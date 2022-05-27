LunchtimeMarketing: Stop working with fossil fuel companies. Full stop.

If we don't do something immediately, you, my and our children's futures will be catastrophic. Clean Creatives SA, inspired by Clean Creatives in the US, is bringing together leading SA media agencies, their employees, and industry clients, to address the SA ad and PR industry’s work with the fossil fuels that are the principal cause of climate breakdown.Britz and Page-Lee take a closer look at how creative, digital, advertising, video and content agencies need to be proponents for change in turning away from fossil fuel companies.