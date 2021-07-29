IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
All the 2021 IAB Bookmark Award winners!
The 13th annual IAB Bookmark Awards took place today in a prestigious virtual celebration. Hosted by the multi skilled Selae Thobakgake and Merica Monamodi; the most thrilling and innovative digital marketing campaigns of the past year were announced.
The theme this year was 13 years of Moving the Industry Forward, with the focus being the recognition of powerful, memorable and impactful marketing strategies through campaigns that inspire, educate and build their respective brands. By encouraging future leaders and creatives to continue applying their skills and talent to future campaigns, awards like the Bookmarks ensure progressive industry growth through benchmarking.
Winners at the 2021 Bookmark Awards were announced in the following categories:
|CAMPAIGN CATEGORY
|DIGITAL STRATEGY
|Award
|Company
|Brand
|Product
|Title
|Bronze
|FCB Durban
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Bronze
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|Silver
|Mediacom
|Distell
|Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar 2.0
|Savanna Cider
|Silver
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Easter Egg Creds
|Castle Lite
|DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
|Bronze
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group
|Silver
|King James Group
|Sanlam
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|MOBILE CAMPAIGN
|Silver
|Hellosquare
|Tiger Brands
|Celebrate Everything
|Tinkies
|BEST USE OF DATA
|Silver
|HelloFCB+
|Netflorist
|Bouquets for Bros
|Flowers
|Gold
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Cold Tracker
|Castle Lite
|INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org
|Passengers
|Alcohol responsibility and education
|Bronze
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|1000 Women Trust
|Make Time
|Cover up Krissy Doll
|Bronze
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg \ Grid Worldwide
|MTN Group Brand and Marketing Communications
|Wear it for me
|MTN Group
|Silver
|Mark1, Duke, Positive Dialogue
|Jive
|Dala Your Colour
|Cool drinks
|Gold
|King James Group
|Sanlam
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET
|Bronze
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Kentucky
|Easybucks®
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris South Africa
|Datsun South Africa
|Children
|Datsun Go
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis
|Silver
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|BRANDED CONTENT
|Bronze
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|The Hungry Poet
|Chicken Licken
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Touareg
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|T-ROC
|Bronze
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Kentucky
|Easybucks®
|Silver
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|CHANNEL CATEGORY
|ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING
|Bronze
|Incubeta
|Hyundai Automotive South Africa
|Driving Organic Success for Hyundai
|Vehicles
|ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
|Bronze
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Starts with Hello
|Insurance
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Whenever, Wherever
|KFC Nuggets
|Bronze
|King James Group
|Wesgro
|Dreaming of One Day
|Western Cape Tourism
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Champion Challenge
|Carling Black Label
|Bronze
|10th Street & VSA
|ESPN Africa
|Get in the Game with Bob O'Connor - Football, Get in the Game - NFL Super Bowl
|Broadcaster
|Bronze
|TBWA \Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Datsun South Africa
|Exciting
|Datsun Go
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign
|T-ROC
|Silver
|HelloFCB+
|City of Cape Town
|My Covid-19 Diary
|Covid-19
|SOCIAL PAID ADVERTISING
|Silver
|Incubeta
|Hyundai Automotive South Africa
|The Hyundai Micro-moment, Always on Strategy.
