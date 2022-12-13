Industries

GQ South Africa's Men of The Year 2022

13 Dec 2022
The fourth annual GQ Men of the Year (MOTY) awards took place at the Leonardo in Johannesburg.
Image sourced from : The 2022 MOTY winners
Image sourced from GQ: The 2022 MOTY winners

The prestigious awards ceremony recognises and celebrates the trailblazers within South Africa shaping our cultural landscape and pushing boundaries.

From artists to humanitarians, innovators to designers, comedians and entrepreneurs, GQ South Africa and Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège celebrated the best talent leading the way in South Africa and Africa.

“Since its inauguration, Men of the Year has been pivotal in showing how diverse we are, not only as a brand and who we spotlight but also how diverse the people who shape our culture are. We’re part of a global brand that acknowledges those who epitomise excellence and inspire with their talent, achievements, and personality. We are truly honoured to have been able to do this for the fourth year in a row,” said GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona.

Men of the Year Awards 2022 winners

  • Entertainer of the Year: Cassper Nyovest
  • Musician of the Year: Zakes Bantwini
  • Humanitarian of the Year: Sonke Gender Justice
  • Editor’s Special Tribute: Tendai Mtawarira
  • The Game Changers of the Year: Eskom se Push founders Dan Southwood-Wells and Herman Maritz
  • Designer of the Year: Lukhanyo Mdingi
  • The Industry Icon of the Year: Sello Maake kaNcube and Marc Lottering
  • Woman of the Year: Devi Sankaree Govender
  • Sportsperson of the Year: Damian Willemse
  • The Standard Bank Business Leader of the Year: Makwa IT founder Lethabo Mokone
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Connie Chiume
  • People’s Choice Award: Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo

The show was hosted by Donovan Goliath and Unathi Nkayi and included performances by Judith Sephuma and DJ MatElle.

Joining an illustrious list of esteemed award winners who have graced the GQ SA MOTY stage over the last four years are legendary actor, director, playwright John Kani, footballer and businessman Kaizer Motaung, and music maestro and jazz icon Sipho 'Hotstix’ Mabuse.

#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle

1 day ago

Khomotso Ledwaba, marketing manager of Hennessy South Africa, said, “This is the fourth year of our partnership with GQ South Africa and the GQ Men of the Year Awards. It's also the year where we saw the tetralogy of the Hennessy VSOP Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award come together – an award that honours courageous South Africans who push the boundaries of their own success, stand up for their convictions and epitomise excellence."

