
- Ngixolele by Busta 929 ft. Boohle
- Siyathandana by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza
Best Amapiano Album / EP
- Agape by Gaba Cannal
- Ivy League by Kelvin Momo
- King Of Amapiano 2 by Kabza De Small
- Notumato by Young Stunna
- Authi 'eSharp by Mas Musiq
Most Viral Amapiano Song Of the Year
- Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Goya Menor & Nektunez
- Hamba Wena by Deep London & Boohle
- Nkao Tempela by Ch'cco and Mellow & Sleazy
- Salary Salary by Robot Boii, Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver feat. Shaun MusiQ & Teearse
- Umlando by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade
Best Amapiano Newcomer
- Felo Le Tee
- Pabi Cooper
- Toss
- Uncle Waffles
- Young Stunna
Best Amapiano Produced Song
- 66 by Felo Le Tee & Myztro
- Ivy league by Kelvin Momo ft. Ch'cco, Yumbs, TaSkipper & Tlholo
- Izolo by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca 4
- Healer Nhliziyo by Gaba Cannal & George Lesley ft. Russell Zuma
- Khusela by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki
Best Amapiano On Stage Perfomance
- Daliwonga
- Focalistic
- Kamo Mphela
- Musa Keys
- Toss
Best South African Amapiano International Act
- Focalistic
- Major League DJz
- Scorpion Kings
- Uncle Waffles
- Vigro Deep
Best Amapiano Lyricist
- Amaroto
- Focalistic
- Madumane
- Toss
- Young Stunna
Best Amapiano Music Producer
- Busta 929
- Kabza Da Small
- Kelvin Momo
- Mellow & Sleazy
- Soa Mattrix
Best Amapiano Vocalist
- Boohle
- Daliwonga
- MaWhoo
- Murumba Pitch
- Nkosazana Daughter
Best Amapiano Female Club DJ
- DJ DBN Gogo
- K Mat
- T x C
- Uncle Waffles
- Sandy the DJ
Best Amapiano Duo / Group
- Amaroto
- Major League DJz
- Mellow & Sleazy
- Murumba Pitch
- Scorpion Kings
Best Amapiano Male Club DJ
- Kaygee The Vibe
- Lebza The Villian
- Njelic
- Rea Da Soul
- Shaun 101
Best Amapiano Female Artist
- DBN Gogo
- MaWhoo
- Nkosazana Daughter
- Pabi Cooper
- Uncle Waffles
Best Amapiano Male Artist
- Focalistic
- Scorpion Kings
- Kelvin Momo
- Musa Keys
- Young Stunna
Amapiano Artist Of The Year
- Felo Le Tee
- Focalistic
- Kabza Da Small
- Kelvin Momo
- DJ Maphorisa
- Musa Keys
- Pabi Cooper
- Toss
- Uncle Waffles
- Young Stunna
Amapiano Song Of The Year
- Abalele by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku
- Abo Mvelo by Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy & MJ
- Adiwele by Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa
- Asibe Happy by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku
- Dipatje Tsa Felo by Felo Le Tee & Myztro feat. Daliwonga
- Nkao Tempela by Ch'coo & Mellow & Sleazy
- Izolo by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca
- Khusela by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki
- Mina Nawe by Soa Mattrix & Mashudu feat.Happy Jazzman & Emotionz DJ
- Ngixolele by Busta 929 ft. Boohle
- Paris by Q-Mark & TpZee ft. Afriikan Papi
- Sengzwile by Mas Musiq ft. Aymos & Young Stunna
- Siyathandana by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza
- Umlando by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba
- Iy'ntsimbi Zase Envy by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi
You can now vote for your favourite nominee through SMS Codes when voting from South Africa and through the new SA Amapiano Awards official app, the Yanoverse Amapiano Cloud App for those voting outside of South Africa. The Yanoverse Amapiano Cloud App will be available to download from Google Play and the App Store from Friday, 17 March 2023.
The South African Amapiano Awards show tickets are available at Computicket from R250,00 each.
For more, go to: https://www.saamapianoawards.com/