    #LunchtimeMarketing: Does your business actually have a shared purpose?

    4 Jul 2022
    Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com, look at the importance of having a shared purpose throughout businesses.
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Does your business actually have a shared purpose?

    What is the actual purpose of what you do in your business? Nike says it best.....if you have a body you are an athlete. Their purpose is to provide you with what you need to be that athlete.

    What is your business's actual purpose? Do you and your entire team share that same purpose?

