Warc Awards for Media 2021 juries announced

27 Jul 2021
Warc has announced the four jury panels for the Warc Awards for Media 2021. The Warc Awards for Media is an international awards scheme which awards communication planning that has made a positive impact on business results.
Jury chairs for the Warc Awards for Media 2021. Rajoielle Register, Ron Amram, Siew Ting Foo and Sarita Rao.

Now in its sixth year, the competition examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.

Paul Coxhill, managing director of Warc, said, "We are delighted to welcome such an outstanding international line-up of industry professionals, representing a wide range of brands, agencies and markets, to judge this year's Warc Awards for Media. Drawing on their expertise, the diverse panels will judge rigorously and debate at length as they bring to the forefront the most inspirational solutions of communications planning that drive success."

The judging panels


Effective Channel Integration 


This category looks at how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness. Judges include:
  • Ron Amram (Jury chair), senior director, Global Media, Mars - UK
  • Hani AlAita, head of marketing, Leona, Abbott Nutrition International - UAE
  • Helen Brooks, head of media, Kimberly Clark EMEA - UK
  • Doris Danner, vice president, TBWA\Worldwide - Central Eastern Europe, Russia, Caucasus, Israel
To see the full panel, go here.

Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships 


This category looks at how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals. Judges include:
  • Sarita Rao (Jury chair), president, Integrated & Partner Solutions, AT&T Business - US
  • Faisal Alani, head of partnerships, Ebay - UK
  • Sonia Bouadma, vice president, Rights Clearance and Licensing for Advertising, Greenlight - UK
  • Rahul Chawra, founder, Decode Strategy Labs - Singapore
To see the full panel, go here.

Effective Use of Tech 


This category awards communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix. Judges include:
  • Rajoielle Register (Jury chair), head of global brand experiences, Ford Motor Company - US
  • Patrick Affleck, CEO, Havas Media Group - UK
  • Khaled AlSehhi, marketing director, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives - UAE
  • Laurel Boyd, chief creative media officer, MediaHub - US
To see the full panel, go here.

Best Use of Data 


This category recognises the role of data in an effective communications strategy. Judges include:
  • Siew Ting Foo (Jury chair), chief marketing officer, Greater Asia, HP - Singapore
  • Emily Alcorn, head of insight, Talon - UK
  • Ben Allison, vice president, Global Media, VaynerMedia - UK
  • Jay Altschuler, vice president, Media Transformation, Petco - US
To see the full panel, go here.

The Warc Awards for Media are free to enter and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic. Papers are submitted as effectiveness case studies and can be entered by media agencies, creative agencies, media owners, digital agencies and data specialists from all over the world.

Each jury will award a Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades, as well as three Special Awards recognising specific areas of excellence. The deadline for entries is 22 September 2021.

For more information on Warc Media Awards 2021, go here.
Read more: media, advertising, technology, WARC, Ron Amram

