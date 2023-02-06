And the Grammy goes to...

Hosted by South Africa's very own home grown hero, comedian and TV host Trevor Noah, for the third year in a row, the winners of the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which was held at The Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Centre) in Los Angeles on Sunday, 5 February 2023, were announced.

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode at 65th Grammy Awards. Image credit: Getty Images

Album of the Year: Harry Styles - Harry's House

Record of the Year: Lizzo - About Damn Time

Song of the year: Bonnie Raitt - Just like that

Best new artist: Samara Joy

Best pop solo performance: Adele - Easy on Me

Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Best Dance/Electronic music album: Beyoncé - Renaissance

Best musica urbana album: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Best pop duo/group performance: Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

Best country album: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best R&B song: Beyoncé – Cuff It

Best pop vocal album: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best dance/electronic recording: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Best global music performance: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Best country solo performance: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Best R&B performance: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best rock performance: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best traditional R&B performance: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Best progressive R&B album: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Best R&B album: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Best folk album: Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Best country song: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Music Film: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Best Music Video: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Best Musical Theater Album: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Best Americana Album: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Best American Roots Song: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Best Americana Performance: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Best American Roots Performance: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground

Best Tropical Latin Album: Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Best Latin Jazz Album: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

Best Classical Compendium: Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Best Choral Performance: The Crossing - Born

Best Opera Recording: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Best Orchestral Performance: New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Best Roots Gospel Album: Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Maverick City Music - Breathe

Best Gospel Album: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Best Traditional Blues Album: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Best Bluegrass Album: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Best Historical Album: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

Best Recording Package: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Rosalía - Motomami

Best Latin Pop Album: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Best Global Music Album: Masa Takumi - Sakura

Best Reggae Album: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Best Alternative Music Performance: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Best Rock Song: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Viola Davis - Finding Me

Best Children’s Music Album: Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Michael Bublé - Higher

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Best Instrumental Composition: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Best Immersive Audio Album: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Best Remixed Recording: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television): Germaine Franco - Encanto

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists - Encanto