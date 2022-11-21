Industries

All the Eat Out Restaurant Award winners!

21 Nov 2022
The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Award recipients have been announced.
Image supplied: The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Award winners have been announced
Image supplied: The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Award winners have been announced

The ceremony took place at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town. SA's culinary talents gathered together for the first time since 2019 to celebrate the resilience of their industry and to raise a glass to the newly announced Eat Out stars and special awards winners for 2022.

The One, Two and Three-star restaurants were recognised this year and the 12 Special Awards were handed out to individual restaurants, chefs and food personalities who are pushing the industry forward in a meaningful and innovative way.

One-star restaurants

  • Beyond (Constantia)
  • Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic (Hout Bay)
  • Clara’s Barn (Somerset West)
  • Culinary Table (Lanseria)
  • Emazulwini (V&A Waterfront)
  • Epice (Franschhoek)
  • Farro (Bot River)
  • Forti Grill & Bar (Menlyn)
  • Hemelhuijs (City Bowl, Cape Town)
  • Indochine Restaurant at Delaire Graff Estate (Stellenbosch)
  • Les Créatifs Restaurant (Sandton)
  • Marble Restaurant (Rosebank, Johannesburg)
  • Modern Tailors (Rosebank, Johannesburg)
  • Ouzeri (City Bowl, Cape Town)
  • Post & Pepper (Stellenbosch)
  • Riva Fish Restaurant (De Waterkant)
  • Rust en Vrede Restaurant (Stellenbosch)
  • Rykaart’s (Stellenbosch)
  • Séjour (Houghton)
  • The Melting Pot (Grabouw)
  • The Shortmarket Club Johannesburg (Rosebank)
  • The Table at De Meye (Stellenbosch)
  • The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (Woodstock)
  • The Waterside Restaurant (V&A Waterfront)
  • The Werf Restaurant at Boschendal (Franschhoek)
  • Ukkō (Sandton)

Two-star restaurants

  • Arkeste by Richard Carstens (Franschhoek)
  • Belly of the Beast (City Bowl, Cape Town)
  • Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia)
  • ëlgr (City Bowl, Cape Town)
  • Foxcroft (Constantia)
  • FYN (City Bowl, Cape Town)
  • La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)
  • Spek & Bone (Stellenbosch)
  • The Pot Luck Club (Woodstock)
  • The Test Kitchen Carbon (Rosebank)
  • Zioux (Sandton)

Three-star restaurants

  • La Colombe (Constantia)
  • Pier Restaurant (V&A Waterfront)
  • Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay)
  • The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate (Pinetown)
  • Wolfgat (Paternoster)

Special Awards

  • Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant of The Year – The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate.
  • Eat Out Woolworths Financial Services Chef of The Year – John Norris-Rogers of PIER.
  • Eat Out Cellar Wine Service Award – Victor Okolo from Salsify at The Roundhouse.
  • Eat Out Naked Malt Rising Star Award – Mmabatho Molefe from Emazulwini.
  • Eat Out Woolworths Financial Services Service Excellence Award – Forti Grill & Bar in Menlyn.
  • Eat Out Valpré Lannice Snyman Lifetime Achievement Award – Rudi Liebenberg.
  • Eat Out Woolworths Lockdown Innovation Award – Liam Tomlin.
  • Eat Out Woolworths Sustainability Award – Faber at Avondale.
  • Eat Out Visi Style Award – Zioux
  • Eat Out Stella Artois Best Destination Restaurant Award – Nevermind in Cape St Francis.
  • Eat Out Woolworths Icon Award – La Madeleine in Pretoria.
  • Eat Out Retail Capital Best New Restaurant Award – Dusk in Stellenbosch
