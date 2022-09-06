Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Carry1stFCB JoburgTPDCAPO GroupDMASATQ GroupGreatstockDSTV Media SalesHot 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FM3RCMotsepe AdvertisingeMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • WordPress Web Developer Johannesburg
  • Junior Marketing Coordinator Durban
  • Marketing Assistant/Exhibitions Coordinator Cape Town
  • Group Marketing Manager Pretoria
  • Marketing Assistant George
  • Content Manager Cape Town
  • Integrated Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager Pretoria
  • Account Executive Cape Town
  • Marketing and Communications Specialist - Financial Services Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Here are the New Generation Awards finalists!

    6 Sep 2022
    The finalists of the tenth annual New Generation Awards have been announced with hundreds of South African brands being represented by agencies, corporates and individuals.
    Picture supplied.
    Picture supplied.

    “Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies, marketers and students producing some truly exceptional work” says New Generation’s founder, Stephen Paxton.

    “Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content with exciting conversations driving high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across a number of campaigns have been phenomenal,” concludes Paxton.

    Source:
    Loeries Creative Week to be held in vibrant District Six, Cape Town

    1 hour ago

    For the second year running, singer, songwriter and actress Relebogile Mabotja, will host this year’s six hour awards show, which will be held on Thursday 29 September at The Ballroom, Monte Casino– Johannesburg. All winners will be announced live on stage. Entertainment comes to you from Cape Town singer Tyler Page.

