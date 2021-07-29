All the 2021 IAB Bookmark Award winners!

Construction on The Capital Mbombela's R205m project, set to be a game-changer on the city's hotel and accommodation industries, is well underway with an anticipated hotel opening set for November 2021.

"The city hasn't seen any significant new additions to its hotel repertoire since development ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup projects," says Marc Wachsberger, managing director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments.

"Its status as a leading city in Mpumalanga, at the heart of the province's tourism and agriculture sectors, means that the time is perfect to build an exciting new offering that will be appealing to tourists and corporates alike."