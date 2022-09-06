Here are the New Generation Awards finalists!

“Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates, agencies, marketers and students producing some truly exceptional work” says New Generation’s founder, Stephen Paxton.
“Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content with exciting conversations driving high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across a number of campaigns have been phenomenal,” concludes Paxton.
For the second year running, singer, songwriter and actress Relebogile Mabotja, will host this year’s six hour awards show, which will be held on Thursday 29 September at The Ballroom, Monte Casino– Johannesburg. All winners will be announced live on stage. Entertainment comes to you from Cape Town singer Tyler Page.
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|Botlierskop
|SOMS Digital
|SEO Campaign
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|KFC South Africa
|Fresh AF
|KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
|Pollen Finance
|Digital Optimization
|Back the Brave
|Sci-Bono Discovery Centre
|Flow Communications
|4IR campaign
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Festive - From me, To me
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Magnum Pints
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Unlock Summer
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Woolworths SA
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths Price Poultry Campaign
|Woolworths SA
|W.Agency
|Welcome to Hopville
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
|Heineken
|Machine
|Heineken All-Invitational
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|SPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021
|Showmax
|The Real Housewives of Lagos
|Standard Bank
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|It Can Be Only in SA
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Best Online Competition
|BCX
|Wunderman Thompson
|2021 - BCX Digital Innovation Awards
|BMW Motorrad South Africa
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Iceland Tour – The Great Escape
|Elegant Fuel
|Flow Communications
|Elegant Fuel TikTok campaign
|Hollard Insurance
|Flow Communications
|Hollard Do It On Purpose
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|Mzansi Quest 21
|Michelin Tyre Company South Africa
|League Digital
|Michelin Cross Continent Cup
|MTN South Africa
|Magna Carta
|#BigUpYourLocal
|SPIPA
|Flow Communications
|Climate 360
|StarBaby South Africa
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Morvite - Shintsha With Skhumba
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Ola Season 2021 2022
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
|HOMii Lifestyle
|HOMii App
|Standard Bank
|Shyft
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Joe Public United
|Grandtrek Uncharted 2
|Heineken
|Futuretech Media and Dentsu Redstar
|Truecommerce
|Hollard Insurance
|Flow Communications
|Hollard Do It On Purpose
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|SPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|Mzansi Quest 21
|KFC South Africa
|Ogilvy
|KFC Ramadaan Re-direct
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Tasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine
|Standard Bank
|Shyft
|Unilever SA
|The Hardy Boys
|Joko Donate Your Voice
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Wuhu X Shield
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience
|Woolworths SA
|W.Agency
|Welcome to Hopville
|Best Low Budget
|Bidvest Waltons
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Bidvest Waltons Inverters
|BMW Motorrad South Africa
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Scooter Coffee Campaign
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Joe Public United
|Grandtrek Uncharted 2
|Green Door
|Clockwork Media
|#RewriteOurProverbs
|Logitech
|So Interactive
|Logitech Work Anywhere Campaign
|Marine Protected Areas
|Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications
|MPA Day
|Reach for a Dream
|Sauce Advertising
|Let’s Stand Together (Slipper Day 2022)
|SYSPRO
|Spitfire Inbound
|International Women’s Day Campaign
|UCOOK
|Machine
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Pride At Work Twitter Spaces
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|BP Southern Africa
|Rook Digital
|BP Champions league
|Eskom
|Eskom Nkanyezi Programme Mobile Application
|KFC South Africa
|Ogilvy
|KFC Ramadaan Re-direct
|Sanofi-Aventis South Africa
|Futuretech Media and OmniComm Media Group
|A Leading Pediatric Offering
|AB InBev
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|KOO - Only One
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Unlock Summer
|WhatsForDinner
|Digitas Liquorice
|Loving Local
|Blogging Excellence
|Flexability
|Flow Communications
|Flexability – #MyAbility
|Nedbank
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|MoneyEDGE by Nedbank
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Reality-Wealth Sense
|Most innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
|ABSA
|Grid Worldwide and Carat
|The IntARview
|Digitas Liquorice
|WhatsForDinner
|Loving Local
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Joe Public United
|Grandtrek Uncharted 2
|FOX
|RAPT Creative
|Find the Fox
|Heineken
|Machine
|Heineken All-Invitational
|Hellmann's
|Digitas Liquorice
|Make Taste Not Waste
|Hollard Insurance
|Flow Communications
|Hollard Do It On Purpose
|Marine Protected Areas
|Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications
|MPA Day
|Mondelez
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|Mr Price
|Quick Face Launch
|Pollen Finance
|Digital Optimization
|Back the Brave
|Siqalo Foods
|The Hardy Boys
|#StorkCountryEscape
|AB InBev
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin
|Suzuki Celerio - #MoveSmart
|Unilever SA
|The Hardy Boys
|Joko Donate Your Voice
