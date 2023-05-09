Effie dialogue series returns with an expanded programme featuring 4 thought-provoking panels

Effie South Africa is expanding its dialogue series in 2023 with four thought-provoking panels focusing on marketing effectiveness. Led by individuals drawn from the C-Suite in the sector, the Effie dialogues aim to facilitate industry debate in an engaging platform while sharing impactful insights on themes related to marketing and performance.

In 2022, Effie South Africa launched the first dialogue series with C-Level CMO/CFO and CMO/CTO power couple dialogues focusing on collaboration across business units, approaches and lessons learned.

According to the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) CEO, Mathe Okaba, "Effie champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives, and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. This dialogue series is designed specifically to deliver on the Effie mission, and we look forward to an engaging and insightful series of events.”

Effie South Africa will partner with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) to bring the series to life. The dialogue series kicks off at 5:30pm on Thursday, 25 May 2023 at GIBS Illovo, with the ‘Creativity Panel' moderated by Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman, Ogilvy South Africa.

Anwar Jappie, chair of Effie South Africa, added, "Marketing effectiveness requires collaboration across business units, and the leadership team should model this behaviour so it can be replicated across the organisation. Our focus is on sharing learnings and best practice in relation to marketing effectiveness. In 2023, our four dialogue sessions will focus on key areas impacting on business growth as a result of the marketing function, and each dialogue will be anchored by multiple leading voices within the industry. Moderating and keeping the conversation flowing will be the responsibility of various members of the Effie South Africa committee."

By bringing together industry leaders to discuss and share insights on marketing effectiveness, the Effie South Africa dialogue series is playing a vital role in driving the future success of the marketing industry. Details of the Effie dialogue series are as follows:

May - Creativity: Creative and Effective Marketing - moderated by Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa July - Procurement: Is Efficiency working against the growth mindset - moderated by Karabo Songo, ACA Chair August - Technology: Technology as an enabler to marketing effectiveness - moderated by Anwar Jappie, Google September - CMO/CFO: Navigating uncertainty together - moderated by Zayd Abrahams, Tiger Brands

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Nedbank, recognise marketing communication that is not only creative but, most importantly, effective. The awards are now in proud partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference, Africa's foremost integrated marketing conference. Winners of the 2023 Effie Awards will be announced on 15 September 2023.

"Marketing effectiveness is a key focus for the industry, and the Effie South Africa dialogue series provides an engaging platform to facilitate industry-level conversations. We're excited to see the series expand in 2023 and look forward to the insights and knowledge-sharing that will come from these thought-provoking panels," concludes Okaba.

Join the conversation using the hashtags #EffieAwardsSA, #MarketingUpClose, and #NedbankIMC2023. For more information on the 2023 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.