EXCLUSIVE: UK P&I London appoints Conversation Lab

Conversation Lab has been appointed by London-based global marine insurance club UK P&I, increasing its penetration into the UK market.

Kevin Power

It fascinates me that the team in Durban and Cape Town can look out of the office and count up to 30 ships waiting to enter the harbour and know that most of them are insured by our client!

The independent creative agency will be responsible for UK P&I's search engine optimisation strategy and execution. Critical to the engagement is ongoing conversion optimisation of its website, data analytics and reporting. The account will be run out of Conversation Lab’s UK office and supported by the agency’s performance and development hub in SA.The UK P&I Club is one of the oldest P&I clubs in the world protecting shipping globally since 1869. They are also one of the largest mutual marine protection and indemnity organisations in the world, insuring over 240m tonnes of owned and chartered ships from more than fifty countries across the globe.UK P&I, global marketing director, Jenny Lane, said of the appointment: “We were introduced to Conversation Lab through our London partners Pancentric Digital to support in driving the effective visibility of our digital ecosystem. We were impressed with how they unpacked the challenges for us and the clear and direct strategy to increase our reach in a globally competitive market. Initial results have beaten all our expectations and we are very excited about the step change we are seeing already."Kevin Power, group MD of Conversation Lab, said: “This win means a lot to us. We get to work with a truly remarkable business such as UK P&I, with a size and scale that dwarfs anything else we do.""Insurance is a highly competitive sector which makes our job that much more challenging but equally rewarding when delivering results. This win also underlines our B2B capabilities both in SA and globally!"The win is part of a new partnership with London digital agency Pancentric to deliver full through-the-line digital marketing services to the UK market.Work has already begun with teams both in UK and SA working between both agencies, multiple locations and client.