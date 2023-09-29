Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SAB pledges commitment to digital agriculture and inclusive practices

29 Sep 2023
The South African Breweries (SAB) says it has a vested interested in sustianable farming practices and relies heavily on high-quality crops derived from thriving communities and healthy ecosystems for the brewing of its products.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Zoleka Lisa, VP corporate affairs at SAB says, “At the recent SAB webinar in partnership with Food for Mzansi, our theme was unleashing the future of farming with a keen focus on empowering women and youth in the digital agriculture era.”

Technology

Speaking at the e-event was Bavuyise Hermanus, AgriSETA manager mandatory grants and stakeholder management, Andrea Campher: Sustainability and climate change expert, Gugulethu Mahlangu: Aquaponics Horticulturist, Lineo Maqala: Small-scale farmer from Senekal, Free State, and SAB’s Director of Agriculture and Sustainability, Josh Hamman. All speakers reiterated the importance of young people preparing themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to become sustainable farmers of the future.

Hamman added, “The youth are generally early adopters of technology and if we can get them excited about farming what better link than through the digital transformation of agriculture.”

Cultivating tomorrow's agricultural leaders: The power of online learning
Cultivating tomorrow's agricultural leaders: The power of online learning

By 21 Sep 2023

One prominent message was the duality of the current situation; older farmers need to actively transfer their skills and knowledge onto younger farmers, who in turn, need embrace the transformative potential of digital agri-systems.

Lisa adds, “Both female and young farmers play a vital role in driving local economic development, but in recent years little has been done to educate them on digital agricultural practices, which has harmed the growth of their businesses. Climate conditions such as drought, heavy rains and our current energy crisis have also played a detrimental role to their growth trejectory. It is evident that we must take action and empower and upskill the younger generation. They face many challenges including having to navigate their way in a world where climate change is forcing food producers to become more sustainable and resilient. Being left behind in the digital era is not an option.”

More jobs

With SAB prioritising investment in developing capabilities, competitiveness, and innovation, it is expected that the high-impact solutions will enable smallholder farmers in South Africa to become more productive, commercially viable and sustainable. “If the farmers are better equipped and successful it is a win for us both,” explains Lisa.

There is potential for creating more jobs and improving job availability along the value chain, and emerging technology could inspire the younger generation to take advantage of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities provided by agrifood systems. Bavuyise from Agriseta echoed the need for collaboration between industry and government to relook traditional farming practices and incorporate new era digital farming by changing skills development curriculum, incentivizing good farming practices and employing research and development to fast track the transition.

Through SAB’s partnership with leading agricultural platform Food For Mzansi, it intends to unlock the future of agriculture and empower women and young farmers in the digital age.

“To improve the economic circumstances of individuals, families, and communities, more collaboration is needed between businesses such as SAB, industry leaders, and farmers. The objective is to educate these farmers about agricultural support programmes, assisting them to become responsible for improving their economic circumstances,” concludes Lisa.

NextOptions
Read more: digital, farming, SAB, inclusivity

Related

Billboards give digital wings
Mamela MediaBillboards give digital wings22 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s annual Internet Advertising Revenue Report has been released
IAB SA/PwC SA Online AdSpend Report: Digital sees sustainable growth, social becomes a key contributor14 Sep 2023
Image supplied. Joe Otin, the chief executive of The Collective, a digital advertising agency in Kenya, is Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year
Pamro's Piet Smit Achiever of the Year is Kenya's Joe Otin of The Collective13 Sep 2023
Carl Thomen is the product marketing lead at Peach Payments. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheBrandManager: Carl Thomen, product marketing lead at Peach Payments11 Sep 2023
SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches
SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches8 Sep 2023
Google Africa Internet Academy to focus on AI for Africa
Google Africa Internet Academy to focus on AI for Africa7 Sep 2023
Source:
Loneliness in the digital age: From virtual girlfriends to the Luh Twizzy's6 Sep 2023
Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa
Alex Okosi appointed managing director for Google in Africa6 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz