Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa's invitation to an evening of art and storytelling

24 Feb 2023
Issued by: TenacityPR
Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is a global network of principled medical and other professionals working in teams to respond to the medical needs of people affected by conflict, disasters, epidemics, and those excluded from healthcare. MSF has and continues to run projects in Southern African countries including eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa's invitation to an evening of art and storytelling

You are invited to join MSF for an evening of art and storytelling as we showcase one-of-a-kind documentary-style photographs that give us a glimpse into the emotional and psychological experiences of people's journeys.

To highlight the stories of People On The Move, we invite you to attend our photo exhibition featuring the work you support and the patients we serve. Featuring photographs from award-winning photojournalist Luca Sola and other accomplished visual artists, the exhibition will provide a nuanced perspective on migration that emphasises the humanity and complexity of these journeys.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa's invitation to an evening of art and storytelling

These works by Luca Sola, Ben Mphande, Bekezela Mabena, Mario Soares and Gildo Soares will be available for purchase through a silent auction throughout the evening. The majority of the proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders, to support our humanitarian work in the region and worldwide.

We look forward to hosting you.

Date: Tuesday, 16 March 2023

Programme:
6pm: Welcome Drinks
6:30pm: Open remarks by MSF's Claire Waterhouse
7pm: Canapes served, exhibit continues & socialising Venue Inanda Club, Sandton
RSVP (by 09 March 2023)

TenacityPR
TenacityPR is a generator of content for ideas, angles, pitches and storytelling. We see content differently, and through our expertise in multi-platform PR, we have worked across the board for well known brands from financial to arts and entertainment.
