    #BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, Multi-industry, Multimedia reports

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com
    27 Nov 2023
    This coming January 2024 will see Bizcommunity editors plugging into the collective intelligence of our business communities to share BizTrends Reports from 100s of industry thought leaders across 19 sectors via our platforms!
    In addition, audiences and advertisers can also look forward to exclusive multimedia presentations from some of the continent’s leading trend forecasters, who will share insights with our over half-a-million readers and nearly a million newsletter subscribers.

    Meet the futurists:

    Mike Saunders
    Mike Saunders

    Mike Saunders - Digitlab

    The Future of Humancentric Digital & Data

    As the founder of Digitlab, Mike Saunders has over a decade of experience empowering individuals to find customers and build careers and businesses to succeed in the digital economy. Mike is an entrepreneur and a best-selling author of four books, including his latest publication, HumanCentric - A Framework for Building a Business that will thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

    In his BizTrends2024 Report, Mike will present The Future of Humancentric Digital & Data sharing his research on how people will want to engage with technology, the touchpoints of engagement and business opportunities in digital data, especially in Africa!

    @mikeasaunders @digitlabsa

    Bronwyn Williams
    Bronwyn Williams

    Bronwyn Williams - Flux Trend partner

    ‘Technoptimism, not accelerationism - how to make friends with Machines’

    Trend consultant and media personality Bronwyn will accelerate into the future.

    A seasoned future identifier, future analyst, financial and socio-economic futurist, co-author of The Future Starts Now, Bronwyn’s redshift neural activity makes her a highlight keynote speaker at industry events such as BizTrends, Kevin Hinton’s Collaborative Exchange and CliffCentral.com.

    @bronwynwilliams @fluxtrends

    Dali Tembo
    Dali Tembo

    Dali Tembo - Co-founder The Culture Foundry Co

    Culture as Commodity - How Culture Shapes Brands & How it Became our Biggest Export

    Contributing author to the book 'The Future is Now', Dali Tembo is a sought after futurist keynote and TedX speaker, CEO and co-founder of global consumer insights agency, The Culture Foundry Co, consulting and delivering strategic guidance to multinational corporations in 25 countries across Africa and MEA, the UK, USA, Spain and India, he also delivered the closing speech at GTR, Africa’s biggest trade and finance conference.

    Don’t miss Dali’s BizTrends 2024 Report on How Culture Shapes Brands & How it Became our Biggest Export, where he will look at why countries around the world are looking to Africa for cultural relevance.

    @dalitembo @theculturefoundry

    Nicola Cooper
    Nicola Cooper

    Nicola Cooper - Nicola Cooper & Associates

    TrendScape2024: Navigating the Future of Fashion, Society, and Tech

    Nicola Cooper is a multi-award-winning trend analyst, specialising in strategic forecasting aimed at driving business growth and profitability. As in-house trends analyst and cultural strategist at 99c Communications as well as the founder of her own research and consultancy firm, she has earned a stellar reputation as an influencer and force of knowledge in the fields of fashion, lifestyle, and pop culture, collaborating with leading retail and FMCG brands on the African continent and worldwide, notably the Shoprite Group, Carling Black Label, YUM, Michael Kors, and Coca-Cola Global among others.

    For BizTrends 2024 Nicola will present exclusive TrendScape 2024: Navigating the Future of Fashion, Society, and Tech, a showcase for her unique insights, drawn from immersion in the fashion milieu and how present and past movements impact the future, to provide an unmissable feast of fashion trends, consumer behaviour insights, business strategy, culture and style trends to put you ahead of the year ahead.

    @nicolacoop

    Ndeye Diagne
    Ndeye Diagne

    Ndeye Diagne - MD of Insights Research Kantar, West, East & Central Africa

    We are thrilled to welcome back to BizTrends, the MD of Insights Research company Kantar, West, East & Central Africa, Ndeye Diagne, from Dakar, Senegal, bringing her unique pan African vantage, contagious Afro-enthusiasm and Afro-excellence to the table.

    In keeping with the theme of BizTrends2024 Neural Networking, Ndeye's high-value research insights and trend indicators will be drawn from Kantar's research,Africa at a Crossroads: Threads of Gold, Finding Sustainable Growth in a High Potential Continent’ , revealing fresh insights and trends fuelling growth from Nigeria to Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda. Not to be missed!

    @Kantar_AME, @Ndeyelle

    Mike Sharman
    Mike Sharman

    Mike Sharman - Retroviral

    'Virality is Earned: the present-future of PR play'

    Mike Sharman founded Retroviral Agency in 2010 and has since made more brands ‘go truly viral, globally’ than any other agency in Africa - such as Nando's Last Dictator Standing, RYOBI, RocoMamas, Douwe Egberts, Russell Hobbs, My Kreepy Teacher for Kreepy Krauly, and Sixty60 Swindler for Checkers Sixty60.

    Named Top 40 Under 40 in the media category this year, in his BizTrends2024 Report 'Virality is Earned: the present-future of PR play' Sharman will explain how integrated marketing has been replaced with what he refers to as 'interconnected marketing', using the example of the agency’s latest blockbuster - The Granboks - branded content series created for for Castle Lager’s Rugby World Cup 2023, which became Mzansi's most watched sporting event of the year, as well as how to talk to consumers across a multiverses, metaverses, multi-tasks and multi-disciplines, from TikTok to a news broadcast, with the invitation to play naked, gang!’

    @mikesharman @retroviral

    BizTrends2024: It’s going to be an epic leap into the leap year

    Leap into the leap year with us on 8 January with the first BizTrends Special Edition Newsletters, daily thought-leader trend content throughout January and February and a round up BizTrends2024 Special Edition Report on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

    Reach over half a million readers and almost a million newsletter subscribers

    We invite you to come along with us as #BizTrends2024 contributors share new ideas, new networks and connections to inspire your new year.

    Enquire about BizTrends2024 Industry, Category and headline Sponsorship still available:

    1. BizTrends2024 Category Sponsorships

    2. BizTrends2024 Industry Sponsorships

    3. BizTrends2024 Main Sponsorship: The jewel in the crown, own all trends touchpoints and multimedia with preferential exposure

    Make this next level annual opportunity possible at moc.ytinummoczib@sdnert to find the trend sponsorship best suited for you!

    About BizTrends2024: Neural Networking Reports: The go-to source for South African, Pan-Africa and global business trends each year, comprising some of Bizcommunity’s most-read content annually. Now in its 19th year, a highlight of the business calendar, featuring contributor opinions from 100s of South Africa’s most influential trendspotters, forecasters and analysts across 19 industries that matter, sustain and create jobs and economies in our region. For year-round longevity, a permanent trends newsfeed repository is accessible on the site and industry newsletters and multimedia feeds.

