Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa's invitation to an evening of art and storytelling

You are invited to join MSF for an evening of art and storytelling as we showcase one-of-a-kind documentary-style photographs that give us a glimpse into the emotional and psychological experiences of people's journeys.
To highlight the stories of People On The Move, we invite you to attend our photo exhibition featuring the work you support and the patients we serve. Featuring photographs from award-winning photojournalist Luca Sola and other accomplished visual artists, the exhibition will provide a nuanced perspective on migration that emphasises the humanity and complexity of these journeys.
These works by Luca Sola, Ben Mphande, Bekezela Mabena, Mario Soares and Gildo Soares will be available for purchase through a silent auction throughout the evening. The majority of the proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders, to support our humanitarian work in the region and worldwide.
We look forward to hosting you.
Date: Tuesday, 16 March 2023
Programme:
6pm: Welcome Drinks
6:30pm: Open remarks by MSF's Claire Waterhouse
7pm: Canapes served, exhibit continues & socialising Venue Inanda Club, Sandton
RSVP (by 09 March 2023)