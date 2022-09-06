Here are the New Generation Awards finalists!

The finalists of the tenth annual New Generation Awards have been announced with hundreds of South African brands being represented by agencies, corporates and individuals.

Picture supplied.

“Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies, marketers and students producing some truly exceptional work” says New Generation’s founder, Stephen Paxton.

“Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content with exciting conversations driving high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across a number of campaigns have been phenomenal,” concludes Paxton.

For the second year running, singer, songwriter and actress Relebogile Mabotja, will host this year’s six hour awards show, which will be held on Thursday 29 September at The Ballroom, Monte Casino– Johannesburg. All winners will be announced live on stage. Entertainment comes to you from Cape Town singer Tyler Page.

CORPORATE AWARDS

Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event Botlierskop SOMS Digital SEO Campaign Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom KFC South Africa Fresh AF KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand Pollen Finance Digital Optimization Back the Brave Sci-Bono Discovery Centre Flow Communications 4IR campaign Suzuki South Africa Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Festive - From me, To me Unilever SA Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Magnum Pints Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Unlock Summer Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On Woolworths SA Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Price Poultry Campaign Woolworths SA W.Agency Welcome to Hopville Best Social Media Reach from an Event AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way Heineken Machine Heineken All-Invitational Jacaranda FM Brandsmith SPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021 Showmax The Real Housewives of Lagos Standard Bank Wunderman Thompson SA It Can Be Only in SA Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On Best Online Competition BCX Wunderman Thompson 2021 - BCX Digital Innovation Awards BMW Motorrad South Africa John Brown Media South Africa Iceland Tour – The Great Escape Elegant Fuel Flow Communications Elegant Fuel TikTok campaign Hollard Insurance Flow Communications Hollard Do It On Purpose Jacaranda FM Brandsmith Mzansi Quest 21 Michelin Tyre Company South Africa League Digital Michelin Cross Continent Cup MTN South Africa Magna Carta #BigUpYourLocal SPIPA Flow Communications Climate 360 StarBaby South Africa Tiger Brands Hellosquare Morvite - Shintsha With Skhumba Unilever SA Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Ola Season 2021 2022 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate HOMii Lifestyle HOMii App Standard Bank Shyft Best Use of Technical Innovation Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom Dunlop Tyres SA Joe Public United Grandtrek Uncharted 2 Heineken Futuretech Media and Dentsu Redstar Truecommerce Hollard Insurance Flow Communications Hollard Do It On Purpose Jacaranda FM Brandsmith SPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021 Jacaranda FM Brandsmith Mzansi Quest 21 KFC South Africa Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Re-direct Nedbank Levergy Tasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine Standard Bank Shyft Unilever SA The Hardy Boys Joko Donate Your Voice Unilever SA Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Wuhu X Shield Unilever SA Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience Woolworths SA W.Agency Welcome to Hopville Best Low Budget Bidvest Waltons CBR Marketing Solutions Bidvest Waltons Inverters BMW Motorrad South Africa John Brown Media South Africa Scooter Coffee Campaign Dunlop Tyres SA Joe Public United Grandtrek Uncharted 2 Green Door Clockwork Media #RewriteOurProverbs Logitech So Interactive Logitech Work Anywhere Campaign Marine Protected Areas Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications MPA Day Reach for a Dream Sauce Advertising Let’s Stand Together (Slipper Day 2022) SYSPRO Spitfire Inbound