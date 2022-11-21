All the Eat Out Restaurant Award winners!

The ceremony took place at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town. SA's culinary talents gathered together for the first time since 2019 to celebrate the resilience of their industry and to raise a glass to the newly announced Eat Out stars and special awards winners for 2022.
The One, Two and Three-star restaurants were recognised this year and the 12 Special Awards were handed out to individual restaurants, chefs and food personalities who are pushing the industry forward in a meaningful and innovative way.