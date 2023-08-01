Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BataSportsmans WarehouseGfK – An NIQ CompanySmart MediaBurnesseoDNA Brand ArchitectsBMi ResearchFusionDesignOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Bata South Africa wraps up Mandela Day 2023

1 Aug 2023
Issued by: Bata
In the true spirit of Mandela Day, Bata South Africa's teams travelled across Durban, partnering with incredible organisations, on a mission with a purpose - to put smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.
Bata South Africa wraps up Mandela Day 2023

The first stop was at Southlands Secondary School and Tyburn Primary School, both in Chatsworth, Durban, where Bata partnered with The Lion Match Company (Pty) Ltd, Ithala Development Finance Corporation, and Kasi Connect to donate much-needed shoes to learners.

Collectively, Bata donated just under 1,000 pairs of shoes to the learners, reinforcing their commitment to making education accessible to every child, one step at a time for a brighter future.

The team then visited the Ethelbert Child and Youth Care Centre in south Durban. As advocates for education, Bata donated books for the centre’s new library, with the aim to inspire learners to dream big. Volunteers also played soccer with the children, and assisted them with completing their homework.

Lastly, in addressing nutrition as a key concern, Bata teamed up with the Robin Hood Foundation, supporting their Sarmie Army initiative. Collectively, Bata and additional volunteers from the Foundation, made close to 2,000 sandwiches that were then distributed to schools and community organisations across Durban, with particular focus on the young and the elderly.

To further demonstrate commitment to easing the burden of a lack of nutrition, Bata South Africa donated R20,000 towards the Sarmie Army initiative, ensuring a sustained impact beyond a single day. Over the next few months, the funds will be used to make sandwiches and distribute to those in need.

NextOptions
Bata
Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
Read more: Mandela Day, Ithala Development Finance Corporation, Lion Match Company, Bata South Africa

Related

Public sector leaders celebrates Mandela Month
Topco MediaPublic sector leaders celebrates Mandela Month27 Jul 2023
Driving quality in local shoe manufacturing
BataDriving quality in local shoe manufacturing25 Jul 2023
Source: Supplied.
Mandela Day transforms lives with medical collaboration24 Jul 2023
SAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament
SASSAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament21 Jul 2023
Food ubuntu for Madiba
CoronationFood ubuntu for Madiba21 Jul 2023
Mandela Day initiative provides over 50,000 meals
dotGOODMandela Day initiative provides over 50,000 meals20 Jul 2023
#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change
BET Software#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change20 Jul 2023
Buccaneer School Shoes Celebrate Mandela Day at Eastville Primary School
FusionDesignBuccaneer School Shoes Celebrate Mandela Day at Eastville Primary School20 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz