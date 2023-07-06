Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

KLAIndaba Billboards & MediaGfK South AfricaIconic CollectivePrimedia BroadcastingAbnormalHOT 102.7FMUrban Brew StudiosMediaHeads 360BoomtownMaximizer SoftwareBrand AvatarBroad MediaDentsuOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Joburg Day is back

6 Jul 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Joburg Day, the highly anticipated annual music festival, is set to make a triumphant return to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club on Saturday, 2 September 2023. This year, the event is again proudly presented in partnership with Samsung Galaxy and will be known as Galaxy 947 Joburg Day.
Joburg Day is back

With its rich history and unforgettable memories, Crocodile Creek Polo Club holds a special place in the hearts of Joburg Day enthusiasts. The last time the live event graced these grounds was in 2019, and now, after a brief hiatus, it is ready to reclaim its throne as the ultimate music extravaganza.

Joburg Day has become synonymous with top-class local performances, incredible energy, and a vibrant atmosphere that unites music lovers from all walks of life. This year's event promises to be no different, as it brings together a stellar line-up of local artists who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances.

To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, a limited number of early bird tickets will be available for purchase until Monday, 10 July 2023. Priced at R350 per adult ticket, R150 for children between 12 and 18, and R950 for a family of four (two adults and two children), these tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot at this iconic event.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of Joburg Day to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club," said 947 station manager, Ravi Naidoo. "This year's partnership with Samsung Galaxy will elevate the festival to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

“Samsung is excited to once again, partner with 947 on the incredible legacy of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day. This collaboration builds on the integration of music, arts and technology setting a new benchmark for an extraordinary brand experience that also invites festival goers to Join the Flip Side.

This partnership also gives us an opportunity to connect with our customers to deliver a unique experience.” says Justin Hume, Vice President of Mobile Experiences.

Save the date and mark your calendars for Saturday, 2 September 2023, Joburg Day and Samsung Galaxy join forces to create a music festival like no other. Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate the magic of live music in the heart of Johannesburg.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit at www.ticketpros.co.za. Follow Galaxy 947 Joburg Day on social media for the latest updates and artist announcements.

#Galaxy947JoburgDay

NextOptions
Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Ravi Naidoo, Joburg Day



Related

947 adds Flava to a sumptuous line-up
Primedia Broadcasting947 adds Flava to a sumptuous line-up30 Mar 2023
#BizTrends2023: The road to ESG - how SA can use 'social impact' to make environmental progress
#BizTrends2023: The road to ESG - how SA can use 'social impact' to make environmental progress9 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Camouflage by Vincent Montocchio
Design Indaba partners with Google to launch 'Colours of Africa'9 Nov 2022
Lineup changes at 947 as part of station refresh initiative
Primedia BroadcastingLineup changes at 947 as part of station refresh initiative29 Sep 2022
Matt Flax joins 947 Drive with Thando
Primedia BroadcastingMatt Flax joins 947 Drive with Thando28 Sep 2022
Image supplied: Previous emerging creative Luke Rudman
Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme calls for entries8 Sep 2022
Yes partners with Telkom to create job opportunities in ICT sector
Yes partners with Telkom to create job opportunities in ICT sector25 May 2022
Radio veteran Ravi Naidoo at the helm as 947 station manager
Primedia BroadcastingRadio veteran Ravi Naidoo at the helm as 947 station manager3 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz