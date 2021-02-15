Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

EXCLUSIVE: UK P&I London appoints Conversation Lab

15 Feb 2021
Conversation Lab has been appointed by London-based global marine insurance club UK P&I, increasing its penetration into the UK market.
The independent creative agency will be responsible for UK P&I's search engine optimisation strategy and execution. Critical to the engagement is ongoing conversion optimisation of its website, data analytics and reporting. The account will be run out of Conversation Lab’s UK office and supported by the agency’s performance and development hub in SA.

The UK P&I Club is one of the oldest P&I clubs in the world protecting shipping globally since 1869. They are also one of the largest mutual marine protection and indemnity organisations in the world, insuring over 240m tonnes of owned and chartered ships from more than fifty countries across the globe.

UK P&I, global marketing director, Jenny Lane, said of the appointment: “We were introduced to Conversation Lab through our London partners Pancentric Digital to support in driving the effective visibility of our digital ecosystem. We were impressed with how they unpacked the challenges for us and the clear and direct strategy to increase our reach in a globally competitive market. Initial results have beaten all our expectations and we are very excited about the step change we are seeing already."

Kevin Power

Kevin Power, group MD of Conversation Lab, said: “This win means a lot to us. We get to work with a truly remarkable business such as UK P&I, with a size and scale that dwarfs anything else we do."
It fascinates me that the team in Durban and Cape Town can look out of the office and count up to 30 ships waiting to enter the harbour and know that most of them are insured by our client!
"Insurance is a highly competitive sector which makes our job that much more challenging but equally rewarding when delivering results. This win also underlines our B2B capabilities both in SA and globally!"

Photo by Philipp Sewing on Unsplash

The win is part of a new partnership with London digital agency Pancentric to deliver full through-the-line digital marketing services to the UK market.

Work has already begun with teams both in UK and SA working between both agencies, multiple locations and client.
Comment

Read more: Kevin Power, Conversation LAB, marine insurance

Related

#StartupStory: Power Lab goes back to basics26 Jul 2018
Watercraft owners and skippers should manage risks this summer24 Jan 2018
Marine insurance is a risky business7 Mar 2017
New Generation Awards winners for 201618 Oct 2016
Insurance tales of the high seas22 Mar 2016
Growing intra-Africa marine trade needs specialist insurance28 Jan 2016

News


Show more
Let's do Biz