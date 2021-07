Warc Awards for Media 2021 juries announced

Warc has announced the four jury panels for the Warc Awards for Media 2021. The Warc Awards for Media is an international awards scheme which awards communication planning that has made a positive impact on business results.

The judging panels

Effective Channel Integration

Ron Amram (Jury chair), senior director, Global Media, Mars - UK

Hani AlAita, head of marketing, Leona, Abbott Nutrition International - UAE

Helen Brooks, head of media, Kimberly Clark EMEA - UK

Doris Danner, vice president, TBWA\Worldwide - Central Eastern Europe, Russia, Caucasus, Israel

Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships

Sarita Rao (Jury chair), president, Integrated & Partner Solutions, AT&T Business - US

Faisal Alani, head of partnerships, Ebay - UK

Sonia Bouadma, vice president, Rights Clearance and Licensing for Advertising, Greenlight - UK

Rahul Chawra, founder, Decode Strategy Labs - Singapore

Effective Use of Tech

Rajoielle Register (Jury chair), head of global brand experiences, Ford Motor Company - US

Patrick Affleck, CEO, Havas Media Group - UK

Khaled AlSehhi, marketing director, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives - UAE

Laurel Boyd, chief creative media officer, MediaHub - US

Best Use of Data

Siew Ting Foo (Jury chair), chief marketing officer, Greater Asia, HP - Singapore

Emily Alcorn, head of insight, Talon - UK

Ben Allison, vice president, Global Media, VaynerMedia - UK

Jay Altschuler, vice president, Media Transformation, Petco - US

Now in its sixth year, the competition examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.Paul Coxhill, managing director of Warc, said, "We are delighted to welcome such an outstanding international line-up of industry professionals, representing a wide range of brands, agencies and markets, to judge this year's Warc Awards for Media. Drawing on their expertise, the diverse panels will judge rigorously and debate at length as they bring to the forefront the most inspirational solutions of communications planning that drive success."This category looks at how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness. Judges include:To see the full panel, go here This category looks at how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals. Judges include:To see the full panel, go here This category awards communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix. Judges include:To see the full panel, go here This category recognises the role of data in an effective communications strategy. Judges include:To see the full panel, go here The Warc Awards for Media are free to enter and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic. Papers are submitted as effectiveness case studies and can be entered by media agencies, creative agencies, media owners, digital agencies and data specialists from all over the world.Each jury will award a Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades, as well as three Special Awards recognising specific areas of excellence. The deadline for entries is 22 September 2021.For more information on Warc Media Awards 2021, go here