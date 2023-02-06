Industries

And the Grammy goes to...

6 Feb 2023
Hosted by South Africa's very own home grown hero, comedian and TV host Trevor Noah, for the third year in a row, the winners of the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which was held at The Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Centre) in Los Angeles on Sunday, 5 February 2023, were announced.
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode at 65th Grammy Awards. Image credit: Getty Images
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode at 65th Grammy Awards. Image credit: Getty Images

Album of the Year: Harry Styles - Harry's House

Record of the Year: Lizzo - About Damn Time

Song of the year: Bonnie Raitt - Just like that

Best new artist: Samara Joy

Best pop solo performance: Adele - Easy on Me

Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Best Dance/Electronic music album: Beyoncé - Renaissance

Best musica urbana album: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Best pop duo/group performance: Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

Best country album: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best R&B song: Beyoncé – Cuff It

Best pop vocal album: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best dance/electronic recording: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Best global music performance: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

SA musicians scoop the Global Music Performance Grammy at the 65th annual Grammy Awards
SA musicians scoop the Global Music Performance Grammy at the 65th annual Grammy Awards

Issued by OnPoint PR 2 hours ago

Best country solo performance: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Best R&B performance: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best metal performance: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Best rock performance: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best rock album: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Best alternative music album: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best traditional R&B performance: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Best progressive R&B album: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Best R&B album: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Best folk album: Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Best country song: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Best R&B Album: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Music Film: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Best Music Video: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Best Musical Theater Album: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Best Americana Album: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Best American Roots Song: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Best Americana Performance: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Best American Roots Performance: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground

Best Tropical Latin Album: Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Best Latin Jazz Album: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

Best Classical Compendium: Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Best Choral Performance: The Crossing - Born

Best Opera Recording: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Best Orchestral Performance: New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Best Roots Gospel Album: Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Maverick City Music - Breathe

Best Gospel Album: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Best Traditional Blues Album: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Best Bluegrass Album: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Best Country Solo Performance: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Best Historical Album: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

Best Recording Package: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Rosalía - Motomami

Best Latin Pop Album: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Best Global Music Album: Masa Takumi - Sakura

Best Reggae Album: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Best Alternative Music Album: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Performance: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Best Rock Album: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Best Rock Song: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best Metal Performance: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Best Rock Performance: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Viola Davis - Finding Me

Best Children’s Music Album: Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Michael Bublé - Higher

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Best Instrumental Composition: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Best Immersive Audio Album: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Best Remixed Recording: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television): Germaine Franco - Encanto

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists - Encanto

Read more: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, Grammy Awards

