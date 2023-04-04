Yolisa Kedama appointed as new acting chairperson of Icasa

The council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced the appointment of Yolisa Kedama as its new acting chairperson, effective from 4 April 2023 to 30 September 2023, or until a chairperson is appointed in terms of section 5(1B) of the Icasa Act 2000.

Yolisa Kedama | image supplied

Kedama is a specialist in the field of radio frequency planning and a researcher in new technologies in the satellite communication environment. She joined Icasa as a councillor in 2020 and holds a Master of Management degree in the field of ICT policy and regulation, a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in financial management.

The council also extends its gratitude to the outgoing acting Chairperson, Dr Charley Lewis, for providing leadership and stability at the Authority and for his role in strengthening Icasa's relations with its stakeholders and regulatory counterparts, through various domestic and international engagements.

“I have worked with councillor Kedama in a variety of roles and capacities over a number of years,” notes outgoing acting chairperson Dr Charley Lewis.

“The authority will be in competent and experienced hands as Councillor Kedama takes over the leadership role at the helm of the council collegial collective. I look forward to ensuring a smooth leadership transition and to working with her over the next six months.”

“I look forward to working with council as we continue to fulfil the authority's mandate to regulate the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting sectors in the public interest”, said councillor Kedama, incoming acting chairperson.