    CORPORATE AWARDS

    Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
    BotlierskopSOMS DigitalSEO Campaign
    Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    KFC South AfricaFresh AFKFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
    Pollen FinanceDigital OptimizationBack the Brave
    Sci-Bono Discovery CentreFlow Communications4IR campaign
    Suzuki South AfricaPenquin and Spitfire InboundFestive - From me, To me
    Unilever SAOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Magnum Pints
    VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaUnlock Summer
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    Woolworths SAFlume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworths Price Poultry Campaign
    Woolworths SAW.AgencyWelcome to Hopville
    Best Social Media Reach from an Event
    AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
    AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
    HeinekenMachineHeineken All-Invitational
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmithSPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021
    ShowmaxThe Real Housewives of Lagos
    Standard BankWunderman Thompson SAIt Can Be Only in SA
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    Best Online Competition
    BCXWunderman Thompson2021 - BCX Digital Innovation Awards
    BMW Motorrad South AfricaJohn Brown Media South AfricaIceland Tour – The Great Escape
    Elegant FuelFlow CommunicationsElegant Fuel TikTok campaign
    Hollard InsuranceFlow CommunicationsHollard Do It On Purpose
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmithMzansi Quest 21
    Michelin Tyre Company South AfricaLeague DigitalMichelin Cross Continent Cup
    MTN South AfricaMagna Carta#BigUpYourLocal
    SPIPAFlow CommunicationsClimate 360
    StarBaby South Africa
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareMorvite - Shintsha With Skhumba
    Unilever SAOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Ola Season 2021 2022
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
    HOMii LifestyleHOMii App
    Standard BankShyft
    Best Use of Technical Innovation
    Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    Dunlop Tyres SAJoe Public UnitedGrandtrek Uncharted 2
    HeinekenFuturetech Media and Dentsu RedstarTruecommerce
    Hollard InsuranceFlow CommunicationsHollard Do It On Purpose
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmithSPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmithMzansi Quest 21
    KFC South AfricaOgilvyKFC Ramadaan Re-direct
    NedbankLevergyTasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine
    Standard BankShyft
    Unilever SAThe Hardy BoysJoko Donate Your Voice
    Unilever SAOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Wuhu X Shield
    Unilever SAOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience
    Woolworths SAW.AgencyWelcome to Hopville
    Best Low Budget
    Bidvest WaltonsCBR Marketing SolutionsBidvest Waltons Inverters
    BMW Motorrad South AfricaJohn Brown Media South AfricaScooter Coffee Campaign
    Dunlop Tyres SAJoe Public UnitedGrandtrek Uncharted 2
    Green DoorClockwork Media#RewriteOurProverbs
    LogitechSo InteractiveLogitech Work Anywhere Campaign
    Marine Protected AreasFlow Communications and Olivia Jones CommunicationsMPA Day
    Reach for a DreamSauce AdvertisingLet’s Stand Together (Slipper Day 2022)
    SYSPROSpitfire InboundInternational Women’s Day Campaign
    UCOOKMachineXhosa-fying Halloween
    VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaPride At Work Twitter Spaces
    Mobile Marketing Excellence
    AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
    BP Southern AfricaRook DigitalBP Champions league
    EskomEskom Nkanyezi Programme Mobile Application
    KFC South AfricaOgilvyKFC Ramadaan Re-direct
    Sanofi-Aventis South AfricaFuturetech Media and OmniComm Media GroupA Leading Pediatric Offering
    AB InBevPromise GroupCastle Lite Lulu
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareKOO - Only One
    VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaUnlock Summer
    WhatsForDinnerDigitas LiquoriceLoving Local
    Blogging Excellence
    FlexabilityFlow CommunicationsFlexability – #MyAbility
    NedbankFlume Digital Marketing & PRMoneyEDGE by Nedbank
    SanlamMachineSanlam Reality-Wealth Sense
    Most innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
    ABSAGrid Worldwide and CaratThe IntARview
    Digitas LiquoriceWhatsForDinnerLoving Local
    Dunlop Tyres SAJoe Public UnitedGrandtrek Uncharted 2
    FOXRAPT CreativeFind the Fox
    HeinekenMachineHeineken All-Invitational
    Hellmann'sDigitas LiquoriceMake Taste Not Waste
    Hollard InsuranceFlow CommunicationsHollard Do It On Purpose
    Marine Protected AreasFlow Communications and Olivia Jones CommunicationsMPA Day
    MondelezOgilvyIn Our Own Words
    Mr PriceQuick Face Launch
    Pollen FinanceDigital OptimizationBack the Brave
    Siqalo FoodsThe Hardy Boys#StorkCountryEscape
    AB InBevPromise GroupCastle Lite Lulu
    Suzuki SAPenquinSuzuki Celerio - #MoveSmart
    Unilever SAThe Hardy BoysJoko Donate Your Voice
    Unilever SAOliver MarketingOla Season 2021 2022
    Vega SchoolDigital OptimizationVega School - Registration Boost
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
    BMW South AfricaFuturetech Media and DentsuBMW 2 Series
    Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    Hollard InsuranceFlow CommunicationsHollard Do It On Purpose
    NestléHoorah Digital SANestlé Belly Bestie
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    Best Community Engagement Award
    AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
    ABSAGrid Worldwide and CaratThe IntARview
    Bayer Consumer HealthBepanthen #MyTattooMyStory Campaign
    DistellMscsportsYour Team, Your Richelieu, Your Way
    Game StoresKing James Group JHBTwitter Mosaic Experience
    KFC South AfricaFresh AFKFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
    Kimberley ClarkOgilvyChange The Tune
    Michelin Tyre Company South AfricaLeague DigitalMichelin Cross Continent Cup
    MondelezOgilvyIn Our Own Words
    MTN South AfricaMagna Carta#BigUpYourLocal
    Reach for a DreamSauce AdvertisingLet’s Stand Together (Slipper Day 2022)
