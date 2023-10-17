Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaTopco MediaAsk AfrikaMultiChoiceNorth-West University (NWU)Primedia BroadcastingHellopeterOrnicoHoward AudioBoomtownAFDATBWADentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Digital Marketing Conference to reveal State of Digital Marketing in SA - Take survey now

17 Oct 2023
Issued by: Cadek Media
Excitement is building as industry leaders, marketing professionals, and digital enthusiasts prepare to gather at the Digital Marketing Conference 2023 (DMC) in Cape Town this November. This not to be missed marketing event is set to take place on 22 and 23 November 2023 in Cape Town. The conference will bring together marketing professionals from various industries to explore the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing.
Digital Marketing Conference to reveal State of Digital Marketing in SA - Take survey now

A highlight at the conference this year will be the unpacking of the first State of Digital Marketing in South Africa survey by Digitlab. Marketing professionals are invited to complete the survey at http://bit.ly/stateofdigital. On completion, participants will receive a link to get 40% off their Digital Marketing Conference ticket AND ALSO receive the digital e-book version of the survey/report (valued at R4000) to benchmark their own business and marketing efforts against the industry as a whole. This offer is only available until 31 October 2023.

Now is the time to sharpen your company's digital marketing efforts. Continued marketing is critical to any business and online digital marketing is offering affordable opportunities to get your brand out there and noticed. As more people are spending more time online, savvy marketers are capitalising on the opportunities offered by digital and online marketing for business growth.

DMC is designed for marketers across all industries and will help you build traffic, create brand awareness, generate leads, improve customer service online and develop better use of digital tools to drive better communications, effective marketing and productive business outcomes.

The speaker line-up includes more than 14 topic experts that will share information and best practices on the latest digital and internet technologies and applications available to market your business. They will share insights from successful digital marketing campaigns and help you build customer loyalty, improved lead generation, increase sales and drive consumer engagement.

Tickets, agenda and more details are available online at www.digitalconference.co.za or by calling the organisers, Cadek Media on 021 854 4700.

Digital Marketing Conference to reveal State of Digital Marketing in SA - Take survey now
NextOptions

Related

Sales Summit to help sales teams boost their sales
Cadek MediaSales Summit to help sales teams boost their sales8 Jun 2023
Marketing Indaba back at CTICC, Cape Town with its live in-person marketing conference
CADEK MediaMarketing Indaba back at CTICC, Cape Town with its live in-person marketing conference17 May 2023
Marketing Indaba back at CTICC with its live in-person marketing conference
Cadek MediaMarketing Indaba back at CTICC with its live in-person marketing conference20 May 2022
Mall and Retail Indaba set for Sandton in June
Mall and Retail Indaba set for Sandton in June12 Jun 2018

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz