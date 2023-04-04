Industries

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

Top stories

The IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2023 jury panels announced

4 Apr 2023
The IAB SA Bookmark Awards have announced its 2023 jury panels, consisting of experts in the digital media and marketing industry.
Image supplied. Last year's IAB Bookmark Awards' Agency of the Year, Ogilvy.
The jury panels, each led by a jury chair selected for their experience and expertise in their respective fields, will evaluate and award the best of the best digital media, marketing and technology work from the past year.

The awards are judged in eight categories: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaigns, Craft Awards and Special Honours.

“This year’s selection of jurors is in keeping with the IAB South Africa’s mandate to transform the industry from within and is a fair representation of a diverse group of South Africans who work in the sector — all of whom are nominated by their peers,” says the Bookmark Awards’ jury president, Khensani Nobanda.

“This ensures each judging panel is not only indicative of and endorsed by the wider industry but that all work submitted for the Awards is judged fairly by those with the relevant expertise.”

The 2023 Bookmark Awards jury panels

MARKETERS PANEL
Jabulani Sigege, executive creative director, Machine_ (chair)
Matthew Van der Valk, executive creative director, VMLY&R
Artwell Nwaila, head of creative, Google
Kyra Antrobus, creative director, King James
Lesego Ngcamu, executive head: digital and interactive marketing, Standard Bank
Elizabeth Mokwena, marketing director, Unilever
Zubeida Goolam, creative thought leader
Alex Goldberg, creative director, Ogilvy South Africa
Tshepo Tumahole, integrated creative director, Joe Public
Suhana Gordhan, chief creative officer, Duke
Jineil Kandasamy, creative director, Grid Worldwide
Nonkululeko Mabena, integrated brand strategist, Promise
Sthabile ‘Star’ Kachisa, head of marketing, Spotify

PERFORMANCE MARKETING PANEL
Asha Patel, sub-Saharan Africa head: B2B marketing & CMM South Africa, Google (chair)
Nivasha Pillay, head of digital & systems acceleration, MediaCom
Niamh NicLiam, director: growth & partnerships, Incubeta
Insaaf Khan, chief growth officer, VMLY&R
Kuhle Verby, programmatic lead, Publicis
Lerato Modisakeng, paid search director, Jellyfish
Pilira Mwambala, chief data officer, GroupM South Africa
Samantha Qeja, performance lead, Dentsu
Bradley Hall, managing director, PHD Media
Lerato Zulu, data driven marketing manager, Standard Bank
PUBLISHERS PANEL
Rikashni Rangasamy, senior manager: digital, SuperSport(chair)
Joanne Hope, co-founder and chief operating officer, 2Stories
Basil Fortuin, publisher: English and Afrikaans news digital, Media24
Zainab Slemang van Rijmenant, managing partner, Chimera Creative
Nidha Narrandes, creative director, Reel Stories
Anton Marsh, managing director, Now Media
Naeem Imam, owner/founder, IMAMEDIA
Marc Hershowitz, head of business development + digital, Cars
Nadeem Joshua, deputy head: advertising and trade marketing, Arena Holdings
Ron Derby, editor-in-chief, Mail & Guardian

SOCIAL, COMMUNITY & INFLUENCER MARKETING PANEL
MJ Khan, head of group digital communications, Sasol Limited (chair)
Lebo Moerane, social and digital lead, VMLY&R
Nosipho Ginindza, managing director, SoulProviders Collective
Muchaneta Madavo, social lead, Dentsu
Nicole Manana, senior strategist, Clockwork
Maxinne Mboweni, copywriter, Ogilvy South Africa
Sylvester Chauke, chief architect & founder, DNA Brand Architects
Hadlay McLean, senior digital strategist, King James Group / Accenture Song
Jeanette Grove, executive creative director: content & social, Grey Johannesburg
Amber Mackeurtan, creative business director, Joe Public
Meagan Gallie, senior digital manager, Hyundai South Africa
Luzuko Tena, social media director: Africa, EssenceMediaCom

YOUTH ACTION PANEL
Senzo Xulu, executive creative director, Conversation Lab (chair)
Skhumbuzo Tuswa, creative group head, King James Group / Accenture Interactive
Andreas Shifotoka, lead digital strategist, Publicis Groupe: Digitas
Lethu Zimu, creative group head, Think Creative Africa
Koketso Masisi, head of design, Retroviral
Keneilwe Mekgwe, strategic marketing manager: beverages, Pepsico
Zodwa Gunuza, creative director, Hardy Boys
Roderick Laka, creative group ead, Machine_
Edwin Mbugua, senior digital strategist, Wunderman Thompson South Africa
Kholofelo Mamabolo, integrated copy ead, Oliver Africa (U-Studio

BUILDERS PANEL
Genie Botha, head of product design, MakeReign (Chair)
Vusi Khosa, head of ux and ui design, Hellocomputer
Walter Madzonga, program / agile delivery manager, digital strategy & innovation, ShopriteX
Nimay Parekh, digital CEO, King James Group / Accenture Song
Lara Pietersen, experience consultant, Equal Experts
Mitso Qalaba, software engineer, Superbalist
Charné Munien, strategy director, VMLY&R
Alex Krause, experience strategy director, Ogilvy South Africa
Mia Roets, experience design director, Joe Public
Mogomotsi Mogopodi, head of CX, Sanlam

INNOVATIVE ENGINEERS PANEL
Tilesh Bhaga, creative technologist, Grey Johannesburg (chair)
Mandisa Bohlela, pillar marketing lead, FNB
Adrian Naidoo, managing partner – strategy, Mindshare
Lauren Foster/Crook, digital director, Kintaro
Qhakaza Mohare, COO and head of strategy, Digify Africa
Ndumiso Nyoni, creative director, Retroviral
Dareen Farghaly, executive creative director, Levergy
Brandon Govender, digital and integrated executive creative director, Joe Public
Andrew Louw, Checkers Sixty60 marketing manager, ShopriteX
Merissa Himraj, CEO, Wavemaker

SPECIAL HONOURS PANEL
Paula Hulley, managing director, Digitas Liquorice (chair)
Dineo Mofokeng, manager: digital, direct & social media marketing, Standard Bank
Vincent Maher, group executive / head of digital, Multichoice Africa
Viwe Mfaku, creative director, Prime Video
Jarred Cinman, CEO, VMLY&R
Pippa Misplon, managing director, Retroviral
Robyn Campbell, managing director, Machine_
Zetu Damane, chief strategy officer, McCann Joburg
Wendy Bedforth, brand director (Castle Lager & Castle Milk Stout), ABinBev (SAB)
Refilwe Maluleke, managing director, Yellowwood
Romy Townsend, marketing executive: Nedbank Corporate & Investment Bank, Nedbank
Adetutu Laditan, senior product marketing manager, Google

Now in its 15th year, the IAB SA Bookmark Awards continues to set the benchmark for digital media, marketing and technology by rewarding impactful digital work within the marketing sector.

This year’s awards ceremony takes place on Thursday, 27 July.

Entries for the Bookmark Awards are open until Monday, 24 April 2023. Entries submitted past the entry deadline will be subject to a 10% late penalty fee. Late fees are applicable from Tuesday, 25 April until Monday, 8 May.

Enter the IAB SA Bookmarks Bookmarks (loeries.com) here. .

