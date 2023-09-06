CMO role integral to the needs of today's business

This is the core theme of the Impact South Africa Conference, presented by the MMA SA, that takes place tomorrow,7 September, at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Held in partnership with MultiChoice, Takealot.Group Advertising, Standard Bank and MTN and supported by event sponsors Mindshare, Helm and Ayoba, the conference will host a heavy-weight line-up of 23 speakers who are either delivering their keynote addresses or are part of a panel discussion.
Collectively, they will share tools and techniques with the audience with a view to assist them to not only weather today’s economic, technological and social storm but also how to thrive as marketers in our contemporary, often challenging world.
Among key takeaways of the Impact South Africa event are how:
The MMA SA’s regional director, Sarah Utermark, says, “This year’s conference is host to the best in breed and delegates will engage in thought-provoking discussions, forge valuable business connections, gain insights into their organisation's market position, and above all, stay ahead of the curve in an industry that is forever in flux and fiercely competitive.
“The event has been expertly tailored for the modern marketer so that they leave with cutting-edge knowledge that can be taken back into their businesses to further their own impact on its financial future.
"We are delighted to present this meeting of great minds who will take to the stage and share their wealth of experience with delegates. As a free-to-attend event, our aim as the MMA SA is to engage as many marketers from across the industry spectrum as possible, empowering them with knowledge and how-to’s that will make an indelible impact on their business’s performance."
Speakers include:
For the first time, the line-up also includes the chair and vice-chair of the newly formed MMA SA Youth Development Board, Takalani Masikhwa, digital lead and strategist at Mindshare and vice-chair Anesu Malisa, head of Gen Z marketing (Africa Office) at Samsung Electronics.