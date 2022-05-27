Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

The Media KrateVicinity MediaDentsuKaya 959Tractor OutdoorBizcommunity.comTopco MediaIMC ConferenceBrandFusionDigital School of MarketingShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOliverDMASAJoe Public UnitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Email Marketing Specialist Cape Town
  • Head of Audience Development Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager Somerset West
  • Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Digital Strategist Johannesburg
  • Copywriter Cape Town
  • Account Managers x2 Johannesburg
  • Midweight Strategist Port Elizabeth
  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Johannesburg
  • Marketing Project Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #LunchtimeMarketing: Stop working with fossil fuel companies. Full stop.

    27 May 2022
    Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com, explore how agencies can be the catalysts for change.
    #LunchtimeMarketing: Stop working with fossil fuel companies. Full stop.

    If we don't do something immediately, you, my and our children's futures will be catastrophic. Clean Creatives SA, inspired by Clean Creatives in the US, is bringing together leading SA media agencies, their employees, and industry clients, to address the SA ad and PR industry’s work with the fossil fuels that are the principal cause of climate breakdown.

    Britz and Page-Lee take a closer look at how creative, digital, advertising, video and content agencies need to be proponents for change in turning away from fossil fuel companies.

    NextOptions
    Read more: climate change, fossil fuels, marketing insights, Craig Page-Lee, Kevin Britz, #LunchtimeMarketing, Ebizradio

    Related

    Addressing cybersecurity and climate change for a sustainable society
    Addressing cybersecurity and climate change for a sustainable society3 hours ago
    SA needs $250bn over 3 decades for clean energy transition - report
    SA needs $250bn over 3 decades for clean energy transition - report1 day ago
    Source:
    Climate Actions Now launches monthly events1 day ago
    Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks - official
    Egypt wants to shift focus to developing countries in climate talks - official2 days ago
    Source:
    #CreativeWeek22: Changing how we see creativity23 May 2022
    Russia's power push into Antarctica for fossil fuels
    Russia's power push into Antarctica for fossil fuels18 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz