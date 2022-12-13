6 e-hailing safety tips for this festive season

E-hailing platforms have become significantly popular because of their convenience and reduced pressure to own a car in today's tough economic times. As we head into the festive season, e-hailing apps will see an increased demand for rides as people shop and head to various holiday destinations.

To ensure that people have a pleasant experience as they move around over the coming weeks, below are some safety tips passengers need to consider when using e-hailing apps.

1. Request in a safe spot

Crime Stats SA has recently released the Q4 crime stats, which paint a bleak picture of crime in South Africa. While passengers wait for their driver to arrive, it is advisable to do so in a safe place, preferably inside the pick-up location, to avoid being a victim of phone snatching.

2. Verify app details

After confirming the trip, passengers must ensure that the vehicle make, registration and the driver that arrives match the details provided in the app. Should none of these details match, passengers must cancel the trip and provide feedback that the driver or vehicle was not a match. By providing this feedback, apps can remove drivers and vehicles that should not be on the app.

3. Double-check the payment option

Most e-hailing platforms offer various payment options for passengers with the convenience of paying for their trips in a way that works for them. Passengers are reminded to always ensure that their intended payment method has been correctly selected. Should a passenger opt to pay with cash, it is essential to ensure they have enough money on them.

4. Correct destination address

The destination included in the trip helps direct the driver as well as calculate the cost of the trip. For example, entering an incorrect address can inconvenience the driver affecting where the journey ends. Inputting the correct address is vital, especially when requesting a ride for someone else. This is quite popular amongst users and adding an incorrect address for the person in the car can create panic.

5. During and after the trip

While on a trip passengers are encouraged to respect the driver and their vehicle by leaving the car the way they found it. Passengers can also share their trip with their family and loved ones to track their trip or estimate their ETA. With the "share my trip" functionality, anyone with a trip link can track the trip in real time. When the trip ends, passengers are reminded to check if they have not left any of their belongings.

6. Feedback is key

Providing feedback after every trip is essential in ensuring that a platform can provide quality service. Passengers are always encouraged to provide feedback through the channels provided. This feedback can include the driver's service, the vehicle's cleanliness and the overall trip experience from start to finish.

Country manager for Bolt South Africa, Takura Malaba, says: E-hailing has made a remarkable indent into the transport sector and has changed how people commute, especially by offering door-to-door transportation. Bolt is proud to have been the first to offer the Women only category where our female passengers can request to be driven by a female driver. Our commitment remains to provide passengers with the convenience of moving around when they want and choose to."