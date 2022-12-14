Galileo Open Air Cinema reveals festive plans

The Galileo Open Air Cinema has announced a movie schedule for everyone to enjoy this festive season.

Image supplied: Galileo Open Air Cinema is hosting festivities for Christmas

For the first time ever, the Christmas movie fun extends to the Winelands where Stellenbosch Vineyards will be transformed into an even more magical backdrop, complete with festive décor, Father Christmas and roaming photo frames to capture special memories.

Be sure to book your tickets for a special screening of a Christmas classic, Home Alone, where you’re assured of a happy trip down memory lane and some added Christmas Eve spirit, thanks to the matching hats and candy canes.

The festivities continue into the main event, planned for Christmas Day. Bound to have everyone flocking to their favourite venue, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, the full Christmas festivities await there too.

This one is an animated comedy adventure, catering to the youngest and most enthusiastic supporters of Christmas - as they enjoy a screening of Arthur Christmas under a canopy of stars on the perfect summer’s evening.

Tickets are R250 per person. Included in your ticket price are a movie entry, festive-themed decor, a backrest, a blanket, a candy cane and a Christmas hat.

Doors open at 5pm and the movie starts at 8.30pm.

The Galileo's magnificent on-site mini-market will also be there for anyone who is hungry. Support local artisans with varied tasty dinner treats on offer, from mouth-watering pizzas to juicy burgers, wraps, popcorn, barista coffee and sweet treats. Savour it all and enjoy award-winning wines available at select wine estate venues.