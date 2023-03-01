People on the Move: Stories of migration beyond 'us' and 'them'

People do not leave their country by choice. Every year, thousands of people are forced to flee from war, persecution and poverty and undertake dangerous journeys fuelled only by their hope to provide a better life for their families. Wherever migrant communities are on their journey, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa is committed to providing essential healthcare to those who need it most.

On 16 March 2023, MSF will host an art exhibition titled People on the Move. The exhibition will showcase works by renowned photojournalist Luca Sola and accomplished visual artists Ben Mphande, Bekezela Mabena and Mario and Gildo Soares all exploring the global phenomenon of migration and themes of belonging from a nuanced perspective.

“The aim of MSF’s work is to prioritise those who are most marginalised in societies and to ensure that they get the care that they need,” says Claire Waterhouse, MSF’s regional advocacy coordinator and head of the Operations Support Unit in the Johannesburg office. “We have always worked to support people on the move by adapting our care models to work with the realities of their lives and needs. For example, in Tshwane, we provide medical and mental health care, but we also provide a space to have a hot shower and use the internet. Our belief as MSF is simple: all people deserve access to free, quality healthcare – no matter their documentation status or address.”

This exhibition invites people to see beyond the headlines, rhetoric and statistics and meaningfully engage with the stories of people on the move even if it is uncomfortable. Samantha Nobubele Mkandhla, head of Philanthropy and Partnerships views this exhibition as an opportunity 'to humanise the impact numbers that we report on and remind ourselves of our shared humanity, despite the borders and barriers that separate us'.

The exhibited artworks will be available for purchase via silent auction throughout the evening with the majority of the proceeds going to MSF to support the organisation’s medical humanitarian work in the region and across the world.

