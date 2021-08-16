Tips on managing mid-year fatigue

There's no denying it: I'm absolutely in love with media and marketing. But that doesn't mean it isn't a very demanding industry. If you don't prioritise taking care of yourself, the stress of working in this field can, ultimately, take its toll on your physical and mental health.

When your body tells you to slow down, listen to it and take a break

Obviously slot your break in according to the delivery timelines for the projects you’re working on so that your time off isn’t detrimental to your team. If it is, it will just lead to a domino effect, with everyone experiencing burnout at the same time.



Give yourself the time and permission to take an hour’s break every day

This is a tough one, especially if you’re managing a team, because you just keep going and going. But it’s important that you schedule this time in. You deserve at least an hour a day – ideally more – to spend time with yourself and prioritise other things.



Vitamin D is everyone’s friend

Take a walk, get some sunlight. Mother nature intended for you to benefit from her creations.



Take a mini getaway for a weekend

I have found that the best place to take a break is the one with no Wi-Fi. This will force you to deliberately switch off and recuperate. And, believe it or not, everything will be okay if you unplug for a while – the world will continue to turn.

As we pass the midpoint of another tough year, it’s important to remember that you can’t stay on your A game if your cup is empty. All your passion, fire and desire to give work your all will come to nothing if you reach the point of burnout. To help you cope during this time, I thought I’d share a few pointers that have worked for me in recent years.I’m no scientist, I too am just a human in this crazy marketing world trying to find ways to keep myself afloat amid the madness. These tips work for me and I hope they work for you too. Take care of yourself, fill your cup, and keep on doing a great job.Lerato Modisakeng is the head of digital performance at Wavemaker