|Vehicles
|Silver
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Easter Egg Creds
|Castle Lite
|INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA
|Silver
|King James Group
|Wesgro
|Dreaming of One Day
|Western Cape Tourism
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis
|Silver
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Easter Egg Creds
|Castle Lite
|Silver
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Cold Tracker
|Castle Lite
|Silver
|FCB Durban
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS & ACTIVATIONS
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|ONLINE VIDEO
|Bronze
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|USE OF CRM, LOYALTY PROGRAMMES & GAMIFICATION
|Bronze
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Hygienica
|Bright Future
|Gold
|Clockwork
|Microsoft
|Xbox Hall of Fame
|Xbox
|CHANNEL INNOVATION
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|CAMPAIGN / MICROSITES
|Silver
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Everyone Is Talking About it
|Easybucks®
|PODCASTS A& AUDIO STREAMING
|Silver
|Joe Public United
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA
|Gold
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Cold Tracker
|Castle Lite
|COMMUNITY CATEGORY
|SOCIAL COMMUNITIES
|Bronze
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|The $3 000 000 call
|Castle Lite
|Silver
|King James Group
|TymeBank
|TymeBank Social Communities
|TymeBank
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nandos
|Community Management
|Mobile App
|SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS
|Bronze
|King James Group
|Wesgro
|Dreaming of One Day
|Western Cape Tourism
|Bronze
|HelloFCB+
|Netflorist
|Bouquets for Bros
|Flowers
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC Instagame
|KFC Nuggets
|Silver
|King James Group
|Sanlam
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org
|Passengers
|Alcohol responsibility and education
|Silver
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Kreepy Krauly
|My Kreepy Teacher
|Kreepy Krauly
|INFLUENCER MARKETING
|Bronze
|King James Group
|Johnson and Johnson
|inSync with the Stayfree® Sistahood
|Stayfree® menstrual care
|Silver
|HelloFCB+
|City of Cape Town
|My Covid-19 Diary
|Covid-19
|SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC Instagame
|KFC Nuggets
|Bronze
|King James Group
|Wesgro
|Dreaming of One Day
|Western Cape Tourism
|CRAFT CATEGORY
|EXCELLENCE IN MARKETING COPYWRITING
|Craft Bronze
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|The Hungry Poet
|Brand
|Craft Bronze
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Soulful Nation
|Brand
|Craft Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nandos
|Community Management
|Mobile App
|EXCELLENCE IN NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING
|Craft Gold
|24.com
|News24
|Tammy Petersen: Body of work reporting on Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal
|News24
|EXCELLENCE IN INTERFACE DESIGN
|Craft Silver
|MakeReign
|Parsons Branding
|Parsons Branding Website
|Brand Strategy & Design Studio
|Craft Silver
|INJOZI
|Chicken Licken
|Feed Their Craving
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|EXCELLENCE IN SOFTWARE, CODING & TECHNICAL INNOVATION
|Craft Gold
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Cold Tracker
|Castle Lite
|EXCELLENCE IN STRATEGY
|Craft Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|#NoExcuse The Bravest Thing
|Carling Black Label
|Craft Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Sabbatical
|Touareg
|Craft Silver
|FCB Durban
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Grandtrek Uncharted
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|EXCELLENCE IN UX
|Craft Bronze
|MakeReign
|Parsons Branding
|Parsons Branding Website
|Brand Strategy & Design Studio
|Craft Silver
|MakeReign
|Shelflife
|The new shelflife.co.za
|Streetwear Retailer
|Craft Silver
|INJOZI
|Chicken Licken
|Feed Their Craving
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|EXCELLENCE IN ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION
|Craft Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign - Mandisa
|T-ROC
|Craft Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Drive to Defy Campaign - Kitty
|T-ROC
|Craft Silver
|HelloFCB+
|City of Cape Town
|How are you?
|Mental Health
|Craft Silver
|Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Everyone Is Talking About it
|Easybucks®
|Craft Gold
|King James Group
|Sanlam
|The Olympian
|Sanlam
|EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT
|Craft Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nandos
|Community Management
|Mobile App
|EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL MEDIA
|Craft Gold
|HelloFCB+
|Netflorist
|Bouquets for Bros
|Flowers
|EXCELLENCE IN USE OF SOUND
|Craft Silver
|Joe Public United
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|A Few Minutes is Worth a Lifetime
|South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
|EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL CONTENT MARKETING
|Craft Bronze
|Digitas Liquorice
|Nedbank
|Bigger Picture Business Banking
|Business Banking
|EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS CATEGORY
|VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) & AUGMENTED REALITY (AR)
|Gold
|Joe Public United
|People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)
|The Abused News
|Brand
|INTERNET OF THINGS
|Gold
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Cold Tracker
|Castle Lite
|SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN
|Bronze
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup Fanmode
|Nedbank Cup Fanmode
