Blisters for Bread 2023 corporate challenge

Entries are now open for the Peninsula School Feeding Association's annual fundraising event, Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star, which takes place Sunday, 27 August 2023, along the beautiful Sea Point Promenade.

We cordially invite your company to join us in the fight against hunger by purchasing a group entry for your employees, colleagues or clients at the cost of only R100 per person. Each entry fee will feed 31 school children affected by poverty for a day.

Every person your company enters will receive a medal and refreshments sponsored by Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages. At the finish line, every walker will be treated to a live concert featuring popular Cape Town singers Nur Abrahams, Krista Jonas, who performed on The Voice South Africa Season 3 and Sayde Fillis, a young up-and-coming 14-year-old singer who attends Sarepta High in Kuils River. There will also be lucky number draws for those in attendance, with great prizes up for grabs.

Only online entries for this year’s Blisters for Bread Walk will be accepted. Entries are limited to 10,000 people, so please do your group entry early to avoid disappointment. To enter Blisters for Bread in association with Lucky Star, click here for instructions on how to do a group entry.

Blisters for Bread is an incredible opportunity for businesses to come together, promote team building, and make a positive impact in the community. This event will not only foster a sense of camaraderie among your employees but also demonstrates your company's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

For any enquiries, please contact Top Events at az.oc.stnevepot@ofni or WhatsApp at 0661394210.



