Glamorous special package at Gallagher

Gallagher Convention Centre offers clients a fantastic package deal to host their year-end events in glamorous style.

The Glamorous deal is brought to you in partnership with SA Event Décor. This allows us to offer clients a gorgeous, high-end setup at unbeatable rates.

This package is available at Gallagher Convention Centre from 5 November 2022–26 November 2022. The offer caters for 300–2,500 guests. Our offer includes stylish, high-end décor, basic audio-visual equipment, ambient venue lighting, a DJ, arrival drinks, and a 3-course 5-star Halaal certified menu. The packages are priced on a sliding scale, with the most cost-effective package starting from R620 per person, excluding vat.

The Glamorous package, as packaged under Yearendfunctions.co.za, offers clients the option of hosting a beautiful brunch or a lavish dinner. Both options are priced at a steal. Clients interested in the Glamorous offering at Gallagher can choose from six different dinner menus, one of which is a served dinner menu option. The brunch menu caters to every taste.

Matching SA Event Décor’s R10 pledge to Wings of Change with Darren Scott and Mix FM, Gallagher Convention Centre has also pledged R10 from every package sold to this cause.

Gallagher Convention Centre is the ideal venue to host your year-end event. Our meals are of the highest quality, and no surcharge is charged for Halaal meals as we are certified by NIHT. Gallagher offers ample parking as we have more than five thousand parking bays. Our events are not halted by infrastructure challenges as we provide full generator backup and a million-litre water tank on the property. Conveniently located, Gallagher Convention Centre is ideally placed for guests from Johannesburg and Pretoria with easy access from the highway. Further convenience is Gallagher’s proximity to the Gautrain station. The Midrand station is only 2.2 kilometres from Gallagher, and the bus stops right in front of the Gallagher main gate.

Gallagher Convention Centre looks forward to hosting you in glamorous fashion for your year-end event. Have 'your event, your way' at an unbeatable rate.

www.gallagher.co.za | az.oc.rehgallag@rehgallag | 011 266 3000