International Women’s Day Campaign UCOOK Machine Xhosa-fying Halloween Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Pride At Work Twitter Spaces Mobile Marketing Excellence AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. BP Southern Africa Rook Digital BP Champions league Eskom Eskom Nkanyezi Programme Mobile Application KFC South Africa Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Re-direct Sanofi-Aventis South Africa Futuretech Media and OmniComm Media Group A Leading Pediatric Offering AB InBev Promise Group Castle Lite Lulu Tiger Brands Hellosquare KOO - Only One Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Unlock Summer WhatsForDinner Digitas Liquorice Loving Local Blogging Excellence Flexability Flow Communications Flexability – #MyAbility Nedbank Flume Digital Marketing & PR MoneyEDGE by Nedbank Sanlam Machine Sanlam Reality-Wealth Sense Most innovative Use of Social and Digital Media ABSA Grid Worldwide and Carat The IntARview Digitas Liquorice WhatsForDinner Loving Local Dunlop Tyres SA Joe Public United Grandtrek Uncharted 2 FOX RAPT Creative Find the Fox Heineken Machine Heineken All-Invitational Hellmann's Digitas Liquorice Make Taste Not Waste Hollard Insurance Flow Communications Hollard Do It On Purpose Marine Protected Areas Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications MPA Day Mondelez Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mr Price Quick Face Launch Pollen Finance Digital Optimization Back the Brave Siqalo Foods The Hardy Boys #StorkCountryEscape AB InBev Promise Group Castle Lite Lulu Suzuki SA Penquin Suzuki Celerio - #MoveSmart Unilever SA The Hardy Boys Joko Donate Your Voice Unilever SA Oliver Marketing Ola Season 2021 2022 Vega School Digital Optimization Vega School - Registration Boost Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On Most Innovative Gamification Campaign BMW South Africa Futuretech Media and Dentsu BMW 2 Series Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom Hollard Insurance Flow Communications Hollard Do It On Purpose Nestlé Hoorah Digital SA Nestlé Belly Bestie Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On Best Community Engagement Award AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way ABSA Grid Worldwide and Carat The IntARview Bayer Consumer Health Bepanthen #MyTattooMyStory Campaign Distell Mscsports Your Team, Your Richelieu, Your Way Game Stores King James Group JHB Twitter Mosaic Experience KFC South Africa Fresh AF KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand Kimberley Clark Ogilvy Change The Tune Michelin Tyre Company South Africa League Digital Michelin Cross Continent Cup Mondelez Ogilvy In Our Own Words MTN South Africa Magna Carta #BigUpYourLocal Reach for a Dream Sauce Advertising Let’s Stand Together (Slipper Day 2022) AB InBev Promise Group Castle Lite Lulu Volkswagen SA Ultimate Media Know Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok WhatsForDinner Digitas Liquorice Loving Local Excellence in Content Marketing Comed Health Red September Natura Rescue Day by Day Dunlop Tyres SA Joe Public United Grandtrek Uncharted 2 Hills Pet Nutrition Love Africa Marketing Making CONTACT Karan Beef Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions Making The Cut KFC South Africa Fresh AF KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand KFC South Africa Entravision 50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good Kimberley Clark Ogilvy Change The Tune MTN TBWA and PlusNarrative One More Push, Share your Shot Nedbank Levergy Tasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine Nedbank Flume Digital Marketing & PR MoneyEDGE by Nedbank Old Mutual Corporate John Brown Media South Africa Nine Yards omnichannel campaign AB InBev Promise Group Castle Lite Lulu South African Breweries Excise & The State of the Beer Economy South African Tourism Wunderman Thompson SA A Year of Calabash Standard Bank Wunderman Thompson SA It Can Be Only in SA SuperSport Levergy Watch Them Rise – SuperSport Olympics Telkom SA Wunderman Thompson SA Telkom Varsity Vibe Campaign 2022 Telkom SA Wunderman Thompson SA Telkom Summer Campaign 2021 The Coca-Cola Company Wunderman Thompson SA Uz'Bheke - Responsible marketing Tiger Brands Hellosquare Morvite - Shintsha With