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing
|Ola Season 2021 2022
|Vega School
|Digital Optimization
|Vega School - Registration Boost
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|BMW South Africa
|Futuretech Media and Dentsu
|BMW 2 Series
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|Hollard Insurance
|Flow Communications
|Hollard Do It On Purpose
|Nestlé
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Nestlé Belly Bestie
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Best Community Engagement Award
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
|ABSA
|Grid Worldwide and Carat
|The IntARview
|Bayer Consumer Health
|Bepanthen #MyTattooMyStory Campaign
|Distell
|Mscsports
|Your Team, Your Richelieu, Your Way
|Game Stores
|King James Group JHB
|Twitter Mosaic Experience
|KFC South Africa
|Fresh AF
|KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
|Kimberley Clark
|Ogilvy
|Change The Tune
|Michelin Tyre Company South Africa
|League Digital
|Michelin Cross Continent Cup
|Mondelez
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|MTN South Africa
|Magna Carta
|#BigUpYourLocal
|Reach for a Dream
|Sauce Advertising
|Let’s Stand Together (Slipper Day 2022)
|AB InBev
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Volkswagen SA
|Ultimate Media
|Know Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok
|WhatsForDinner
|Digitas Liquorice
|Loving Local
|Excellence in Content Marketing
|Comed Health
|Red September
|Natura Rescue Day by Day
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Joe Public United
|Grandtrek Uncharted 2
|Hills Pet Nutrition
|Love Africa Marketing
|Making CONTACT
|Karan Beef
|Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions
|Making The Cut
|KFC South Africa
|Fresh AF
|KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
|KFC South Africa
|Entravision
|50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good
|Kimberley Clark
|Ogilvy
|Change The Tune
|MTN
|TBWA and PlusNarrative
|One More Push, Share your Shot
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Tasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine
|Nedbank
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|MoneyEDGE by Nedbank
|Old Mutual Corporate
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Nine Yards omnichannel campaign
|AB InBev
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite Lulu
|South African Breweries
|Excise & The State of the Beer Economy
|South African Tourism
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|A Year of Calabash
|Standard Bank
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|It Can Be Only in SA
|SuperSport
|Levergy
|Watch Them Rise – SuperSport Olympics
|Telkom SA
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|Telkom Varsity Vibe Campaign 2022
|Telkom SA
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|Telkom Summer Campaign 2021
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|Uz'Bheke - Responsible marketing
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Morvite - Shintsha With Skhumba
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Morvite - Give Me Strength
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Eat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May
|Transaction Capital Risk
|Machine
|Employee Connect
|Viceroy
|Grey/ WPP Liquid
|Viceroy Vul’Umlomo
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Content for the people
|Vodacom
|New Media
|Vodacom now! blog
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Woolworths SA
|W.Agency
|Celebrate Moments That Matter
|Woolworths SA
|W.Agency
|Welcome to Hopville
|Best Online PR Campaign
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
|Hi-Tec
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Hollard Insurance
|Flow Communications
|Hollard Big Ads for Small Business
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|Mzansi Quest 21
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Tasting Notes A Story of Sound and Wine
|Sci-Bono Discovery Centre
|Flow Communications
|4IR campaign
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
|BP Southern Africa
|House of Brave
|BP EPL Campaign
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|CliffCentral.com
|BMW ix - Drive Tomorrow, Today
|Crosse & Blackwell
|House of Brave
|Kasi Magic Sauces Campaign
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Joe Public United
|Grandtrek Uncharted 2
|Hills Pet Nutrition
|Love Africa Marketing and Republik
|Making CONTACT
|Huletts
|Gorilla
|Huletts Grown With South African Kindness
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|Mzansi Quest 21
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|SPAR - Carols by Candlelight 2021
|Liquid Intelligent Technologies Group Cloudmania
|Thundering into life
|Mastercard
|Publicis Sapient
|She is…Priceless
|Michelin Tyre Company South Africa
|League Digital
|Michelin Cross Continent Cup
|Mondelez
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|Mr Price
|Quick Face Launch
|Showmax
|The Wife
|Pernod Ricard
|So Interactive
|Phakamisa iSpirit
|Sanlam
|Incubeta South Africa
|Live With Confidence
|Savanna Cider
|Grey/ WPP Liquid
|SAVANNA #TWIRRASHADE
|Shoprite Holdings
|99c
|Checkers Sustainability #BetterForOurPlanet
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki SA - Strategic Growth
|Telesure Investment Holdings
|1st For Women - Fearless has a new name, Yours
|Telkom SA
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|Telkom Summer Campaign 2021
|Telkom SA
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|Telkom Varsity Vibe Campaign 2022
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Morvite - Shintsha With Skhumba
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Morvite - Give Me Strength
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Eat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Magnum Pints
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Unlock Summer
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Most Viral Campaign
|Brand Inc.
