IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

All the 2021 IAB Bookmark Award winners!

29 Jul 2021
The 13th annual IAB Bookmark Awards took place today in a prestigious virtual celebration. Hosted by the multi skilled Selae Thobakgake and Merica Monamodi; the most thrilling and innovative digital marketing campaigns of the past year were announced.


The theme this year was 13 years of Moving the Industry Forward, with the focus being the recognition of powerful, memorable and impactful marketing strategies through campaigns that inspire, educate and build their respective brands. By encouraging future leaders and creatives to continue applying their skills and talent to future campaigns, awards like the Bookmarks ensure progressive industry growth through benchmarking.

Winners at the 2021 Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:
CAMPAIGN CATEGORY
DIGITAL STRATEGY
AwardCompanyBrandProductTitle
BronzeFCB DurbanDunlop Tyres SAGrandtrek UnchartedDunlop Tyres SA
BronzeRetroviral and Panther PunchKreepy KraulyMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy Krauly
SilverMediacomDistellSavanna Virtual Comedy Bar 2.0Savanna Cider
SilverPromiseAb InBevEaster Egg CredsCastle Lite
DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
BronzeTBWA\Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsWear it for meMTN Group
SilverKing James GroupSanlamThe OlympianSanlam
MOBILE CAMPAIGN
SilverHellosquareTiger BrandsCelebrate EverythingTinkies
BEST USE OF DATA
SilverHelloFCB+NetfloristBouquets for Bros Flowers
GoldPromiseAb InBevCold TrackerCastle Lite
INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN
BronzeThe Riverbed AgencyAware.orgPassengersAlcohol responsibility and education
BronzeTBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg 1000 Women TrustMake TimeCover up Krissy Doll
BronzeTBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg \ Grid WorldwideMTN Group Brand and Marketing CommunicationsWear it for meMTN Group
SilverMark1, Duke, Positive DialogueJiveDala Your ColourCool drinks
GoldKing James GroupSanlamThe OlympianSanlam
BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET
BronzeJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenKentuckyEasybucks®
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris South Africa Datsun South AfricaChildrenDatsun Go
SilverOgilvy South AfricaRape Crisis Cape Town TrustRape Page Rape Crisis
SilverRetroviral and Panther PunchKreepy KraulyMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy Krauly
BRANDED CONTENT
BronzeJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenThe Hungry PoetChicken Licken
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The SabbaticalTouareg
BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The Drive to Defy CampaignT-ROC
BronzeJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenKentuckyEasybucks®
SilverRetroviral and Panther PunchKreepy KraulyMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy Krauly
CHANNEL CATEGORY
ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING
BronzeIncubetaHyundai Automotive South AfricaDriving Organic Success for HyundaiVehicles
ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
BronzeVMLY&R South AfricaHollardStarts with HelloInsurance
BronzeOgilvy South Africa KFCWhenever, WhereverKFC Nuggets
BronzeKing James GroupWesgroDreaming of One DayWestern Cape Tourism
BronzeOgilvy South Africa Ab InBevChampion Challenge Carling Black Label
Bronze10th Street & VSAESPN Africa Get in the Game with Bob O'Connor - Football, Get in the Game - NFL Super BowlBroadcaster
BronzeTBWA \Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgDatsun South AfricaExcitingDatsun Go
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The Drive to Defy CampaignT-ROC
SilverHelloFCB+City of Cape TownMy Covid-19 Diary Covid-19
SOCIAL PAID ADVERTISING
SilverIncubetaHyundai Automotive South AfricaThe Hyundai Micro-moment, Always on Strategy.Vehicles
SilverPromiseAb InBevEaster Egg CredsCastle Lite
INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA
SilverKing James GroupWesgroDreaming of One DayWestern Cape Tourism
SilverOgilvy South AfricaRape Crisis Cape Town TrustRape Page Rape Crisis
SilverPromiseAb InBevEaster Egg CredsCastle Lite
SilverPromiseAb InBevCold TrackerCastle Lite
SilverFCB DurbanDunlop Tyres SAGrandtrek UnchartedDunlop Tyres SA
DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS & ACTIVATIONS
BronzeOgilvy South Africa KFCKFC BuckarapaKFC
ONLINE VIDEO
BronzeRetroviral and Panther PunchKreepy KraulyMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy Krauly
USE OF CRM, LOYALTY PROGRAMMES & GAMIFICATION
BronzeDigitas Liquorice Unilever HygienicaBright Future
GoldClockwork MicrosoftXbox Hall of FameXbox
CHANNEL INNOVATION
GoldJoe Public UnitedSouth African National Blood Service (SANBS)A Few Minutes is Worth a LifetimeSouth African National Blood Service (SANBS)
CAMPAIGN / MICROSITES
SilverJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenEveryone Is Talking About itEasybucks®
PODCASTS A& AUDIO STREAMING
SilverJoe Public UnitedSouth African National Blood Service (SANBS)A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA
GoldPromiseAb InBevCold TrackerCastle Lite
COMMUNITY CATEGORY
SOCIAL COMMUNITIES
BronzePromiseAb InBevThe $3 000 000 callCastle Lite
SilverKing James GroupTymeBankTymeBank Social CommunitiesTymeBank
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaNandosCommunity ManagementMobile App
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS
BronzeKing James GroupWesgroDreaming of One DayWestern Cape Tourism
BronzeHelloFCB+NetfloristBouquets for Bros Flowers
SilverOgilvy South Africa KFCKFC InstagameKFC Nuggets
SilverKing James GroupSanlamThe OlympianSanlam
SilverThe Riverbed AgencyAware.orgPassengersAlcohol responsibility and education
SilverRetroviral and Panther PunchKreepy KraulyMy Kreepy TeacherKreepy Krauly
