The IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2023 jury panels announced

The IAB SA Bookmark Awards have announced its 2023 jury panels, consisting of experts in the digital media and marketing industry.

Image supplied. Last year's IAB Bookmark Awards' Agency of the Year, Ogilvy.

The jury panels, each led by a jury chair selected for their experience and expertise in their respective fields, will evaluate and award the best of the best digital media, marketing and technology work from the past year.

The awards are judged in eight categories: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaigns, Craft Awards and Special Honours.

“This year’s selection of jurors is in keeping with the IAB South Africa’s mandate to transform the industry from within and is a fair representation of a diverse group of South Africans who work in the sector — all of whom are nominated by their peers,” says the Bookmark Awards’ jury president, Khensani Nobanda.

“This ensures each judging panel is not only indicative of and endorsed by the wider industry but that all work submitted for the Awards is judged fairly by those with the relevant expertise.”

The 2023 Bookmark Awards jury panels