|The Have You Heard Group
|Toyota Thumbderdome
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|Distell
|Mscsports
|Your Team, Your Richelieu, Your Way
|Dorito’s
|Machine
|Flamin’ Hot Duets
|Hellmann's
|Digitas Liquorice
|Make Taste Not Waste
|Showmax
|The Real Housewives of Lagos
|Savanna Cider
|Grey/ WPP Liquid
|THE PEOPLE VS SAVANNA CIDER
|AB InBev
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite Lulu
|South African Breweries
|Excise & The State of the Beer Economy
|South African Breweries DraftLine
|Lift The Ban
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|WhatsForDinner
|Digitas Liquorice
|Loving Local
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|UCOOK
|Machine
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Content for the people
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
|Ballantine
|RAPT Creative
|Stay True Cities
|Bayer Consumer Health
|Bepanthen #MyTattooMyStory Campaign
|Dorito’s
|Machine
|Flamin’ Hot Duets
|DStv
|Ogilvy
|Box Office_Every Day is Halloween
|Hellmann's
|Digitas Liquorice
|Make Taste Not Waste
|Jameson
|RAPT Creative
|Jameson Supper Club
|KFC
|Avatar Agency
|#HopeShapesYourWorld
|KFC South Africa
|Fresh AF
|KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
|Kimberley Clark
|Ogilvy
|Change The Tune
|Mondelez
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|MTN South Africa
|Magna Carta
|The Go Show
|Standard Bank
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|It Can Be Only in SA
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|Uz'Bheke - Responsible marketing
|The Hollard Insurance Company
|The Digital Plug
|Amabreadwinner
|UCOOK
|Machine
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Brandsmith
|Jacaranda FM
|Mzansi Quest
|Grid Worldwide and Carat
|ABSA
|The IntARiew
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever Food Solutions
|Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|Digital Optimization
|Vega School
|Vega School - Registration Boost
|Entravision
|KFC South Africa
|50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good
|Flow Communications
|Hollard Insurance
|Hollard Do It On Purpose
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Easter 2022
|Grid Worldwide and Carat
|ABSA
|The IntARiew
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Nestlé
|Nestlé Belly Bestie
|Machine
|Transaction Capital Risk
|Employee Connect
|Mark1 Media and Consulting
|Brutal Fruit
|You Belong To Celebrate
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen SA
|Game On
|Ogilvy
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Ramadaan Re-direct
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever SA
|Wuhu X Shield
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever Food Solutions
|Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience
|Promise Group
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite Lulu
|The Hardy Boys
|Unilever SA
|Joko Donate Your Voice
|The Have You Heard Group
|inBroadcasting
|Sportscene Radio
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Nestlé
|Nestlé Belly Bestie
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|Arora Online
|Garden Day
|#GardenYaySA
|Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions
|Karan Beef
|Making The Cut
|Fresh AF
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Machine
|Dorito’s
|Flamin’ Hot Duets
|Promise Group
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Checkers Sixty60
|The Sixty60 Swindler
|W.Agency
|Woolworths SA
|Celebrate Moments That Matter
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by SMALL
|Digital Optimization
|Vega School
|Vega School - Registration Boost
|Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions
|Karan Beef
|Making The Cut
|Fresh AF
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
|Hellosquare
|Tiger Brands
|KOO - Only One
|Red September
|Comed Health
|Natura Rescue Day by Day
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Checkers Sixty60
|The Sixty60 Swindler
|So Interactive
|Pernod Ricard
|Phakamisa iSpirit
|So Interactive
|Logitech
|Logitech Work Anywhere Campaign
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by LARGE
|Digitas Liquorice
|Hellmann's
|Make Taste Not Waste
|Eclipse Communication
|Netflix
|I AM ALL GIRLS LAUNCH
|Flow Communications
|SPIPA
|Climate 360
|Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications
|Marine Protected Areas
|MPA Day
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths
|Valentine’s Day 2022
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths
|Woolworths Christmas 2021 Campaign
|Gorilla
|THIRSTI
|THIRSTI Waterboks
|Gorilla
|Huletts
|The Huletts Sweet List
|Grey/ WPP Liquid
|Scottish Leader
|Dramatique. The Scottish Leader Cocktail Theatre
|Machine
|Heineken
|Heineken All-Invitational Banter
|Magna Carta
|MTN South Africa
|The Go Show
|Mark1 Media and Consulting
|Greenpeace Africa
|The World’s Worst Decisions
|Ogilvy
|Mondelez
|In Our Own Words
|Ogilvy
|DStv
|Box Office_Every Day is Halloween
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen SA
|Game On
|Ogilvy
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Ramadaan Re-direct
|Ogilvy
|Kimberley Clark
|Change The Tune
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever SA
|Shield 21 Day Workout
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever SA
|Magnum Pints
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever SA
|Ola Season 2021 2022
|Promise Group
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite Lulu
|The Digital Plug
|The Hollard Insurance Company
|Amabreadwinner
|The Hardy Boys
|Unilever SA
|Joko Donate Your Voice
|The Have You Heard Group
|Brand Inc.
