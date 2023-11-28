Industries

    #MissSoweto2023 has been crowned!

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    28 Nov 2023
    28 Nov 2023
    Johannesburg was introduced to a new queen this weekend as Paige Harvey was crowned Miss Soweto 2023 on the eve of her 20th birthday.
    #MissSoweto2023 has been crowned!

    The 44th Miss Soweto Final took place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Saturday, November 25. The prestigious event was hosted by media personality Lerato Kganyago, who paid homage to her Soweto roots and SABC presenter Thabiso Makhubela.

    Winning the first and second runner-up were Lethaukuthula Ayanda Maseko and Nhlakanipho Amandla Mkongi, respectively. Before handing over the crown, Miss Soweto 2022 Tsakane Sono expressed how grateful she is to have carried the title. “What a precious honour it has been to serve you, Soweto. Being Miss Soweto has changed my life in ways that I never could’ve expected,” she said.

    “Not only has it helped me become more confident in myself, either as a model or speaker, it has opened opportunities for me to collaborate with so many organisations that may be forgotten or unseen.”

    #MissSoweto2023 has been crowned!

    Taking over from Sono is Eldorado Park’s Harvey. The beauty queen shared that she would like to use her reign to raise awareness about drug and alcohol abuse, which she considers a pandemic in her community. “For someone growing up in hardships and amidst drug abuse, winning means breaking free from those challenges. It involves overcoming adversity, pursuing education, building a stable life and breaking the cycle of negative influences.”

    White Star marketing manager Mokhele Makhoti emphasises that the pageant is more than just glamour and beauty. “We want to show young ladies that come into Miss Soweto that even if they don’t win they must learn from the journey because we give them the skills to enter Miss South Africa.”

    With one of the requirements for the pageant being to either be from Soweto or have some lineage when looking for a winner, the pageant looks for women who can empower themselves and the community of Soweto.

    “Miss Soweto doesn’t just empower contestants who end up learning how to handle their own business and be brand ambassadors of big companies, it empowers the fashion industry, designers, artists and every single creative sphere.”

    This awesome experience will broadcast on Mzansi Wethu, on 9 December at 7.30pm and repeats on 10 December 1.30pm.

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

