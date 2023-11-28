Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBizcommunity.comDistellAmbani Reputation ManagementThe Publicity WorkshopdotGOODDNA Brand ArchitectsGauteng Tourism AuthorityaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Events News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are back

    28 Nov 2023
    28 Nov 2023
    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town kicks off its 2023/2024 series of Summer Sunset Concerts on Sunday, 3 December 2023 with a lineup of South Africa’s best loved, grooved-to acts.
    Image by Ivan Hendricks
    Image by Ivan Hendricks

    The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are a deeply embedded, and much loved and looked forward to part of the Cape Town summer social scene. This season’s lineup lives up to all expectations, bringing the biggest names in South African music to the city.

    The lineup kicks off with Mi Casa and wraps up 17 weeks later (on 31 March 2024) as autumn starts settling in. Music lovers can groove along all summer to acts like Lloyiso, Mango Groove, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Emo and Loukmaan Adams and many more.

    What to expect

    The traditional (and hugely popular) Cape Town Carols at Kirstenbosch proudly hosted by the Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch are scheduled for 14, 15, 16 and 17 December. Swing City will include carol tasters in their performance to warm you up for the Christmas celebrations on 23 December. The New Year’s Eve Concert sees Jeremy Loops and the Congo Cowboys take to the stage; and a show by Goldfish rings the new year in on January 1. The season wraps up at the end of March with Neon Dreams and Ard Matthews.

    Sarah Struys, events and tourism manager at Kirstenbosch says the whole team looks forward to concert season. “It’s wonderful to welcome so many people to the garden, and to be such an ingrained and beloved part of Cape Town’s festive season and summer happenings. This is a city that has few (if any) rivals for fun, outdoor summer lifestyle living. The summer sunset concerts make the most of this, and of Cape Town’s fantastic weather; long, lingering evenings; breathtakingly beautiful surroundings and fun-loving people.”

    Food trucks will be in full attendance at every show offering a variety of delicious eats. Concertgoers are also welcome to pack a picnic, or to pre-order five days ahead from the Kirstenbosch Tea Room or Moyo Restaurant.

    Summer Sunset Concerts 2023/2024

    Unless otherwise stated, gates open at 4pm on concert days. The lineup (that may be subject to change):

    3 December: Mi Casa
    10 December: Amanda Black and The Soil
    14, 15, 16 and 17 December: The Cape Town Carols at Kirstenbosch proudly hosted by the Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch. Gates open at 6pm
    23 December: Swing City
    31 December: Jeremy Loops and the Congo Cowboys in a New Year’s Eve special. Gates open at 7pm
    1 January: Goldfish
    7 January: Die Heuwels Fantasties and Jack Parow
    14 January: Mango Groove
    21 January: Al Bairre and Shortstraw
    27 January: Lalah Hathaway. Gates open 6pm (International act brought to Kirstenbosch by Showtime)
    27 January: Lloyiso and Ami Faku
    4 February: Unity at Kirstenbosch with Emo and Loukmaan Adams
    11 February: The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
    18 February: Matthew Mole
    22 February: Deacon Blue. Gates open 6pm (International act brought to Kirstenbosch by Breakout)
    23 February: Xavier Rudd, Gates open at 6pm (international act brought to Kirstenbosch by Breakout)
    25 February: Mandisi Dyantyis
    3 March: The Golden Oldies
    10 March: Fokofpolisiekar
    17 March: Goodluck and Craig Lucas
    24 March: Sun-El Musician and Simmy
    31 March: (Easter Sunday) Neon Dreams and Ard Matthews

    Tickets may be booked through Webtickets, at Pick n Pay stores nationwide and at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden gate.

    Please note that Webtickets is the sole online ticketing partner of the Summer Sunset Concerts. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden cannot guarantee that tickets purchased from third parties will be valid. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has no working relationship with Viagogo.

    For more information and for lineup updates and ticket prices, go to www.sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenbosch

    Read more: Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, live music, music concerts
    NextOptions


    Related

    Boyz II Men confirms SA tour dates
    Boyz II Men confirms SA tour dates
    8 Mar 2023
    All-woman affair at 15th Annual Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic Festival
    All-woman affair at 15th Annual Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic Festival
    15 Feb 2023
    #MusicExchange: South Africa's Diva of Song, Sophia Foster
    #MusicExchange: South Africa's Diva of Song, Sophia Foster
     31 Jan 2023
    #MusicExchange: Connecting with international soul diva Sybil Lynch
    #MusicExchange: Connecting with international soul diva Sybil Lynch
     14 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: Nianell
    #MusicExchange: Nianell inspires through sound and song
     15 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: Eet Kreef Herleef! is returning to the stage this month
    Eet Kreef Herleef! returns to the stage
    14 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: Attendees enjoying the Johannesburg Cap Classique and Champagne Festival
    Johannesburg Cap Classique and Champagne Festival returns
    1 Mar 2022
    Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts return with Jimmy Nevis and Jeremy Loops
    Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts return with Jimmy Nevis and Jeremy Loops
    18 Feb 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz