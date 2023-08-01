Bata South Africa wraps up Mandela Day 2023

In the true spirit of Mandela Day, Bata South Africa's teams travelled across Durban, partnering with incredible organisations, on a mission with a purpose - to put smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.

The first stop was at Southlands Secondary School and Tyburn Primary School, both in Chatsworth, Durban, where Bata partnered with The Lion Match Company (Pty) Ltd, Ithala Development Finance Corporation, and Kasi Connect to donate much-needed shoes to learners.

Collectively, Bata donated just under 1,000 pairs of shoes to the learners, reinforcing their commitment to making education accessible to every child, one step at a time for a brighter future.

The team then visited the Ethelbert Child and Youth Care Centre in south Durban. As advocates for education, Bata donated books for the centre’s new library, with the aim to inspire learners to dream big. Volunteers also played soccer with the children, and assisted them with completing their homework.

Lastly, in addressing nutrition as a key concern, Bata teamed up with the Robin Hood Foundation, supporting their Sarmie Army initiative. Collectively, Bata and additional volunteers from the Foundation, made close to 2,000 sandwiches that were then distributed to schools and community organisations across Durban, with particular focus on the young and the elderly.

To further demonstrate commitment to easing the burden of a lack of nutrition, Bata South Africa donated R20,000 towards the Sarmie Army initiative, ensuring a sustained impact beyond a single day. Over the next few months, the funds will be used to make sandwiches and distribute to those in need.



