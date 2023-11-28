The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are back

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town kicks off its 2023/2024 series of Summer Sunset Concerts on Sunday, 3 December 2023 with a lineup of South Africa’s best loved, grooved-to acts.

Image by Ivan Hendricks

The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are a deeply embedded, and much loved and looked forward to part of the Cape Town summer social scene. This season’s lineup lives up to all expectations, bringing the biggest names in South African music to the city.

The lineup kicks off with Mi Casa and wraps up 17 weeks later (on 31 March 2024) as autumn starts settling in. Music lovers can groove along all summer to acts like Lloyiso, Mango Groove, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Emo and Loukmaan Adams and many more.

What to expect

The traditional (and hugely popular) Cape Town Carols at Kirstenbosch proudly hosted by the Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch are scheduled for 14, 15, 16 and 17 December. Swing City will include carol tasters in their performance to warm you up for the Christmas celebrations on 23 December. The New Year’s Eve Concert sees Jeremy Loops and the Congo Cowboys take to the stage; and a show by Goldfish rings the new year in on January 1. The season wraps up at the end of March with Neon Dreams and Ard Matthews.

Sarah Struys, events and tourism manager at Kirstenbosch says the whole team looks forward to concert season. “It’s wonderful to welcome so many people to the garden, and to be such an ingrained and beloved part of Cape Town’s festive season and summer happenings. This is a city that has few (if any) rivals for fun, outdoor summer lifestyle living. The summer sunset concerts make the most of this, and of Cape Town’s fantastic weather; long, lingering evenings; breathtakingly beautiful surroundings and fun-loving people.”

Food trucks will be in full attendance at every show offering a variety of delicious eats. Concertgoers are also welcome to pack a picnic, or to pre-order five days ahead from the Kirstenbosch Tea Room or Moyo Restaurant.

Summer Sunset Concerts 2023/2024

Unless otherwise stated, gates open at 4pm on concert days. The lineup (that may be subject to change):

3 December: Mi Casa

10 December: Amanda Black and The Soil

14, 15, 16 and 17 December: The Cape Town Carols at Kirstenbosch proudly hosted by the Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch. Gates open at 6pm

23 December: Swing City

31 December: Jeremy Loops and the Congo Cowboys in a New Year’s Eve special. Gates open at 7pm

1 January: Goldfish

7 January: Die Heuwels Fantasties and Jack Parow

14 January: Mango Groove

21 January: Al Bairre and Shortstraw

27 January: Lalah Hathaway. Gates open 6pm (International act brought to Kirstenbosch by Showtime)

27 January: Lloyiso and Ami Faku

4 February: Unity at Kirstenbosch with Emo and Loukmaan Adams

11 February: The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

18 February: Matthew Mole

22 February: Deacon Blue. Gates open 6pm (International act brought to Kirstenbosch by Breakout)

23 February: Xavier Rudd, Gates open at 6pm (international act brought to Kirstenbosch by Breakout)

25 February: Mandisi Dyantyis

3 March: The Golden Oldies

10 March: Fokofpolisiekar

17 March: Goodluck and Craig Lucas

24 March: Sun-El Musician and Simmy

31 March: (Easter Sunday) Neon Dreams and Ard Matthews

Tickets may be booked through Webtickets, at Pick n Pay stores nationwide and at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden gate.

Please note that Webtickets is the sole online ticketing partner of the Summer Sunset Concerts. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden cannot guarantee that tickets purchased from third parties will be valid. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has no working relationship with Viagogo.

For more information and for lineup updates and ticket prices, go to www.sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenbosch