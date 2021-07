All the 2021 IAB Bookmark Award winners!

CAMPAIGN CATEGORY DIGITAL STRATEGY Award Company Brand Product Title Bronze FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted Dunlop Tyres SA Bronze Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly Silver Mediacom Distell Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar 2.0 Savanna Cider Silver Promise Ab InBev Easter Egg Creds Castle Lite DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN Bronze TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications Wear it for me MTN Group Silver King James Group Sanlam The Olympian Sanlam MOBILE CAMPAIGN Silver Hellosquare Tiger Brands Celebrate Everything Tinkies BEST USE OF DATA Silver HelloFCB+ Netflorist Bouquets for Bros Flowers Gold Promise Ab InBev Cold Tracker Castle Lite INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN Bronze The Riverbed Agency Aware.org Passengers Alcohol responsibility and education Bronze TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg 1000 Women Trust Make Time Cover up Krissy Doll Bronze TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg \ Grid Worldwide MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications Wear it for me MTN Group Silver Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue Jive Dala Your Colour Cool drinks Gold King James Group Sanlam The Olympian Sanlam BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET Bronze Joe Public United Chicken Licken Kentucky Easybucks® Bronze TBWA Hunt Lascaris South Africa Datsun South Africa Children Datsun Go Silver Ogilvy South Africa Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust Rape Page Rape Crisis Silver Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly BRANDED CONTENT Bronze Joe Public United Chicken Licken The Hungry Poet Chicken Licken Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Sabbatical Touareg Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign T-ROC Bronze Joe Public United Chicken Licken Kentucky Easybucks® Silver Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly CHANNEL CATEGORY ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING Bronze Incubeta Hyundai Automotive South Africa Driving Organic Success for Hyundai Vehicles ONLINE VIDEO SERIES Bronze VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Starts with Hello Insurance Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC Whenever, Wherever KFC Nuggets Bronze King James Group Wesgro Dreaming of One Day Western Cape Tourism Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Champion Challenge Carling Black Label Bronze 10th Street & VSA ESPN Africa Get in the Game with Bob O'Connor - Football, Get in the Game - NFL Super Bowl Broadcaster Bronze TBWA \Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Datsun South Africa Exciting Datsun Go Silver Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign T-ROC Silver HelloFCB+ City of Cape Town My Covid-19 Diary Covid-19 SOCIAL PAID ADVERTISING Silver Incubeta Hyundai Automotive South Africa The Hyundai Micro-moment, Always on Strategy. Vehicles Silver Promise Ab InBev Easter Egg Creds Castle Lite INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA Silver King James Group Wesgro Dreaming of One Day Western Cape Tourism Silver Ogilvy South Africa Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust Rape Page Rape Crisis Silver Promise Ab InBev Easter Egg Creds Castle Lite Silver Promise Ab InBev Cold Tracker Castle Lite Silver FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted Dunlop Tyres SA DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS & ACTIVATIONS Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Buckarapa KFC ONLINE VIDEO Bronze Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly USE OF CRM, LOYALTY PROGRAMMES & GAMIFICATION Bronze Digitas Liquorice Unilever Hygienica Bright Future Gold Clockwork Microsoft Xbox Hall of Fame Xbox CHANNEL INNOVATION Gold Joe Public United South African National Blood Service (SANBS) A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime South African National Blood Service (SANBS) CAMPAIGN / MICROSITES Silver Joe Public United Chicken Licken Everyone Is Talking About it Easybucks® PODCASTS A& AUDIO STREAMING Silver Joe Public United South African National Blood Service (SANBS) A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime South African National Blood Service (SANBS) INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA Gold Promise Ab InBev Cold Tracker Castle Lite COMMUNITY CATEGORY SOCIAL COMMUNITIES Bronze Promise Ab InBev The $3 000 000 call Castle Lite Silver King James Group TymeBank TymeBank Social Communities TymeBank Silver VMLY&R South Africa Nandos Community Management Mobile App SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS Bronze King James Group Wesgro Dreaming of One Day Western Cape Tourism Bronze HelloFCB+ Netflorist Bouquets for Bros Flowers Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Instagame KFC Nuggets Silver King James Group Sanlam The Olympian Sanlam Silver The Riverbed Agency Aware.org Passengers Alcohol responsibility and education Silver Retroviral and Panther Punch Kreepy Krauly My Kreepy Teacher Kreepy Krauly INFLUENCER MARKETING Bronze King James Group Johnson and Johnson inSync with the Stayfree® Sistahood Stayfree® menstrual care Silver HelloFCB+ City of Cape Town My Covid-19 Diary Covid-19 SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Instagame KFC Nuggets Bronze King James Group Wesgro Dreaming of One Day Western Cape Tourism CRAFT CATEGORY EXCELLENCE IN MARKETING COPYWRITING Craft Bronze Joe Public United Chicken Licken The Hungry Poet Brand Craft Bronze Joe Public United Chicken Licken Soulful Nation Brand Craft Silver VMLY&R South Africa Nandos Community Management Mobile App EXCELLENCE IN NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING Craft Gold 24.com News24 Tammy Petersen: Body of work reporting on Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal News24 EXCELLENCE IN INTERFACE DESIGN Craft Silver MakeReign Parsons Branding Parsons Branding Website Brand Strategy & Design Studio Craft Silver INJOZI Chicken Licken Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Hotwings® EXCELLENCE IN SOFTWARE, CODING & TECHNICAL INNOVATION Craft Gold Promise Ab InBev Cold Tracker Castle Lite EXCELLENCE IN STRATEGY Craft Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev #NoExcuse The Bravest Thing Carling Black Label Craft Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Sabbatical Touareg Craft Silver FCB Durban Dunlop Tyres SA Grandtrek Uncharted Dunlop Tyres SA EXCELLENCE IN UX Craft Bronze MakeReign Parsons Branding Parsons Branding Website Brand Strategy & Design Studio Craft Silver MakeReign Shelflife The new shelflife.co.za Streetwear Retailer Craft Silver INJOZI Chicken Licken Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Hotwings® EXCELLENCE IN ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION Craft Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign - Mandisa T-ROC Craft Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Drive to Defy Campaign - Kitty T-ROC Craft Silver HelloFCB+ City of Cape Town How are you? Mental Health Craft Silver Joe Public United Chicken Licken Everyone Is Talking About it Easybucks® Craft Gold King James Group Sanlam The Olympian Sanlam EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT Craft Silver VMLY&R South Africa Nandos Community Management Mobile App EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL MEDIA Craft Gold HelloFCB+ Netflorist Bouquets for Bros Flowers EXCELLENCE IN USE OF SOUND Craft Silver Joe Public United South African National Blood Service (SANBS) A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime South African National Blood Service (SANBS) EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL CONTENT MARKETING Craft Bronze Digitas Liquorice Nedbank Bigger Picture Business Banking Business Banking EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS CATEGORY VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) & AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) Gold Joe Public United People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) The Abused News Brand INTERNET OF THINGS Gold Promise Ab InBev Cold Tracker Castle Lite SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN Bronze Levergy Nedbank Nedbank Cup Fanmode Nedbank Cup Fanmode PLATFORMS CATEGORY BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES Bronze So Interactive HOMii HOMii Website Home Rental Management Solution Silver MakeReign Parsons Branding Parsons Branding Website Branding Design Studio E-COMMERCE SITES Silver MakeReign Shelflife The new shelflife.co.za Streetwear Store MOBILE APPS Bronze Naked Naked Naked Insurance Naked Insurance Silver So Interactive HOMii HOMii App Home Rental Management Solution MOBILE SITES Bronze Guerilla DStv AmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStv AmaMeme GAMES Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Instagame KFC Nuggets PLATFORM INNOVATION Bronze Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Buckarapa KFC Bronze Levergy Nedbank Nedbank Cup Fanmode Nedbank Cup Fanmode Bronze INJOZI & Joe Public United Chicken Licken Feed Their Craving Chicken Licken Hotwings® Silver Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC Instagame KFC Nuggets Gold Promise Ab InBev Cold Tracker Castle Lite BRAND SYSTEM OR BRAND FILE PLATFORM Bronze Bluegrass Digital Union Swiss B2B Mobile App Brand Community Platform Bio-Oil CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN Bronze Shoprite Checkers Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 - 60 minute grocery delivery app Checkers Sixty60 Bronze So Interactive HOMii HOMii App Home Rental Management Solution Silver Promise Ab InBev Cold Tracker Castle Lite PUBLISHING CATEGORY PUBLISHER SITES Bronze 24.com News24 News24 News24 SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES Silver 24.com News24 Exodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal Exodus: A News24 specialist website MOBILE CONTENT Bronze 24.com News24 News24 Mobile News24 Bronze 24.com News24 Killing Kinnear News24 investigation Silver 24.com News24 News24: Covid-19 Dashboard News24: Covid-19 Dashboard ONLINE NEWS VIDEO Silver 24.com News24 DOCUMENTARY | Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal News24 documentary PODCASTS & AUDIO STREAMING Bronze Arena Holdings TimesLIVE Boots on the Ground Boots on the Ground podcast series Silver 24.com News24 Missing Matthew News24 podcast NEWS INNOVATION Bronze 24.com News24 News24: The voice behind the news News24 for subscribers Bronze 24.com News24 Killing Kinnear News24 investigation YOUTH ACTION CATEGORY BEST DIGITAL STUDENT/S Black Pixel Mohapi Polo & Olebogeng Radise VEGA SPECIAL HONOURS CATEGORY BEST DIGITALYOUNGSTER Black Pixel CharnĂ© Munien Joe Public United BEST ONLINE JOURNALIST Black Pixel Exodus Team, News 24 24.com PIXEL FOR PURPOSE Black Pixel Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev #NoExcuse The Bravest Thing Carling Black Label BEST CONTRIBUTION TO TRANSFORMATION IN THE DIGITAL INDUSTRY Black Pixel Luzuko Tena Ogilvy South Africa DIGITAL BRAND OF THE YEAR Black Pixel Ab InBev ONLINE PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR Black Pixel 24.com DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR Black Pixel Promise

The theme this year was 13 years of Moving the Industry Forward, with the focus being the recognition of powerful, memorable and impactful marketing strategies through campaigns that inspire, educate and build their respective brands. By encouraging future leaders and creatives to continue applying their skills and talent to future campaigns, awards like the Bookmarks ensure progressive industry growth through benchmarking.Winners at the 2021 Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:In an industry that relies heavily on its strong creative leads, the IAB Bookmark Awards also rallied 13 industry experts from various marketing disciplines who were given a platform to share their professional insights on what the future of digital marketing looks like. This springboards the industry and its key players into a pertinent conversation that will be had long after the awards ceremony.IAB CEO Paula Hulley said “Thank you to our industry leaders and future leaders for shining a light on the meaningful opportunity that digital creates to move our industry forward. The work and the teams that win at the Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for digital excellence and we celebrate with all our 2021 finalists and 2021 winners who demonstrate the power of digital to achieve business objectives and beyond”.This year’s winners in the IAB’s Front Row initiative were also announced at The Bookmarks. Designed to give budding black digital media and marketing students much needed access to an array of industry resources and insiders, the programme plays a crucial role in the IAB SA's commitment to galvanising transformation in the industry.Prizes include a four-month paid internship with the IAB South Africa as well as significant contributions from awards partners, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Vodamedia and DMAT.Vie the 2021 Front Row Winners here The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards were powered by DStv Media Sales and brought to you by Accenture Interactive, 24.com, Everlytic, Google, Joe Public, Tractor Outdoor, ABSA, iProspect, Bizcommunity, Mediamark, Vodamedia, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, and Digital Marketing Aptitude Test (DMAT).“Double digit growth in digital media over the past few years demonstrates that digital is important in the overall media ecosystem. Digital is no longer new media .. it’s just an important player in the media ecosystem. As consumers consume more content online - this phenomenon will just experience more growth in those spaces. Particularly from a Connected TV perspective, as it affords us a bigger voice in the digital space and we look forward to partnering with brands on this digital first journey” Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO DStv Media SalesCongratulations to all the winners and special thank you to our round table panellist, award partners and our media partners for the continuous support.