And the Grammy goes to...

Album of the Year: Harry Styles - Harry's House
Record of the Year: Lizzo - About Damn Time
Song of the year: Bonnie Raitt - Just like that
Best new artist: Samara Joy
Best pop solo performance: Adele - Easy on Me
Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Best Dance/Electronic music album: Beyoncé - Renaissance
Best musica urbana album: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Best pop duo/group performance: Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
Best country album: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best R&B song: Beyoncé – Cuff It
Best pop vocal album: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best dance/electronic recording: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Best global music performance: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Best country solo performance: Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Best R&B performance: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best metal performance: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Best rock performance: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best rock album: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Best alternative music album: Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Best traditional R&B performance: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Best progressive R&B album: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Best R&B album: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Best folk album: Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Best country song: Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Best R&B Album: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Music Film: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Best Music Video: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Best Musical Theater Album: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Best Americana Album: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Best American Roots Song: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Best Americana Performance: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Best American Roots Performance: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground
Best Tropical Latin Album: Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
Best Latin Jazz Album: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact
Best Classical Compendium: Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Best Choral Performance: The Crossing - Born
Best Opera Recording: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Best Orchestral Performance: New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Best Roots Gospel Album: Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Maverick City Music - Breathe
Best Gospel Album: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Best Traditional Blues Album: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Best Bluegrass Album: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Best Country Solo Performance: Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Best Historical Album: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
Best Recording Package: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Rosalía - Motomami
Best Latin Pop Album: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Best Global Music Album: Masa Takumi - Sakura
Best Reggae Album: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Best Alternative Music Album: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Performance: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
Best Rock Album: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Best Rock Song: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best Metal Performance: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Best Rock Performance: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Viola Davis - Finding Me
Best Children’s Music Album: Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Michael Bublé - Higher
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
Best Instrumental Composition: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
Best Immersive Audio Album: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Best Remixed Recording: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television): Germaine Franco - Encanto
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists - Encanto