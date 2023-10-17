Digital Marketing Conference to reveal State of Digital Marketing in SA - Take survey now

Excitement is building as industry leaders, marketing professionals, and digital enthusiasts prepare to gather at the Digital Marketing Conference 2023 (DMC) in Cape Town this November. This not to be missed marketing event is set to take place on 22 and 23 November 2023 in Cape Town. The conference will bring together marketing professionals from various industries to explore the latest trends, strategies, and innovations in the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing.

A highlight at the conference this year will be the unpacking of the first State of Digital Marketing in South Africa survey by Digitlab. Marketing professionals are invited to complete the survey at http://bit.ly/stateofdigital. On completion, participants will receive a link to get 40% off their Digital Marketing Conference ticket AND ALSO receive the digital e-book version of the survey/report (valued at R4000) to benchmark their own business and marketing efforts against the industry as a whole. This offer is only available until 31 October 2023.

Now is the time to sharpen your company's digital marketing efforts. Continued marketing is critical to any business and online digital marketing is offering affordable opportunities to get your brand out there and noticed. As more people are spending more time online, savvy marketers are capitalising on the opportunities offered by digital and online marketing for business growth.

DMC is designed for marketers across all industries and will help you build traffic, create brand awareness, generate leads, improve customer service online and develop better use of digital tools to drive better communications, effective marketing and productive business outcomes.

The speaker line-up includes more than 14 topic experts that will share information and best practices on the latest digital and internet technologies and applications available to market your business. They will share insights from successful digital marketing campaigns and help you build customer loyalty, improved lead generation, increase sales and drive consumer engagement.

Tickets, agenda and more details are available online at www.digitalconference.co.za or by calling the organisers, Cadek Media on 021 854 4700.