'Local is lekker' for Bata South Africa

Issued by: Bata
Michael Wyatt appointed as Bata South Africa Managing Director
Local South African Michael Wyatt has returned to the country through his appointment of Bata South Africa Managing Director position thereby supporting Alberto Errico, Bata Africa President.

Errico has been balancing his role as both the president for Bata Africa and the Managing Director for Bata South Africa for the past year.

Michael has been in the footwear industry for 19 years with 2020 being his ten-year celebration with Bata. Michael has worked with all the brands available in South Africa, across all the various departments, locally and abroad and he brings a treasury of knowledge to the diversity of South Africa. Michael’s return to SA has been championed by his wife and they are elated to be back ‘home’, in the country that he began his career as a footwear designer, ready to drive the existing strategy with Errico, serve Bata South Africa with his global experience and grow local markets and production.

For further information on Bata please visit www.bata.co.za.

Bata customers are individuals with unique lifestyle and also specific taste in shoes and are comfortable with who they are. Bata has a worldwide reach, with operations across 5 continents managed by four Regional Meaningful Business Units.
