Ethos introduces new chef and summer menu

14 Dec 2022
Mediterranean-inspired Oxford Parks restaurant, Ethos, has launched a fresh new summer seasonal menu and introduced a new head chef, Mpilo Mokoena.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Ethos has received rave feedback from customers since moving to Oxford Parks in Rosebank mid-September last year.

The new space is now offering outside seating and an opulent open-plan bar, making it the perfect setting for feasting and mingling. While the luxurious interiors provide a dramatic backdrop of sweeping arches, grand columns and impressive Italian marble for many Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

Image supplied: Coal-grilled octopus
Image supplied: Coal-grilled octopus

Now with a new vibrant seasonal menu from Mokoena, Ethos is set to be even more of a drawcard for Joburg foodies. The Mpumalanga-born chef aims to bring his love of simple family-style Italian cooking with his background in French cuisine to the new menu.

“I hope diners will be taken on a journey of transcendence with respect to the full Ethos experience highlighted by the ambience and great setting,” says Mokoena.

New noteworthy signatures dishes include the Josper grilled octopus with caramelised onion and dill purée, fava dip, crushed potato, as well as the eight-hour braised Greek style lamb shank with traditional grain pasta, mushrooms, onions, lemon and graviera cheese. Roasted almond panna cotta with citrus caramel, and caramelized fruit is one of the new features on the dessert menu.

Image supplied: Butternut gnocchi
Image supplied: Butternut gnocchi

The rest of the menu offers a tantalising mix of fresh and fragrant tapas, salads, pastas, Josper grill dishes and classic and decadent desserts.

Ethos also offers live entertainment in their bar on a weekly basis featuring some of Gauteng’s hottest music talent as well as vibrant salsa dance socials - making it the perfect one-stop place to be this summer season.

Ethos