    AB InBevPromise GroupCastle Lite Lulu
    Volkswagen SAUltimate MediaKnow Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok
    WhatsForDinnerDigitas LiquoriceLoving Local
    Excellence in Content Marketing
    Comed HealthRed SeptemberNatura Rescue Day by Day
    Dunlop Tyres SAJoe Public UnitedGrandtrek Uncharted 2
    Hills Pet NutritionLove Africa MarketingMaking CONTACT
    Karan BeefFenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool ProductionsMaking The Cut
    KFC South AfricaFresh AFKFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
    KFC South AfricaEntravision50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good
    Kimberley ClarkOgilvyChange The Tune
    MTNTBWA and PlusNarrativeOne More Push, Share your Shot
    NedbankLevergyTasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine
    NedbankFlume Digital Marketing & PRMoneyEDGE by Nedbank
    Old Mutual CorporateJohn Brown Media South AfricaNine Yards omnichannel campaign
    AB InBevPromise GroupCastle Lite Lulu
    South African BreweriesExcise & The State of the Beer Economy
    South African TourismWunderman Thompson SAA Year of Calabash
    Standard BankWunderman Thompson SAIt Can Be Only in SA
    SuperSportLevergyWatch Them Rise – SuperSport Olympics
    Telkom SAWunderman Thompson SATelkom Varsity Vibe Campaign 2022
    Telkom SAWunderman Thompson SATelkom Summer Campaign 2021
    The Coca-Cola CompanyWunderman Thompson SAUz'Bheke - Responsible marketing
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareMorvite - Shintsha With Skhumba
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareMorvite - Give Me Strength
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareEat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May
    Transaction Capital RiskMachineEmployee Connect
    ViceroyGrey/ WPP LiquidViceroy Vul’Umlomo
    VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaContent for the people
    VodacomNew MediaVodacom now! blog
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    Woolworths SAW.AgencyCelebrate Moments That Matter
    Woolworths SAW.AgencyWelcome to Hopville
    Best Online PR Campaign
    AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
    Hi-TecHoorah Digital SAHi-Tec FreedomShared
    Hollard InsuranceFlow CommunicationsHollard Big Ads for Small Business
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmithMzansi Quest 21
    NedbankLevergyTasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine
    Sci-Bono Discovery CentreFlow Communications4IR campaign
    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
    AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
    AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
    BP Southern AfricaHouse of BraveBP EPL Campaign
    Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    CliffCentral.comBMW ix - Drive Tomorrow, Today
    Crosse & BlackwellHouse of BraveKasi Magic Sauces Campaign
    Dunlop Tyres SAJoe Public UnitedGrandtrek Uncharted 2
    Hills Pet NutritionLove Africa Marketing and RepublikMaking CONTACT
    HulettsGorillaHuletts Grown With South African Kindness
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmithMzansi Quest 21
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmithSPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021
    Liquid Intelligent Technologies Group CloudmaniaThundering into life
    MastercardPublicis SapientShe is…Priceless
    Michelin Tyre Company South AfricaLeague DigitalMichelin Cross Continent Cup
    MondelezOgilvyIn Our Own Words
    Mr PriceQuick Face Launch
    ShowmaxThe Wife
    Pernod RicardSo InteractivePhakamisa iSpirit
    SanlamIncubeta South AfricaLive With Confidence
    Savanna CiderGrey/ WPP LiquidSAVANNA #TWIRRASHADE
    Shoprite Holdings99cCheckers Sustainability #BetterForOurPlanet
    Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire InboundSuzuki SA - Strategic Growth
    Telesure Investment Holdings1st For Women - Fearless has a new name, Yours
    Telkom SAWunderman Thompson SATelkom Summer Campaign 2021
    Telkom SAWunderman Thompson SATelkom Varsity Vibe Campaign 2022
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareMorvite - Shintsha With Skhumba
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareMorvite - Give Me Strength
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareEat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May
    Unilever SAOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Magnum Pints
    VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaUnlock Summer
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    Most Viral Campaign
    Brand Inc.The Have You Heard GroupToyota Thumbderdome
    Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    DistellMscsportsYour Team, Your Richelieu, Your Way
    Dorito’sMachineFlamin’ Hot Duets
    Hellmann'sDigitas LiquoriceMake Taste Not Waste
    ShowmaxThe Real Housewives of Lagos
    Savanna CiderGrey/ WPP LiquidTHE PEOPLE VS SAVANNA CIDER
    AB InBevPromise GroupCastle Lite Lulu
    South African BreweriesExcise & The State of the Beer Economy
    South African Breweries DraftLineLift The Ban
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    WhatsForDinnerDigitas LiquoriceLoving Local
    Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
    UCOOKMachineXhosa-fying Halloween
    VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaContent for the people
    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
    BallantineRAPT CreativeStay True Cities
    Bayer Consumer HealthBepanthen #MyTattooMyStory Campaign
    Dorito’sMachineFlamin’ Hot Duets
    DStvOgilvyBox Office_Every Day is Halloween
    Hellmann'sDigitas LiquoriceMake Taste Not Waste
    JamesonRAPT CreativeJameson Supper Club
    KFCAvatar Agency#HopeShapesYourWorld
    KFC South AfricaFresh AFKFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
    Kimberley ClarkOgilvyChange The Tune
    MondelezOgilvyIn Our Own Words
    MTN South AfricaMagna CartaThe Go Show
    Standard BankWunderman Thompson SAIt Can Be Only in SA
    The Coca-Cola CompanyWunderman Thompson SAUz'Bheke - Responsible marketing
    The Hollard Insurance CompanyThe Digital PlugAmabreadwinner
    UCOOKMachineXhosa-fying Halloween