|Toyota Thumbderdome
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Sasol
|Sasol Bursaries 2021
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Microsoft
|Surface Your Flow
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Arora Online
|Garden Day
|#GardenYaySA
|Dialogue
|Pepsi Co
|Pepsi Change Your World Challenge
|Dialogue
|Azteco
|From A To Bitcoin
|Entravision 365 Digital
|PEPSICO
|Doritos “Flamin Hot”
|Hellosquare
|Tiger Brands
|Morvite - Give Me Strength
|Hellosquare
|Tiger Brands
|Albany - Kasi Heroes
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Bain's
|Bain’s Symphony
|Levergy
|New Balance
|Mall of Africa Store Launch
|Machine
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Ogilvy
|DStv
|Box Office_Every Day is Halloween
|Ogilvy
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
|Ogilvy
|Kimberley Clark
|Change The Tune
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever SA
|Shield 21 Day Workout
|The Hardy Boys
|Unilever SA
|Joko Donate Your Voice
|The Have You Heard Group
|Brand Inc.
|Toyota Thumbderdome
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Avatar Agency
|KFC South Africa
|#HopeShapesYourWorld
|The et al GROUP
|AVBOB
|Warning! Viewer discretion is advised
|Hellosquare
|Tiger Brands
|Eat Well Live Well - 28 Days Till 28 May
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|Legacy Lifestyle Marketing Services
|XT
|It’s Personal
|Duke | Mark1 | Dialogue
|Pepsi
|Pepsi Change Your World
|Ogilvy
|Mondelez
|In Our Own Words
|Ogilvy
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
|Ogilvy
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
|Ogilvy
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite. Switch to Renewable
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever SA
|Magnum Pints
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever SA
|Shield 21 Day Workout
|Red September
|Comed Health
|Natura Rescue Day by Day
|So Interactive
|Pernod Ricard
|Phakamisa iSpirit
|Blogging Excellence by an agency
|Flexability
|Flow Communications
|Flexability – #MyAbility
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Reality-Wealth Sense
|Vodacom
|New Media
|Vodacom now! blog
|The New Generation Top Graphic Designer Award
|Andrew Mkandla
|Wunderman Thompson
|Dominique Liebowitz
|Cape Town Tourism
|Koketso Mogale
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Nicole Esterhuizen
|Clockwork Media
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|Brutal Fruit
|iProspect South Africa
|You Belong - The Fragrance by Brutal Fruit
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|Mzansi Quest
|KFC South Africa
|Entravision
|50 Years of Finger Lickin’ Good
|KFC South Africa
|Fresh AF
|South African Breweries
|DraftLine
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Unlock Summer
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Polo Game On
|The New Generation Social Wiz Award
|Danica Ehrke
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Tshidi Phali
|Havas
|Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award
|Chandre Partridge
|PlusNarrative
|Phumudzo Tshiovhe
|Levergy
|Refilwe Pitse
|Wunderman Thompson
|The New Generation UX UI Designer
|Jay-Jay Prinsloo
|Ogilvy
|Lionel da Silva
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Online Strategy
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label - Carling Cup
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Bride Armour
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Telesure Investment Holdings
|1st For Women - Fearless 2.0
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Polo Game On
|Volkswagen SA
|Ultimate Media
|Know Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok
|The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
|Digital Optimization
|Fenix Marketing Solutions
|Hellosquare
|Legacy Lifestyle Marketing Services
|Med-Large Agency of the Year Award
|Flow Communications
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Machine
|Mark1 Media and Consulting
|Ogilvy
|Penquin
|Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Jacaranda FM
|Brandsmith
|Karan Beef
|Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|The New Generation Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year Award
|Shell South Africa
|ShellDownstream South Africa
|Standard Bank
|Shyft