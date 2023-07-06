Industries

In Review: La Colombe's winter special menu

6 Jul 2023
Ruth CooperBy: Ruth Cooper
Truly deserving of all the accolades, it has received both locally and abroad, La Colombe at Silvermist Wine Estate in Constantia is a bucket-list-ticker of note and if you have yet to experience the magic of this fine-dining establishment or would like to experience it again, now is the time!
In Review: La Colombe's winter special menu
In Review: La Colombe's winter special menu

La Colombe is currently running a winter special menu of their reduced menu and full Chef’s menu until 31 August 2023. Imagine eight to twelve courses with the option of a wine or non-alcoholic pairing presented most theatrically on exquisite crockery in a beautiful setting with idyllic views of the Silvermist Estate. And without a doubt, every single course is outstanding; intricate, elaborate, surprising and above all else delicious. Go hungry and enjoy the skilled culinary journey that head chef, James Gaag and team seem to so effortlessly orchestrate.

#LockdownLessons: The new delivery menu model - Q&A with James Gaag of La Colombe
#LockdownLessons: The new delivery menu model - Q&A with James Gaag of La Colombe

By 4 Jun 2020

A few of the standout dishes to expect include the absolute riot of a bread and charcuterie course; arriving on a trolly, diners are invited to pick from a range of delectable pates and charcuterie, each pate is beautifully crafted to look like a piece of fruit or vegetable eg duck pate in the form of an orange, wagyu beef and truffle in the form of a mushroom, spicy wild boar chorizo in the form of a tomato.

In Review: La Colombe's winter special menu
In Review: La Colombe's winter special menu

Another highlight is the starter of quail, langoustine, sweetcorn and bisque. A truly elevated surf and turf, this delicately plated course was one of my favourite dishes with its sweet and complex notes.

The palate cleanser titled Nitro Citrus is pure drama and fun, created at the table this fun “popsicle” is created using popping candy and dry ice.

Other exciting dishes include the rich Karoo lamb expertly paired with the Waterford The Jem 2015 served from a wine crane. Yes, you read that right. A special wine crane was commissioned in Austria to help pour this massive 5-litre bottle.

In Review: La Colombe's winter special menu
In Review: La Colombe's winter special menu

To note as highly recommended as including a wine pairing into this experience is, the non-alcoholic pairing is pretty delightful as well, including exciting mocktails carefully crafted to suit each course. A perfect option for teetotallers and designated drivers that don’t want to skimp on the experience.

The reduced winter special menu is R995 per person and the winter special Chefs Menu at R1395 per person Monday to Friday lunch only till the 31 August 2023. Vegan menus are also offered. For more info or to make a booking go to lacolombe.restaurant/food. Also, check out other winter special menus from the La Colombe Group here lacolombe.restaurant/.

Ruth Cooper
Ruth Cooper's articles

About Ruth Cooper

Ruth is the production manager at Bizcommunity. moc.ytinummoczib@htur
Read more: Ruth Cooper, winter special, La Colombe



