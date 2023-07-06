Joburg Day is back

Joburg Day, the highly anticipated annual music festival, is set to make a triumphant return to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club on Saturday, 2 September 2023. This year, the event is again proudly presented in partnership with Samsung Galaxy and will be known as Galaxy 947 Joburg Day.

With its rich history and unforgettable memories, Crocodile Creek Polo Club holds a special place in the hearts of Joburg Day enthusiasts. The last time the live event graced these grounds was in 2019, and now, after a brief hiatus, it is ready to reclaim its throne as the ultimate music extravaganza.

Joburg Day has become synonymous with top-class local performances, incredible energy, and a vibrant atmosphere that unites music lovers from all walks of life. This year's event promises to be no different, as it brings together a stellar line-up of local artists who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances.

To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, a limited number of early bird tickets will be available for purchase until Monday, 10 July 2023. Priced at R350 per adult ticket, R150 for children between 12 and 18, and R950 for a family of four (two adults and two children), these tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot at this iconic event.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of Joburg Day to its original home at Crocodile Creek Polo Club," said 947 station manager, Ravi Naidoo. "This year's partnership with Samsung Galaxy will elevate the festival to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

“Samsung is excited to once again, partner with 947 on the incredible legacy of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day. This collaboration builds on the integration of music, arts and technology setting a new benchmark for an extraordinary brand experience that also invites festival goers to Join the Flip Side.

This partnership also gives us an opportunity to connect with our customers to deliver a unique experience.” says Justin Hume, Vice President of Mobile Experiences.

Save the date and mark your calendars for Saturday, 2 September 2023, Joburg Day and Samsung Galaxy join forces to create a music festival like no other. Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate the magic of live music in the heart of Johannesburg.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit at www.ticketpros.co.za. Follow Galaxy 947 Joburg Day on social media for the latest updates and artist announcements.

#Galaxy947JoburgDay