    AGENCY AWARDS

    Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    BrandsmithJacaranda FMMzansi Quest
    Grid Worldwide and CaratABSAThe IntARiew
    Hoorah Digital SAHi-TecHi-Tec FreedomShared
    Oliver MarketingUnilever Food SolutionsUnilever Food Solutions AR Experience
    Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
    Digital OptimizationVega SchoolVega School - Registration Boost
    EntravisionKFC South Africa50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good
    Flow CommunicationsHollard InsuranceHollard Do It On Purpose
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworthsWoolworths Easter 2022
    Grid Worldwide and CaratABSAThe IntARiew
    Hoorah Digital SANestléNestlé Belly Bestie
    MachineTransaction Capital RiskEmployee Connect
    Mark1 Media and ConsultingBrutal FruitYou Belong To Celebrate
    OgilvyVolkswagen SAGame On
    OgilvyKFC South AfricaKFC Ramadaan Re-direct
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever SAWuhu X Shield
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever Food SolutionsUnilever Food Solutions AR Experience
    Promise GroupAB InBevCastle Lite Lulu
    The Hardy BoysUnilever SAJoko Donate Your Voice
    The Have You Heard GroupinBroadcastingSportscene Radio
    Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
    Hoorah Digital SANestléNestlé Belly Bestie
    Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
    Arora OnlineGarden Day#GardenYaySA
    Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool ProductionsKaran BeefMaking The Cut
    Fresh AFKFC South AfricaKFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
    Hoorah Digital SAHi-TecHi-Tec FreedomShared
    MachineDorito’sFlamin’ Hot Duets
    Promise GroupAB InBevCastle Lite Lulu
    Retroviral and Panther PunchCheckers Sixty60The Sixty60 Swindler
    W.AgencyWoolworths SACelebrate Moments That Matter
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by SMALL
    Digital OptimizationVega SchoolVega School - Registration Boost
    Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool ProductionsKaran BeefMaking The Cut
    Fresh AFKFC South AfricaKFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
    HellosquareTiger BrandsKOO - Only One
    Red SeptemberComed HealthNatura Rescue Day by Day
    Retroviral and Panther PunchCheckers Sixty60The Sixty60 Swindler
    So InteractivePernod RicardPhakamisa iSpirit
    So InteractiveLogitechLogitech Work Anywhere Campaign
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by LARGE
    Digitas LiquoriceHellmann'sMake Taste Not Waste
    Eclipse CommunicationNetflixI AM ALL GIRLS LAUNCH
    Flow CommunicationsSPIPAClimate 360
    Flow Communications and Olivia Jones CommunicationsMarine Protected AreasMPA Day
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworthsValentine’s Day 2022
    Flume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworthsWoolworths Christmas 2021 Campaign
    GorillaTHIRSTITHIRSTI Waterboks
    GorillaHulettsThe Huletts Sweet List
    Grey/ WPP LiquidScottish LeaderDramatique. The Scottish Leader Cocktail Theatre
    MachineHeinekenHeineken All-Invitational Banter
    Magna CartaMTN South AfricaThe Go Show
    Mark1 Media and ConsultingGreenpeace AfricaThe World’s Worst Decisions
    OgilvyMondelezIn Our Own Words
    OgilvyDStvBox Office_Every Day is Halloween
    OgilvyVolkswagen SAGame On
    OgilvyKFC South AfricaKFC Ramadaan Re-direct
    OgilvyKimberley ClarkChange The Tune
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever SAShield 21 Day Workout
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever SAMagnum Pints
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever SAOla Season 2021 2022
    Promise GroupAB InBevCastle Lite Lulu
    The Digital PlugThe Hollard Insurance CompanyAmabreadwinner
    The Hardy BoysUnilever SAJoko Donate Your Voice
    The Have You Heard GroupBrand Inc.Toyota Thumbderdome
    Wunderman Thompson South AfricaSasolSasol Bursaries 2021
    Wunderman Thompson South AfricaMicrosoftSurface Your Flow
    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    Arora OnlineGarden Day#GardenYaySA
    DialoguePepsi CoPepsi Change Your World Challenge
    DialogueAztecoFrom A To Bitcoin
    Entravision 365 DigitalPEPSICODoritos “Flamin Hot”
    HellosquareTiger BrandsMorvite - Give Me Strength
    HellosquareTiger BrandsAlbany - Kasi Heroes
    Hoorah Digital SAHi-TecHi-Tec FreedomShared
    Hoorah Digital SABain'sBain’s Symphony
    LevergyNew BalanceMall of Africa Store Launch
    MachineUCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
    OgilvyDStvBox Office_Every Day is Halloween
    OgilvyAB InBevCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
    OgilvyKimberley ClarkChange The Tune
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever SAShield 21 Day Workout
    The Hardy BoysUnilever SAJoko Donate Your Voice
    The Have You Heard GroupBrand Inc.Toyota Thumbderdome
    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    Avatar AgencyKFC South Africa#HopeShapesYourWorld
    The et al GROUPAVBOBWarning! Viewer discretion is advised
    HellosquareTiger BrandsEat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May
    Hoorah Digital SAHi-TecHi-Tec FreedomShared
    Legacy Lifestyle Marketing ServicesXTIt’s Personal
    Duke | Mark1 | DialoguePepsiPepsi Change Your World
    OgilvyMondelezIn Our Own Words
    OgilvyAB InBevCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
    OgilvyAB InBevCarling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
    OgilvyAB InBevCastle Lite. Switch to Renewable
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever SAMagnum Pints
    Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever SAShield 21 Day Workout
    Red SeptemberComed HealthNatura Rescue Day by Day
    So InteractivePernod RicardPhakamisa iSpirit
    Blogging Excellence by an agency
    FlexabilityFlow CommunicationsFlexability – #MyAbility
    SanlamMachineSanlam Reality-Wealth Sense
    VodacomNew MediaVodacom now! blog

    ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS

    Best Intranet
    Famous BrandsSauce AdvertisingLocal Store Marketing System
    Best Corporate Website
    BestmedOgilvyMaking Bestmed Better
    ExxaroClockwork Media
    Genesis AnalyticsFlow CommunicationsGenesis Analytics Website
    KultraLabClockwork Media
    NedbankLevergyTasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine
    NestléWunderman Thompson SAKit Kat Global Website
    Red Fox GroupRed Fox Connect
    Best Marketing Automation Campaign
    HeinekenFuturetech Media and Dentsu RedstarTruecommerce
    RentokilSpitfire InboundVIRUSKILLER™ Air Purification Campaign
    SanlamMachineSanlam Reality
    Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire InboundAuto-mation drives success
    Telkom SAWunderman Thompson SATelkom Summer Campaign 2021
    Best Online Newsletter
    Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy FoundationFlow CommunicationsFoundation Newsletter
    VodacomNew MediaVodacom now! newsletter
    Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
    CliffCentral.comBMWBMW ix - Drive Tomorrow, Today
    CliffCentral.comAdcock IngramBeyond Madness
    ShowmaxDevilsdorp
    Volkswagen South AfricaUltimate MediaKnow Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok
    Best Online Magazine Newspaper
    SanlamMachineSanlam Internal magazine - Engage
    SanlamMachineSanlam Internal magazine - Connect

