Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

So InteractiveStoneHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioBroad MediaOFM RadioeatbigfishClockworkDelta Victor BravoPrimedia BroadcastingCREATESA.TVDStv Media SalesDMASAIMC ConferenceTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Hansa campaign speaks to over-30s

1 Aug 2023
In the youth and trend-obsessed culture of today, a new Hansa campaign reminds the over-30s that some things in life are best enjoyed with a bit of experience.
Image supplied. Hansa's Have They Skipped campaign from Joe Public Cape Town heroes age and experience in a youth-focused advertising landscape
Image supplied. Hansa's Have They Skipped campaign from Joe Public Cape Town heroes age and experience in a youth-focused advertising landscape

Most South African brands are centred around targeting the 18 to 30-year-olds and don’t pay much attention to the 30-plus market – a market that values authenticity over flash.

“Hansa is a beloved brand in South Africa, with a rich heritage and authentic positioning. It stands out as the only commercial Pilsener available. The Kiss of the Saaz Hop offers a unique drinking experience that is appreciated and loved by consumers,” says Arné Rust, Hansa brand director.

“However, beyond this, the brand lost its way in the minds of our consumers and our objective was to focus on our core user base by reintroducing Hansa with a distinct purpose backed up by a unique value proposition, Brewed From Experience,” explains Rust.

For the more experienced audience

With all advertising aimed at Gen Z these days – NFTs, TikTok dances and influencers in tow – the Joe Public Cape Town team saw the opportunity to set Hansa Pilsener apart from the crowd by creating something their more experienced audience would appreciate.

The creative execution made use of YouTube’s skippable ad format, which viewers can skip after six seconds.

The Hansa ads were disguised as content videos on topics that the over-30s watch, like building a treehouse or fixing your car, but transformed after six seconds – a clear tactic that ensured that the younger generation would skip the videos.

The videos then served as a reminder to the over-30s generation that they’re the ones with the experience to appreciate Hansa Pilsener’s 150 years of brewing excellence.

“We were excited to shake things up and speak to an experienced generation that may not always be trendsetting, but whose spending power and brand loyalty are undeniable.

“In a marketing landscape that frequently skews younger, we view this pivot towards Hansa’s seasoned fans as a timely, strategic move – a new kind of cool, if you will," comments Brendan Hoffmann, Joe Public Cape Town executive creative director.

Credits

  • Agency: Joe Public Cape Town
  • Executive creativedDirector: Brendan Hoffmann
  • Art director: Mzuyanda Swartbooi
  • Copywriter: Daniel Fisher
  • Producer: Wendy Botha
  • Strategist: Leigh Taylor
  • Account management: Jeanne Rosenberg
  • Managing director: Khutala Gala Holten, Mpume Ngobese
  • Chief creative officer: Pepe Marais, Xolisa Dyeshana
  • Brand representative: Arné Rust, Vaughan Croeser
  • Production company: Giant Films
  • Director: Karien Cherry
  • Producer: Jon Ronbeck, Emma Lundy
  • Editing company: Strangelove Studios
  • Editor: Xander Vander
  • Recording studio: We Love Jam Studios
  • Sound engineer: Arnold Vermaak
  • Cinematography: Adam Bentel
  • Music composer: Benjamin Fisher
NextOptions
Read more: advertising, marketing, Brendan Hoffmann, advertising campaign, Hansa, TVC, Arné Rust, Joe Public Cape Town

Related

Roxana Ravjee is Dentsu SA's CEO. Source: Supplied.
#WomensMonth: Roxana Ravjee is leading Dentsu SA into the future2 hours ago
Image supplied. Cathy Gathu has joined Ogilvy Africa as managing partner
Cathy Gathu appointed Ogilvy Africa's managing partner3 days ago
Source: Supplied.
Thompson becomes ThreeTenSeven, specialising in health transformation28 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Promise agency has been named the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, best digital agency
#Bookmarks2023: All the 2023 Bookmark Awards winners28 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) have formed a partnership
Shop! South Africa and the Institute of Marketing Management join forces27 Jul 2023
Creative Circle Full Circle panel: (L to R) Roanna Williams - Creative Circle chairperson, Loyiso Twala - McCann Joburg chief creative officer, Vaughan Croeser - SAB VP of marketing for South Africa, Khensani Nobanda - Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, nd Ann Nurock - trend spotter (Image by Danette Breitenbach.)
#Cannes2023: Creative Circle Full Circle focuses on SA's 2023 Cannes Lions performance26 Jul 2023
The Creative Circle Full Circle: Happening today!
The Creative Circle Full Circle: Happening today!25 Jul 2023
Tseliso Rangaka is chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer. Source: Supplied.
#Cannes2023: Tseliso Rangaka on the Mount Olympus of advertising25 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz