The IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2023 jury panels announced
The jury panels, each led by a jury chair selected for their experience and expertise in their respective fields, will evaluate and award the best of the best digital media, marketing and technology work from the past year.
The awards are judged in eight categories: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaigns, Craft Awards and Special Honours.
“This year’s selection of jurors is in keeping with the IAB South Africa’s mandate to transform the industry from within and is a fair representation of a diverse group of South Africans who work in the sector — all of whom are nominated by their peers,” says the Bookmark Awards’ jury president, Khensani Nobanda.
“This ensures each judging panel is not only indicative of and endorsed by the wider industry but that all work submitted for the Awards is judged fairly by those with the relevant expertise.”
The 2023 Bookmark Awards jury panels
|MARKETERS PANEL
|Jabulani Sigege, executive creative director, Machine_ (chair)
|Matthew Van der Valk, executive creative director, VMLY&R
|Artwell Nwaila, head of creative, Google
|Kyra Antrobus, creative director, King James
|Lesego Ngcamu, executive head: digital and interactive marketing, Standard Bank
|Elizabeth Mokwena, marketing director, Unilever
|Zubeida Goolam, creative thought leader
|Alex Goldberg, creative director, Ogilvy South Africa
|Tshepo Tumahole, integrated creative director, Joe Public
|Suhana Gordhan, chief creative officer, Duke
|Jineil Kandasamy, creative director, Grid Worldwide
|Nonkululeko Mabena, integrated brand strategist, Promise
|Sthabile ‘Star’ Kachisa, head of marketing, Spotify
|PERFORMANCE MARKETING PANEL
|Asha Patel, sub-Saharan Africa head: B2B marketing & CMM South Africa, Google (chair)
|Nivasha Pillay, head of digital & systems acceleration, MediaCom
|Niamh NicLiam, director: growth & partnerships, Incubeta
|Insaaf Khan, chief growth officer, VMLY&R
|Kuhle Verby, programmatic lead, Publicis
|Lerato Modisakeng, paid search director, Jellyfish
|Pilira Mwambala, chief data officer, GroupM South Africa
|Samantha Qeja, performance lead, Dentsu
|Bradley Hall, managing director, PHD Media
|Lerato Zulu, data driven marketing manager, Standard Bank
|PUBLISHERS PANEL
|Rikashni Rangasamy, senior manager: digital, SuperSport(chair)
|Joanne Hope, co-founder and chief operating officer, 2Stories
|Basil Fortuin, publisher: English and Afrikaans news digital, Media24
|Zainab Slemang van Rijmenant, managing partner, Chimera Creative
|Nidha Narrandes, creative director, Reel Stories
|Anton Marsh, managing director, Now Media
|Naeem Imam, owner/founder, IMAMEDIA
|Marc Hershowitz, head of business development + digital, Cars
|Nadeem Joshua, deputy head: advertising and trade marketing, Arena Holdings
|Ron Derby, editor-in-chief, Mail & Guardian
|SOCIAL, COMMUNITY & INFLUENCER MARKETING PANEL
|MJ Khan, head of group digital communications, Sasol Limited (chair)
|Lebo Moerane, social and digital lead, VMLY&R
|Nosipho Ginindza, managing director, SoulProviders Collective
|Muchaneta Madavo, social lead, Dentsu
|Nicole Manana, senior strategist, Clockwork
|Maxinne Mboweni, copywriter, Ogilvy South Africa
|Sylvester Chauke, chief architect & founder, DNA Brand Architects
|Hadlay McLean, senior digital strategist, King James Group / Accenture Song
|Jeanette Grove, executive creative director: content & social, Grey Johannesburg
|Amber Mackeurtan, creative business director, Joe Public
|Meagan Gallie, senior digital manager, Hyundai South Africa
|Luzuko Tena, social media director: Africa, EssenceMediaCom
|YOUTH ACTION PANEL
|Senzo Xulu, executive creative director, Conversation Lab (chair)
|Skhumbuzo Tuswa, creative group head, King James Group / Accenture Interactive
|Andreas Shifotoka, lead digital strategist, Publicis Groupe: Digitas
|Lethu Zimu, creative group head, Think Creative Africa
|Koketso Masisi, head of design, Retroviral
|Keneilwe Mekgwe, strategic marketing manager: beverages, Pepsico
|Zodwa Gunuza, creative director, Hardy Boys
|Roderick Laka, creative group ead, Machine_
|Edwin Mbugua, senior digital strategist, Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Kholofelo Mamabolo, integrated copy ead, Oliver Africa (U-Studio
|BUILDERS PANEL
|Genie Botha, head of product design, MakeReign (Chair)
|Vusi Khosa, head of ux and ui design, Hellocomputer
|Walter Madzonga, program / agile delivery manager, digital strategy & innovation, ShopriteX
|Nimay Parekh, digital CEO, King James Group / Accenture Song
|Lara Pietersen, experience consultant, Equal Experts
|Mitso Qalaba, software engineer, Superbalist
|Charné Munien, strategy director, VMLY&R
|Alex Krause, experience strategy director, Ogilvy South Africa
|Mia Roets, experience design director, Joe Public
|Mogomotsi Mogopodi, head of CX, Sanlam
|INNOVATIVE ENGINEERS PANEL
|Tilesh Bhaga, creative technologist, Grey Johannesburg (chair)
|Mandisa Bohlela, pillar marketing lead, FNB
|Adrian Naidoo, managing partner – strategy, Mindshare
|Lauren Foster/Crook, digital director, Kintaro
|Qhakaza Mohare, COO and head of strategy, Digify Africa
|Ndumiso Nyoni, creative director, Retroviral
|Dareen Farghaly, executive creative director, Levergy
|Brandon Govender, digital and integrated executive creative director, Joe Public
|Andrew Louw, Checkers Sixty60 marketing manager, ShopriteX
|Merissa Himraj, CEO, Wavemaker
|SPECIAL HONOURS PANEL
|Paula Hulley, managing director, Digitas Liquorice (chair)
|Dineo Mofokeng, manager: digital, direct & social media marketing, Standard Bank
|Vincent Maher, group executive / head of digital, Multichoice Africa
|Viwe Mfaku, creative director, Prime Video
|Jarred Cinman, CEO, VMLY&R
|Pippa Misplon, managing director, Retroviral
|Robyn Campbell, managing director, Machine_
|Zetu Damane, chief strategy officer, McCann Joburg
|Wendy Bedforth, brand director (Castle Lager & Castle Milk Stout), ABinBev (SAB)
|Refilwe Maluleke, managing director, Yellowwood
|Romy Townsend, marketing executive: Nedbank Corporate & Investment Bank, Nedbank
|Adetutu Laditan, senior product marketing manager, Google
Now in its 15th year, the IAB SA Bookmark Awards continues to set the benchmark for digital media, marketing and technology by rewarding impactful digital work within the marketing sector.
This year’s awards ceremony takes place on Thursday, 27 July.
Entries for the Bookmark Awards are open until Monday, 24 April 2023. Entries submitted past the entry deadline will be subject to a 10% late penalty fee. Late fees are applicable from Tuesday, 25 April until Monday, 8 May.
Enter the IAB SA Bookmarks Bookmarks (loeries.com) here. .