INFLUENCER MARKETING
BronzeKing James GroupJohnson and JohnsoninSync with the Stayfree® SistahoodStayfree® menstrual care
SilverHelloFCB+City of Cape TownMy Covid-19 Diary Covid-19
SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION
BronzeOgilvy South Africa KFCKFC InstagameKFC Nuggets
BronzeKing James GroupWesgroDreaming of One DayWestern Cape Tourism
CRAFT CATEGORY
EXCELLENCE IN MARKETING COPYWRITING
Craft BronzeJoe Public UnitedChicken Licken The Hungry PoetBrand
Craft BronzeJoe Public UnitedChicken Licken Soulful NationBrand
Craft SilverVMLY&R South AfricaNandosCommunity ManagementMobile App
EXCELLENCE IN NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING
Craft Gold24.comNews24Tammy Petersen: Body of work reporting on Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-NatalNews24
EXCELLENCE IN INTERFACE DESIGN
Craft SilverMakeReignParsons BrandingParsons Branding WebsiteBrand Strategy & Design Studio
Craft SilverINJOZIChicken Licken Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Hotwings®
EXCELLENCE IN SOFTWARE, CODING & TECHNICAL INNOVATION
Craft GoldPromiseAb InBevCold TrackerCastle Lite
EXCELLENCE IN STRATEGY
Craft BronzeOgilvy South Africa Ab InBev#NoExcuse The Bravest ThingCarling Black Label
Craft BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The SabbaticalTouareg
Craft SilverFCB DurbanDunlop Tyres SAGrandtrek UnchartedDunlop Tyres SA
EXCELLENCE IN UX
Craft BronzeMakeReignParsons BrandingParsons Branding WebsiteBrand Strategy & Design Studio
Craft SilverMakeReignShelflifeThe new shelflife.co.zaStreetwear Retailer
Craft SilverINJOZIChicken Licken Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Hotwings®
EXCELLENCE IN ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION
Craft BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign - MandisaT-ROC
Craft BronzeOgilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign - Kitty T-ROC
Craft SilverHelloFCB+City of Cape TownHow are you? Mental Health
Craft SilverJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenEveryone Is Talking About itEasybucks®
Craft GoldKing James GroupSanlamThe OlympianSanlam
EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT
Craft SilverVMLY&R South AfricaNandosCommunity ManagementMobile App
EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL MEDIA
Craft GoldHelloFCB+NetfloristBouquets for Bros Flowers
EXCELLENCE IN USE OF SOUND
Craft SilverJoe Public UnitedSouth African National Blood Service (SANBS)A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL CONTENT MARKETING
Craft BronzeDigitas Liquorice NedbankBigger Picture Business BankingBusiness Banking
EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS CATEGORY
VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) & AUGMENTED REALITY (AR)
GoldJoe Public UnitedPeople Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)The Abused NewsBrand
INTERNET OF THINGS
GoldPromiseAb InBevCold TrackerCastle Lite
SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN
BronzeLevergyNedbankNedbank Cup FanmodeNedbank Cup Fanmode
PLATFORMS CATEGORY
BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES
BronzeSo InteractiveHOMiiHOMii WebsiteHome Rental Management Solution
SilverMakeReignParsons BrandingParsons Branding WebsiteBranding Design Studio
E-COMMERCE SITES
SilverMakeReignShelflifeThe new shelflife.co.zaStreetwear Store
MOBILE APPS
BronzeNaked NakedNaked InsuranceNaked Insurance
SilverSo InteractiveHOMiiHOMii AppHome Rental Management Solution
MOBILE SITES
BronzeGuerillaDStvAmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStvAmaMeme
GAMES
BronzeOgilvy South Africa KFCKFC InstagameKFC Nuggets
PLATFORM INNOVATION
BronzeOgilvy South Africa KFCKFC BuckarapaKFC
BronzeLevergyNedbankNedbank Cup FanmodeNedbank Cup Fanmode
BronzeINJOZI & Joe Public UnitedChicken Licken Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Hotwings®
SilverOgilvy South Africa KFCKFC InstagameKFC Nuggets
GoldPromiseAb InBevCold TrackerCastle Lite
BRAND SYSTEM OR BRAND FILE PLATFORM
BronzeBluegrass DigitalUnion SwissB2B Mobile App Brand Community PlatformBio-Oil
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN
BronzeShoprite CheckersCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60 - 60 minute grocery delivery appCheckers Sixty60
BronzeSo InteractiveHOMiiHOMii AppHome Rental Management Solution
SilverPromiseAb InBevCold TrackerCastle Lite
PUBLISHING CATEGORY
PUBLISHER SITES
Bronze24.comNews24News24News24
SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES
Silver24.comNews24Exodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-NatalExodus: A News24 specialist website
MOBILE CONTENT
Bronze24.comNews24News24 MobileNews24
Bronze24.comNews24Killing KinnearNews24 investigation
Silver24.comNews24News24: Covid-19 DashboardNews24: Covid-19 Dashboard
ONLINE NEWS VIDEO
Silver24.comNews24DOCUMENTARY | Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-NatalNews24 documentary
PODCASTS & AUDIO STREAMING
BronzeArena Holdings TimesLIVEBoots on the GroundBoots on the Ground podcast series
Silver24.comNews24Missing MatthewNews24 podcast
NEWS INNOVATION
Bronze24.comNews24News24: The voice behind the newsNews24 for subscribers
Bronze24.comNews24Killing KinnearNews24 investigation
YOUTH ACTION CATEGORY
BEST DIGITAL STUDENT/S
Black PixelMohapi Polo & Olebogeng RadiseVEGA
SPECIAL HONOURS CATEGORY
BEST DIGITALYOUNGSTER
Black PixelCharné MunienJoe Public United
BEST ONLINE JOURNALIST
Black PixelExodus Team, News 2424.com
PIXEL FOR PURPOSE
Black PixelOgilvy South Africa Ab InBev#NoExcuse The Bravest ThingCarling Black Label
BEST CONTRIBUTION TO TRANSFORMATION IN THE DIGITAL INDUSTRY
Black PixelLuzuko TenaOgilvy South Africa
DIGITAL BRAND OF THE YEAR
Black PixelAb InBev
ONLINE PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR
Black Pixel24.com
DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Black PixelPromise


