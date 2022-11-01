Industries

    FusionDesign helps top tourism brands in Southern Africa shine

    1 Nov 2022
    Issued by: FusionDesign
    Join FusionDesign in proudly celebrating our 20-year journey as a marketing solution provider to Southern Africa's travel and tourism industry. Over the years, our Cape Town based team has collaborated with local A-list brands such as West Coast Way, City Sightseeing, Cape Town International Convention Centre, Groot Constantia, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, and Cape Town Big 6.
    Photo: Tobias Reich on
    Photo: Tobias Reich on Unsplash

    Our story

    The year was 2002, the backdrop was our beautiful Mother City. The event? FusionDesign lands its first travel industry client, Heritage Africa. Michael Giles and Bernadette Moffat, who left the United States to pursue their passion for conservation in Africa, tasked FusionDesign with crafting striking visual designs for their beloved brand. From this pioneer client in non-hunting safaris, our team strode onwards, honing our skills along the way. Today we offer 360° marketing solutions to the travel and tourism industry of Southern Africa.

    “As a South African integrated communications agency with a bold vision, we believe that authentic storytelling has the power to sway consumers and business leaders alike. Our team of experts strives to amplify our clients’ voices by providing creative, skilled, and dynamic communications solutions.”

    “As a South African integrated communications agency with a bold vision, we believe that authentic storytelling has the power to sway consumers and business leaders alike. Our team of experts strives to amplify our clients’ voices by providing creative, skilled, and dynamic communications solutions.”

    - Carmen Lerm, founder of FusionDesign

    Welcoming our new talent

    Bilqees Bailey recently joined the FusionDesign team as a travel writer and content creator. After obtaining her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History and Discourse of Art and Media and Writing from the University of Cape Town in 2021, she is ready to make her mark by writing engaging content for our clientele.

    “I am a proud Capetonian who enjoys exploring and highlighting the Western Cape’s hidden gems and unique experiences. Wherever I go, my camera goes too! I collect pictures that tell authentic stories, especially of life in small town South Africa.”

    - Bilqees Bailey

    FusionDesign

    From world-class attractions, to travel companies and tourism organisations – our clientele has benefited from the buzzing traction that FusionDesign brings through innovative concepts that deliver on client goals through public relations, social media presence and successful product launches.

    For more information or to contact us, visit www.fusiondesign.co.za or connect with Carmen Lerm at az.oc.ngisednoisuf@nemraC.
    Follow @fusiondesignsa on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

    FusionDesign
    FusionDesign offers creative branding solutions both online and offline through all key dimensions of marketing.