|PLATFORMS CATEGORY
|BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES
|Bronze
|So Interactive
|HOMii
|HOMii Website
|Home Rental Management Solution
|Silver
|MakeReign
|Parsons Branding
|Parsons Branding Website
|Branding Design Studio
|E-COMMERCE SITES
|Silver
|MakeReign
|Shelflife
|The new shelflife.co.za
|Streetwear Store
|MOBILE APPS
|Bronze
|Naked
|Naked
|Naked Insurance
|Naked Insurance
|Silver
|So Interactive
|HOMii
|HOMii App
|Home Rental Management Solution
|MOBILE SITES
|Bronze
|Guerilla
|DStv
|AmaMeme - Mzansi's Freshest Memes by DStv
|AmaMeme
|GAMES
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC Instagame
|KFC Nuggets
|PLATFORM INNOVATION
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC Buckarapa
|KFC
|Bronze
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup Fanmode
|Nedbank Cup Fanmode
|Bronze
|INJOZI & Joe Public United
|Chicken Licken
|Feed Their Craving
|Chicken Licken Hotwings®
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC Instagame
|KFC Nuggets
|Gold
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Cold Tracker
|Castle Lite
|BRAND SYSTEM OR BRAND FILE PLATFORM
|Bronze
|Bluegrass Digital
|Union Swiss
|B2B Mobile App Brand Community Platform
|Bio-Oil
|CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN
|Bronze
|Shoprite Checkers
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60 - 60 minute grocery delivery app
|Checkers Sixty60
|Bronze
|So Interactive
|HOMii
|HOMii App
|Home Rental Management Solution
|Silver
|Promise
|Ab InBev
|Cold Tracker
|Castle Lite
|PUBLISHING CATEGORY
|PUBLISHER SITES
|Bronze
|24.com
|News24
|News24
|News24
|SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES
|Silver
|24.com
|News24
|Exodus | Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal
|Exodus: A News24 specialist website
|MOBILE CONTENT
|Bronze
|24.com
|News24
|News24 Mobile
|News24
|Bronze
|24.com
|News24
|Killing Kinnear
|News24 investigation
|Silver
|24.com
|News24
|News24: Covid-19 Dashboard
|News24: Covid-19 Dashboard
|ONLINE NEWS VIDEO
|Silver
|24.com
|News24
|DOCUMENTARY | Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal
|News24 documentary
|PODCASTS & AUDIO STREAMING
|Bronze
|Arena Holdings
|TimesLIVE
|Boots on the Ground
|Boots on the Ground podcast series
|Silver
|24.com
|News24
|Missing Matthew
|News24 podcast
|NEWS INNOVATION
|Bronze
|24.com
|News24
|News24: The voice behind the news
|News24 for subscribers
|Bronze
|24.com
|News24
|Killing Kinnear
|News24 investigation
|YOUTH ACTION CATEGORY
|BEST DIGITAL STUDENT/S
|Black Pixel
|Mohapi Polo & Olebogeng Radise
|VEGA
|SPECIAL HONOURS CATEGORY
|BEST DIGITALYOUNGSTER
|Black Pixel
|Charné Munien
|Joe Public United
|BEST ONLINE JOURNALIST
|Black Pixel
|Exodus Team, News 24
|24.com
|PIXEL FOR PURPOSE
|Black Pixel
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|#NoExcuse The Bravest Thing
|Carling Black Label
|BEST CONTRIBUTION TO TRANSFORMATION IN THE DIGITAL INDUSTRY
|Black Pixel
|Luzuko Tena
|Ogilvy South Africa
|DIGITAL BRAND OF THE YEAR
|Black Pixel
|Ab InBev
|ONLINE PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR
|Black Pixel
|24.com
|DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR
|Black Pixel
|Promise
In an industry that relies heavily on its strong creative leads, the IAB Bookmark Awards also rallied 13 industry experts from various marketing disciplines who were given a platform to share their professional insights on what the future of digital marketing looks like. This springboards the industry and its key players into a pertinent conversation that will be had long after the awards ceremony.
IAB CEO Paula Hulley said “Thank you to our industry leaders and future leaders for shining a light on the meaningful opportunity that digital creates to move our industry forward. The work and the teams that win at the Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for digital excellence and we celebrate with all our 2021 finalists and 2021 winners who demonstrate the power of digital to achieve business objectives and beyond”.
IAB Front Row winners
This year’s winners in the IAB’s Front Row initiative were also announced at The Bookmarks. Designed to give budding black digital media and marketing students much needed access to an array of industry resources and insiders, the programme plays a crucial role in the IAB SA's commitment to galvanising transformation in the industry.
Prizes include a four-month paid internship with the IAB South Africa as well as significant contributions from awards partners, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Vodamedia and DMAT.
Vie the 2021 Front Row Winners here
The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards were powered by DStv Media Sales and brought to you by Accenture Interactive, 24.com, Everlytic, Google, Joe Public, Tractor Outdoor, ABSA, iProspect, Bizcommunity, Mediamark, Vodamedia, The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, and Digital Marketing Aptitude Test (DMAT).
“Double digit growth in digital media over the past few years demonstrates that digital is important in the overall media ecosystem. Digital is no longer new media .. it’s just an important player in the media ecosystem. As consumers consume more content online - this phenomenon will just experience more growth in those spaces. Particularly from a Connected TV perspective, as it affords us a bigger voice in the digital space and we look forward to partnering with brands on this digital first journey” Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO DStv Media Sales
Congratulations to all the winners and special thank you to our round table panellist, award partners and our media partners for the continuous support.