Skhumba Tiger Brands Hellosquare Morvite - Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Hellosquare Eat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May Transaction Capital Risk Machine Employee Connect Viceroy Grey/ WPP Liquid Viceroy Vul’Umlomo Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Content for the people Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! blog Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On Woolworths SA W.Agency Celebrate Moments That Matter Woolworths SA W.Agency Welcome to Hopville Best Online PR Campaign AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour Hi-Tec Hoorah Digital SA Hi-Tec FreedomShared Hollard Insurance Flow Communications Hollard Big Ads for Small Business Jacaranda FM Brandsmith Mzansi Quest 21 Nedbank Levergy Tasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine Sci-Bono Discovery Centre Flow Communications 4IR campaign Best Integrated Marketing Campaign AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way BP Southern Africa House of Brave BP EPL Campaign Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom CliffCentral.com BMW ix - Drive Tomorrow, Today Crosse & Blackwell House of Brave Kasi Magic Sauces Campaign Dunlop Tyres SA Joe Public United Grandtrek Uncharted 2 Hills Pet Nutrition Love Africa Marketing and Republik Making CONTACT Huletts Gorilla Huletts Grown With South African Kindness Jacaranda FM Brandsmith Mzansi Quest 21 Jacaranda FM Brandsmith SPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021 Liquid Intelligent Technologies Group Cloudmania Thundering into life Mastercard Publicis Sapient She is…Priceless Michelin Tyre Company South Africa League Digital Michelin Cross Continent Cup Mondelez Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mr Price Quick Face Launch Showmax The Wife Pernod Ricard So Interactive Phakamisa iSpirit Sanlam Incubeta South Africa Live With Confidence Savanna Cider Grey/ WPP Liquid SAVANNA #TWIRRASHADE Shoprite Holdings 99c Checkers Sustainability #BetterForOurPlanet Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Suzuki SA - Strategic Growth Telesure Investment Holdings 1st For Women - Fearless has a new name, Yours Telkom SA Wunderman Thompson SA Telkom Summer Campaign 2021 Telkom SA Wunderman Thompson SA Telkom Varsity Vibe Campaign 2022 Tiger Brands Hellosquare Morvite - Shintsha With Skhumba Tiger Brands Hellosquare Morvite - Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Hellosquare Eat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May Unilever SA Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Magnum Pints Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Unlock Summer Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On Most Viral Campaign Brand Inc. The Have You Heard Group Toyota Thumbderdome Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom Distell Mscsports Your Team, Your Richelieu, Your Way Dorito’s Machine Flamin’ Hot Duets Hellmann's Digitas Liquorice Make Taste Not Waste Showmax The Real Housewives of Lagos Savanna Cider Grey/ WPP Liquid THE PEOPLE VS SAVANNA CIDER AB InBev Promise Group Castle Lite Lulu South African Breweries Excise & The State of the Beer Economy South African Breweries DraftLine Lift The Ban Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On WhatsForDinner Digitas Liquorice Loving Local Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate UCOOK Machine Xhosa-fying Halloween Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Content for the people Best Influencer Marketing Campaign Ballantine RAPT Creative Stay True Cities Bayer Consumer Health Bepanthen #MyTattooMyStory Campaign Dorito’s Machine Flamin’ Hot Duets DStv Ogilvy Box Office_Every Day is Halloween Hellmann's Digitas Liquorice Make Taste Not Waste Jameson RAPT Creative Jameson Supper Club KFC Avatar Agency #HopeShapesYourWorld KFC South Africa Fresh AF KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand Kimberley Clark Ogilvy Change The Tune Mondelez Ogilvy In Our Own Words MTN South Africa Magna Carta The Go Show Standard Bank Wunderman Thompson SA It Can Be Only in SA The Coca-Cola Company Wunderman Thompson SA Uz'Bheke - Responsible marketing The Hollard Insurance Company The Digital Plug Amabreadwinner UCOOK Machine Xhosa-fying Halloween