    SPECIAL AWARDS

    The New Generation Top Graphic Designer Award
    Andrew MkandlaWunderman Thompson
    Dominique LiebowitzCape Town Tourism
    Koketso MogaleCBR Marketing Solutions
    Nicole EsterhuizenClockwork Media
    The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
    Brutal FruitiProspect South AfricaYou Belong - The Fragrance by Brutal Fruit
    CadburyOgilvy
    Carling Black LabelOgilvy
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmithMzansi Quest
    KFC South AfricaEntravision50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good
    KFC South AfricaFresh AF
    South African BreweriesDraftLine
    Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire Inbound
    VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaUnlock Summer
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyPolo Game On
    The New Generation Social Wiz Award
    Danica EhrkeCBR Marketing Solutions
    Tshidi PhaliHavas
    Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award
    Chandre PartridgePlusNarrative
    Phumudzo TshiovheLevergy
    Refilwe PitseWunderman Thompson
    The New Generation UX UI Designer
    Jay-Jay PrinslooOgilvy
    Lionel da SilvaFlume Digital Marketing & PR
    Online Strategy
    CadburyOgilvy
    Carling Black LabelOgilvyCarling Black Label - Carling Cup
    Carling Black LabelOgilvyBride Armour
    Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire Inbound
    Telesure Investment Holdings1st For Women - Fearless 2.0
    Volkswagen SAOgilvyPolo Game On
    Volkswagen SAUltimate MediaKnow Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok
    The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
    Digital Optimization.
    Fenix Marketing Solutions.
    Hellosquare.
    Legacy Lifestyle Marketing Services.
    Med-Large Agency of the Year Award
    Flow Communications.
    Flume Digital Marketing & PR.
    Machine.
    Mark1 Media and Consulting.
    Ogilvy.
    Penquin.
    Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award
    CadburyOgilvy
    Carling Black LabelOgilvy
    Jacaranda FMBrandsmith
    Karan BeefFenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions
    Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire Inbound
    VodacomVMLY&R South Africa
    Volkswagen SAOgilvy
    The New Generation Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year Award
    Shell South AfricaShellDownstream South Africa
    Standard BankShyft

    STUDENT AWARDS

    New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
    Stellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyCheyenne MillerERACISM
    Stellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyJared LaggarELI(MAN)ATE
    The AAA School of AdvertisingTeagan De VriesSANBS App Design
    New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
    University of JohannesburgWeSpekboomWeSpekboom
    University of JohannesburgAnchor your CultureAnchor your Culture
    University of JohannesburgThe Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa#ThandaUkuhlukahlukana
    The AAA School of AdvertisingWestern Cape Blood ServiceRed Umbrella
    The AAA School of AdvertisingCommunity KeepersLet's build together
    The AAA School of AdvertisingCommunity KeepersHow can we help
    The AAA School of AdvertisingWestern Cape Blood ServiceNew Season, New Life
    The AAA School of AdvertisingWestern Cape Blood ServiceGive the gift of tomorrow
    The AAA School of AdvertisingWestern Cape Blood ServiceWe are powerful
    NextOptions
    Read more: awards, Brands, KFC, BMW, corporate, Bizcommunity, John Brown, Flow Communications, Stephen Paxton, New Generation Awards, Relebogile Mabotja

    Related

    Source:
    Loeries Creative Week to be held in vibrant District Six, Cape Town1 hour ago
    Source:
    Micro-influencers enjoy highest engagement rates in 20224 hours ago
    Image supplied.
    Catching up with Beckett Mathunzi, PI investigating the fake KFC food inspector case1 day ago
    BMW South Africa announces new appointments to its leadership team
    BMW South Africa announces new appointments to its leadership team1 day ago
    Picture Supplied.
    Litha Vimbi promoted to general manager of OMD South Africa1 day ago
    Source:
    IABC Africa Silver Quill awards open for entries1 day ago
    Source:
    Did Twitter ignore basic security measures? A cybersecurity expert explains a whistleblower's claims2 Sep 2022
    Palesa Mabasa. Picture supplied.
    Entrepreneurs must not overlook the value of marketing1 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz