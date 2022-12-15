Mixologist Sabrina Traubner to represent SA at the Patrón Global Perfectionist competition in Mexico

Sabrina’s winning serves, named ‘The Start of Day and Night’ impressed the judging panel, and both received the Patrón nod of perfection, setting her off to represent Mzansi at the international finale. “It still has not sunk in. I’m excited and equally nervous to be representing South Africa at the global finals next year. But, now that I have travelled this journey, I’d like to advise anyone who would like to enter this competition next year to be sure that they tick all the requirement boxes, and most importantly that they are prepared and ‘perfectly’ themselves,” she said.
This year’s national finals featured a series of challenges to test the broader skill set of participants. Hometown Hero, the entry challenge tasked bartenders with developing a cocktail that blends Patrón Silver tequila with their local culture, using ingredients from a prescribed list. The series of challenges came as part of the Patrón Perfectionists competition's expansion into a more holistic bartending programme, to reflect the growth of the existing competition and Patrón tequila's long-standing commitment to inspire and nurture the on-trade community.
The evening’s industry experts, who were tasked with judging the SA top six across two challenges, included head bartender at Roka, Zuka Khuntsria, director of the Cape Town European Bartender, Casandra Eichhoff, and Spirits and cocktail writer, Leah van Deventer. The challenges, In-Bloom and Paloma 2.0 required the competing mixologists to showcase their mastery by creating their versions of the Patrón Margarita and Patrón Paloma. Cameron Hawkins, sub-Saharan Africa brand ambassador for Bacardi in South Africa, said: "The calibre of creativity, knowledge of the brand and the liquid across the challenges were truly impressive. Congratulations to all the participants on their presentations. We are excited by the contribution these talented bartenders bring to the category.
"Sabrina's performance was outstanding and stood out for authenticity, creativity, storytelling, and perfection of execution. We cannot wait to take her to Mexico in March for an immersive lifetime experience at Hacienda Patrón".
To stay updated with the Patrón Perfectionists and follow the development of the programme, follow www.academiapatron.com/patronperfectionists.