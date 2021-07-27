Warc Awards for Media 2021 juries announced

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective against the Delta variant, which is currently dominant in the country, says the president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Professor Glenda Gray.
Tiger Brands is recalling certain Koo and Hugo's canned vegetable products produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to "an extremely small number" of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier, the FMCG company said on Monday.
Primedia Broadcasting, home to market leading audio brands 947, 702, KFM 94.5 and CapeTalk as well as to Eyewitness News, today announced that Lindile Xoko, an accomplished business accelerator with experience in developing and executing growth objectives across multiple markets, will be joining the group as chief revenue officer effective 20 September 2021.Issued byPrimedia Broadcasting
Warc has announced the four jury panels for the Warc Awards for Media 2021. The Warc Awards for Media is an international awards scheme which awards communication planning that has made a positive impact on business results.
Jury chairs for the Warc Awards for Media 2021. Rajoielle Register, Ron Amram, Siew Ting Foo and Sarita Rao.
Now in its sixth year, the competition examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.
Paul Coxhill, managing director of Warc, said, "We are delighted to welcome such an outstanding international line-up of industry professionals, representing a wide range of brands, agencies and markets, to judge this year's Warc Awards for Media. Drawing on their expertise, the diverse panels will judge rigorously and debate at length as they bring to the forefront the most inspirational solutions of communications planning that drive success."
The Warc Awards for Media are free to enter and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic. Papers are submitted as effectiveness case studies and can be entered by media agencies, creative agencies, media owners, digital agencies and data specialists from all over the world.
Each jury will award a Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades, as well as three Special Awards recognising specific areas of excellence. The deadline for entries is 22 September 2021.
For more information on Warc Media Awards 2021, go here.
