BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, Multi-industry, Multimedia reports

Mike Saunders

Mike Saunders - Digitlab

The Future of Humancentric Digital & Data

As the founder of Digitlab, Mike Saunders has over a decade of experience empowering individuals to find customers and build careers and businesses to succeed in the digital economy. Mike is an entrepreneur and a best-selling author of four books, including his latest publication, HumanCentric - A Framework for Building a Business that will thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In his BizTrends2024 Report, Mike will present The Future of Humancentric Digital & Data sharing his research on how people will want to engage with technology, the touchpoints of engagement and business opportunities in digital data, especially in Africa!

@mikeasaunders @digitlabsa

Bronwyn Williams

Bronwyn Williams - Flux Trend partner

‘Technoptimism, not accelerationism - how to make friends with Machines’

Trend consultant and media personality Bronwyn will accelerate into the future.

A seasoned future identifier, future analyst, financial and socio-economic futurist, co-author of The Future Starts Now, Bronwyn’s redshift neural activity makes her a highlight keynote speaker at industry events such as BizTrends, Kevin Hinton’s Collaborative Exchange and CliffCentral.com.

@bronwynwilliams @fluxtrends

Dali Tembo

Dali Tembo - Co-founder The Culture Foundry Co

Culture as Commodity - How Culture Shapes Brands & How it Became our Biggest Export

Contributing author to the book 'The Future is Now', Dali Tembo is a sought after futurist keynote and TedX speaker, CEO and co-founder of global consumer insights agency, The Culture Foundry Co, consulting and delivering strategic guidance to multinational corporations in 25 countries across Africa and MEA, the UK, USA, Spain and India, he also delivered the closing speech at GTR, Africa’s biggest trade and finance conference.

Don’t miss Dali’s BizTrends 2024 Report on How Culture Shapes Brands & How it Became our Biggest Export, where he will look at why countries around the world are looking to Africa for cultural relevance.

@dalitembo @theculturefoundry

Nicola Cooper

Nicola Cooper - Nicola Cooper & Associates

TrendScape2024: Navigating the Future of Fashion, Society, and Tech

Nicola Cooper is a multi-award-winning trend analyst, specialising in strategic forecasting aimed at driving business growth and profitability. As in-house trends analyst and cultural strategist at 99c Communications as well as the founder of her own research and consultancy firm, she has earned a stellar reputation as an influencer and force of knowledge in the fields of fashion, lifestyle, and pop culture, collaborating with leading retail and FMCG brands on the African continent and worldwide, notably the Shoprite Group, Carling Black Label, YUM, Michael Kors, and Coca-Cola Global among others.

For BizTrends 2024 Nicola will present exclusive TrendScape 2024: Navigating the Future of Fashion, Society, and Tech, a showcase for her unique insights, drawn from immersion in the fashion milieu and how present and past movements impact the future, to provide an unmissable feast of fashion trends, consumer behaviour insights, business strategy, culture and style trends to put you ahead of the year ahead.

@nicolacoop

Ndeye Diagne

Ndeye Diagne - MD of Insights Research Kantar, West, East & Central Africa

We are thrilled to welcome back to BizTrends, the MD of Insights Research company Kantar, West, East & Central Africa, Ndeye Diagne, from Dakar, Senegal, bringing her unique pan African vantage, contagious Afro-enthusiasm and Afro-excellence to the table.

In keeping with the theme of BizTrends2024 Neural Networking, Ndeye's high-value research insights and trend indicators will be drawn from Kantar's research, ‘Africa at a Crossroads: Threads of Gold, Finding Sustainable Growth in a High Potential Continent’ , revealing fresh insights and trends fuelling growth from Nigeria to Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda. Not to be missed!

@Kantar_AME, @Ndeyelle

Mike Sharman

Mike Sharman - Retroviral

'Virality is Earned: the present-future of PR play'

Mike Sharman founded Retroviral Agency in 2010 and has since made more brands ‘go truly viral, globally’ than any other agency in Africa - such as Nando's Last Dictator Standing, RYOBI, RocoMamas, Douwe Egberts, Russell Hobbs, My Kreepy Teacher for Kreepy Krauly, and Sixty60 Swindler for Checkers Sixty60.

Named Top 40 Under 40 in the media category this year, in his BizTrends2024 Report 'Virality is Earned: the present-future of PR play' Sharman will explain how integrated marketing has been replaced with what he refers to as 'interconnected marketing', using the example of the agency’s latest blockbuster - The Granboks - branded content series created for for Castle Lager’s Rugby World Cup 2023, which became Mzansi's most watched sporting event of the year, as well as how to talk to consumers across a multiverses, metaverses, multi-tasks and multi-disciplines, from TikTok to a news broadcast, with the invitation to ‘play naked, gang!’

@mikesharman @retroviral