AGENCY AWARDS

Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency Brandsmith Jacaranda FM Mzansi Quest Grid Worldwide and Carat ABSA The IntARiew Hoorah Digital SA Hi-Tec Hi-Tec FreedomShared Oliver Marketing Unilever Food Solutions Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency Digital Optimization Vega School Vega School - Registration Boost Entravision KFC South Africa 50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good Flow Communications Hollard Insurance Hollard Do It On Purpose Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Woolworths Easter 2022 Grid Worldwide and Carat ABSA The IntARiew Hoorah Digital SA Nestlé Nestlé Belly Bestie Machine Transaction Capital Risk Employee Connect Mark1 Media and Consulting Brutal Fruit You Belong To Celebrate Ogilvy Volkswagen SA Game On Ogilvy KFC South Africa KFC Ramadaan Re-direct Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever SA Wuhu X Shield Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever Food Solutions Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience Promise Group AB InBev Castle Lite Lulu The Hardy Boys Unilever SA Joko Donate Your Voice The Have You Heard Group inBroadcasting Sportscene Radio Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency Hoorah Digital SA Nestlé Nestlé Belly Bestie Most Viral Campaign by an Agency Arora Online Garden Day #GardenYaySA Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions Karan Beef Making The Cut Fresh AF KFC South Africa KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand Hoorah Digital SA Hi-Tec Hi-Tec FreedomShared Machine Dorito’s Flamin’ Hot Duets Promise Group AB InBev Castle Lite Lulu Retroviral and Panther Punch Checkers Sixty60 The Sixty60 Swindler W.Agency Woolworths SA Celebrate Moments That Matter Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by SMALL Digital Optimization Vega School Vega School - Registration Boost Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions Karan Beef Making The Cut Fresh AF KFC South Africa KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand Hellosquare Tiger Brands KOO - Only One Red September Comed Health Natura Rescue Day by Day Retroviral and Panther Punch Checkers Sixty60 The Sixty60 Swindler So Interactive Pernod Ricard Phakamisa iSpirit So Interactive Logitech Logitech Work Anywhere Campaign Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by LARGE Digitas Liquorice Hellmann's Make Taste Not Waste Eclipse Communication Netflix I AM ALL GIRLS LAUNCH Flow Communications SPIPA Climate 360 Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications Marine Protected Areas MPA Day Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Valentine’s Day 2022 Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Woolworths Christmas 2021 Campaign Gorilla THIRSTI THIRSTI Waterboks Gorilla Huletts The Huletts Sweet List Grey/ WPP Liquid Scottish Leader Dramatique. The Scottish Leader Cocktail Theatre Machine Heineken Heineken All-Invitational Banter Magna Carta MTN South Africa The Go Show Mark1 Media and Consulting Greenpeace Africa The World’s Worst Decisions Ogilvy Mondelez In Our Own Words Ogilvy DStv Box Office_Every Day is Halloween Ogilvy Volkswagen SA Game On Ogilvy KFC South Africa KFC Ramadaan Re-direct Ogilvy Kimberley Clark Change The Tune Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever SA Shield 21 Day Workout Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever SA Magnum Pints Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever SA Ola Season 2021 2022 Promise Group AB InBev Castle Lite Lulu The Digital Plug The Hollard Insurance Company Amabreadwinner The Hardy Boys Unilever SA Joko Donate Your Voice The Have You Heard Group Brand Inc. Toyota Thumbderdome Wunderman Thompson South Africa Sasol Sasol Bursaries 2021 Wunderman Thompson South Africa Microsoft Surface Your Flow Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency Arora Online Garden Day #GardenYaySA Dialogue Pepsi Co Pepsi Change Your World Challenge Dialogue Azteco From A To Bitcoin Entravision 365 Digital PEPSICO Doritos “Flamin Hot” Hellosquare Tiger Brands Morvite - Give Me Strength Hellosquare Tiger Brands Albany - Kasi Heroes Hoorah Digital SA Hi-Tec Hi-Tec FreedomShared Hoorah Digital SA Bain's Bain’s Symphony Levergy New Balance Mall of Africa Store Launch Machine UCOOK Xhosa-fying Halloween Ogilvy DStv Box Office_Every Day is Halloween Ogilvy AB InBev Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way Ogilvy Kimberley Clark Change The Tune Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever SA Shield 21 Day Workout The Hardy Boys Unilever SA Joko Donate Your Voice The Have You Heard Group Brand Inc. Toyota Thumbderdome Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency Avatar Agency KFC South Africa #HopeShapesYourWorld The et al GROUP AVBOB Warning! Viewer discretion is advised Hellosquare Tiger Brands Eat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May Hoorah Digital SA Hi-Tec Hi-Tec FreedomShared Legacy Lifestyle Marketing Services XT It’s Personal Duke | Mark1 | Dialogue Pepsi Pepsi Change Your World Ogilvy Mondelez In Our Own Words Ogilvy AB InBev Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way Ogilvy AB InBev Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour Ogilvy AB InBev Castle Lite. Switch to Renewable Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever SA Magnum Pints Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever SA Shield 21 Day Workout Red September Comed Health Natura Rescue Day by Day So Interactive Pernod Ricard Phakamisa iSpirit Blogging Excellence by an agency Flexability Flow Communications Flexability – #MyAbility Sanlam Machine Sanlam Reality-Wealth Sense Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! blog

ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS

Best Intranet Famous Brands Sauce Advertising Local Store Marketing System Best Corporate Website Bestmed Ogilvy Making Bestmed Better Exxaro Clockwork Media Genesis Analytics Flow Communications Genesis Analytics Website KultraLab Clockwork Media Nedbank Levergy Tasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine Nestlé Wunderman Thompson SA Kit Kat Global Website Red Fox Group Red Fox Connect Best Marketing Automation Campaign Heineken Futuretech Media and Dentsu Redstar Truecommerce Rentokil Spitfire Inbound VIRUSKILLER™ Air Purification Campaign Sanlam Machine Sanlam Reality Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Auto-mation drives success Telkom SA Wunderman Thompson SA Telkom Summer Campaign 2021 Best Online Newsletter Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Flow Communications Foundation Newsletter Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! newsletter Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event CliffCentral.com BMW BMW ix - Drive Tomorrow, Today CliffCentral.com Adcock Ingram Beyond Madness Showmax Devilsdorp Volkswagen South Africa Ultimate Media Know Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok Best Online Magazine Newspaper Sanlam Machine Sanlam Internal magazine - Engage Sanlam Machine Sanlam Internal magazine - Connect

SPECIAL AWARDS

The New Generation Top Graphic Designer Award Andrew Mkandla Wunderman Thompson Dominique Liebowitz Cape Town Tourism Koketso Mogale CBR Marketing Solutions Nicole Esterhuizen Clockwork Media The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award Brutal Fruit iProspect South Africa You Belong - The Fragrance by Brutal Fruit Cadbury Ogilvy Carling Black Label Ogilvy Jacaranda FM Brandsmith Mzansi Quest KFC South Africa Entravision 50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good KFC South Africa Fresh AF South African Breweries DraftLine Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Unlock Summer Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Polo Game On The New Generation Social Wiz Award Danica Ehrke CBR Marketing Solutions Tshidi Phali Havas Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award Chandre Partridge PlusNarrative Phumudzo Tshiovhe Levergy Refilwe Pitse Wunderman Thompson The New Generation UX UI Designer Jay-Jay Prinsloo Ogilvy Lionel da Silva Flume Digital Marketing & PR Online Strategy Cadbury Ogilvy Carling Black Label Ogilvy Carling Black Label - Carling Cup Carling Black Label Ogilvy Bride Armour Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Telesure Investment Holdings 1st For Women - Fearless 2.0 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Polo Game On Volkswagen SA Ultimate Media Know Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award Digital Optimization . Fenix Marketing Solutions . Hellosquare . Legacy Lifestyle Marketing Services . Med-Large Agency of the Year Award Flow Communications . Flume Digital Marketing & PR . Machine . Mark1 Media and Consulting . Ogilvy . Penquin . Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award Cadbury Ogilvy Carling Black Label Ogilvy Jacaranda FM Brandsmith Karan Beef Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Volkswagen SA Ogilvy The New Generation Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year Award Shell South Africa ShellDownstream South Africa Standard Bank Shyft

STUDENT AWARDS