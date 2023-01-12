La Petite Ferme - a picture-perfect destination in the Franschoek Winelands

Situated in Franschhoek on the slopes of the Oliphants Pass and Middagkrans Mountain Range in the Cape Winelands, five-star luxury hotel and wine estate La Petite Ferme is a picturesque destination for both local and international guests alike, offering award-winning cuisine, wines, and accommodation.

Overlooking the Franschoek Valley, La Petite Ferme provides private, traditional country-style luxury accommodation, which includes manor house suites and vineyard suites.

Recently, the hotel and wine estate unveiled its newly refurbished manor house suites.

The renovations, which took place over four months, saw the four suites completely overhauled, with the addition of a fifth suite. The building was formerly renowned for its Cape Vernacular style in both look and feel, with reed ceilings on the veranda and traditional furnishings and décor; following the renovations the interiors are now more contemporary and upmarket.

The exterior has also undergone a complete overhaul, with the original style and appeal of the suites being retained – verandas have been redone and the pool has been enlarged.

The aim was to further concentrate the appeal of the suites with an airy, outdoor luxury international standard.

The decision to refurbish the manor suites was made to offer the same luxury and experience that the vineyard suites provide to its guests. “Staying relevant, adapting with the times and trends and responding to our guests' needs is very important to us,” says Riaan Kruger, managing partner of The Nest Collection of which La Petite Ferme is a member.

Each suite has a unique feature wall and is individually decorated in a theme from different regions of the world, and has been named as a special dedication after people who have inspired the owner of La Petite Ferme.

The five suites are named John & Carol, Foufi, Helene, Andre and Sryani.

Each suite also opens onto its own private terrace. These were also refurbished, and some have built-in daybeds and dedicated sun lounge pockets on which to relax and take in the view. The shared pool also takes advantage of the views and has been enlarged, resurfaced, and modernised.

In addition to accommodation, La Petite Ferme produces hand-crafted wines and is home to an award-winning restaurant.

The winery offers a full range of wines, which includes red, white and rosé, while the restaurant offers a culinary experience, delivering a combination of international methods and flavours while focusing on sourcing fresh, in-season ingredients grown locally.

From salt-baked beetroot carpaccio to smoked trout, line fish to courgette fritters and coconut semifreddo to dark espresso chocolate mousse, the menu has a little something for everyone, with each dish expertly cooked and plated by head chef Ricardo Watson and senior sous chef, Josh Le Roux.

The property caters to wedding and functions with an additional variety of event types including birthday and special celebrations, sundowner and cocktail events, private functions, product launches and executive think tanks and strategy sessions. The property also offers activities comprising biking adventure, wine tasting, and a mobile spa.

Robin Fredericks was a guest of La Petite Ferme.