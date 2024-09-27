AXE unveils exciting multi-sensory experience at Comic Con Africa 2024 – with special guest Robot Boii

Comic Con Africa 2024 is officially in full swing, and Axe, South Africa’s leading male fragrance brand, is taking the event by storm with an exhilarating showcase that’s proving to be nothing short of unforgettable. Running from Thursday, 26 September to Sunday, 29 September, fans are already immersing themselves in the Axe-pierance at the Joburg Expo Centre (NASREC), featuring live performances, VR experiences, and the chance to meet Axe’s newest ambassador, Robot Boii (Mzwakhe Mbuli Jr.).

Known for his multi-faceted talents as a dancer, musician, podcast host, and comedian, Robot Boii is making special appearances throughout the event. He’s set to perform exclusive shows on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm and will guest judge the highly anticipated Cosplay Competition on Saturday at 1pm. Attendees are seeing him bring the Axe Effect to life, showcasing the confidence and coolness that the brand stands for.

Earlier this year, Axe unveiled its partnership with Robot Boii as part of their mission to reinvigorate the brand and connect with the Gen-Z audience. "This is a new chapter for Axe, and we understand that new beginnings can be as exciting as they are daunting," says Ameena Mhatey, Axe's brand representative. "In Robot Boii, we found someone who perfectly mirrors our brand’s purpose – having the confidence to attract the right things, people, and opportunities into your life."

Axe’s new fragrance range, featuring the cutting-edge Zinc Zap™ technology, was specifically developed to keep young men fresh and confident throughout the day. "I love that Axe has been re-engineered so I can keep levelling up my game, especially on days when I’m on the go from sunrise till sunset," says Robot Boii. The range includes four bold scents: Apollo, Ice Chill, Dark Temptation, and Axe Black – each crafted to ensure every young man has a fragrance that matches their unique style.

At Comic Con, Axe is inviting visitors to step into a world where scent meets adventure. The Axe-pierance features four VR zones, each representing one of Axe’s signature fragrances. Guests are being transported into visually immersive worlds through the Axe Effect, complemented by mocktails inspired by the fragrances. "We wanted to create an Axe World through VR, mocktails, and music that reflect our fragrances," adds Mhatey. "Each zone is unique, exciting, and unexpected."

Visitors are also enjoying exclusive spot prizes, including limited-edition Axe merchandise, and the opportunity to engage in an augmented reality (AR) experience in the Axe Dome. J Sbu from East Coast Radio is hosting the four-day event, keeping the energy high with more surprises up his sleeve.

With 68,000 attendees expected, Comic Con Africa 2024 is set to be one of the largest pop culture events of the year. Don’t miss out on Axe’s exhilarating contribution to the festivities, offering a perfect blend of style, freshness, and excitement.

Be sure to visit the Axe-pierance between 9am-6pm daily in Hall 5. Follow Axe on Instagram @axe.sa and use the hashtag #AXEXComicConAfrica2024 to join the conversation.

For more information, contact:

Leorna Moya

az.oc.thgieelpirt@2RP

072 100 7343



