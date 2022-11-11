Assegai Awards 2022 - Ogilvy takes the Lions share with 18 Gold Awards

The night sparkled with winners and capping it all was Ogilvy sweeping the floor with 18 Gold Awards at the 2022 Assegai Integrated & Direct Marketing Awards.

The Assegai Awards Gala Evening held at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, last night lived up to all expectations as tickets for SA marketing’s most anticipated annual event were sold out and the who’s who mingled until the early hours.

Ogilvy received the IAS Credentials Award and the prestigious Nkosi Award, this award is given to an entry that has excelled above all others and has shown excellence across RoI, strategy and creativity. It is considered the highest-ranking entry of the year.

For the full list of all the Assegai Awards 2022 winners: www.assegaiawards.co.za.

Ogilvy South Africa is part of one of the world’s largest marketing communications networks and no doubt was drawn to entering so many Assegai Award categories this year following the DMASA’s collaboration this year with the Echo Awards of the US Association of National Advertising (ANA).

The Direct Marketing Association of SA has been hosting the Assegai Awards for close on a quarter century and CEO David Dickens believes this year was the most successful yet: “There was clearly a lot of pent-up demand for a high-value in-person event showcasing the best in integrated and direct marketing and the team pulled off an exceptional evening. We congratulate everyone, from the selected winners to all entrants, the judges, our members and staff, and the dedicated team on the night.”

Helping to add a sense of glamour to this year’s instalment of the Assegais, is the fact that all Silver, Bronze and Leader award winners were, in 2022, replaced with trophies.

Scooping one of the inaugural trophies that replace the certificates formerly issued to Silver, Bronze and Leader award category winners was clearly a big entry draw card as entries this year eclipsed all others.

The circle shape of the trophy added Dickens, symbolises the integrated and direct marketing industry’s overriding focus on 360 degrees Return on Investment (RoI) for clients, agencies and other campaign stakeholders.

The Assegai Awards are not about big budgets or high production values. The integrated and direct marketing industry values return and exceptional campaign results for clients are what this marketing sector is all about.