In an industry that relies heavily on its strong creative leads, the IAB Bookmark Awards also rallied 13 industry experts from various marketing disciplines who were given a platform to share their professional insights on what the future of digital marketing looks like. This springboards the industry and its key players into a pertinent conversation that will be had long after the awards ceremony.

IAB CEO Paula Hulley said “Thank you to our industry leaders and future leaders for shining a light on the meaningful opportunity that digital creates to move our industry forward. The work and the teams that win at the Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for digital excellence and we celebrate with all our 2021 finalists and 2021 winners who demonstrate the power of digital to achieve business objectives and beyond”.

IAB Front Row winners


This year’s winners in the IAB’s Front Row initiative were also announced at The Bookmarks. Designed to give budding black digital media and marketing students much needed access to an array of industry resources and insiders, the programme plays a crucial role in the IAB SA's commitment to galvanising transformation in the industry.

Prizes include a four-month paid internship with the IAB South Africa as well as significant contributions from awards partners, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Vodamedia and DMAT.

Vie the 2021 Front Row Winners here
The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards were powered by DStv Media Sales and brought to you by Accenture Interactive, 24.com, Everlytic, Google, Joe Public, Tractor Outdoor, ABSA, iProspect, Bizcommunity, Mediamark, Vodamedia, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, and Digital Marketing Aptitude Test (DMAT).

“Double digit growth in digital media over the past few years demonstrates that digital is important in the overall media ecosystem. Digital is no longer new media .. it’s just an important player in the media ecosystem. As consumers consume more content online - this phenomenon will just experience more growth in those spaces. Particularly from a Connected TV perspective, as it affords us a bigger voice in the digital space and we look forward to partnering with brands on this digital first journey” Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO DStv Media Sales

Congratulations to all the winners and special thank you to our round table panellist, award partners and our media partners for the continuous support.
Comment

Read more: Paula Hulley, IAB bookmark awards, IAB Bookmarks

Related

#Exclusive: Merica Monamodi shares excitement for IAB Bookmarks2 days ago
Selae Thobakgale to host 2021 IAB Bookmark Awards15 Jul 2021
IAB South Africa#Bookmarks2021: All the finalists21 Jun 2021
IAB South AfricaEntries for the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are open16 Mar 2021
IAB South AfricaIAB South Africa Digital Content Marketing Committee announcement7 Oct 2020
So InteractiveSo Interactive sees some silver linings in 20207 Oct 2020
SheSays Cape Town releases results of first-ever gender diversity survey for marketing and advertising in SA28 Aug 2020
IAB South AfricaTake part in IAB South Africa's current measurement methods of Digital Influencer Marketing survey3 Jun 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz