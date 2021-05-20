Jury chairs of Warc Awards for Media named

D&AD today announced the shortlisted entries across the Advertising, Culture, Design, Impact and Next categories, following the second and final stage of 2021 D&AD Awards judging. The news follows the first round of shortlists announced last week, amidst robust submission figures after a year of unprecedented challenges for the creative sector. The entries this year have not only surpassed expected numbers but also continue to show the quality of work being produced within the industry.
The total value of transactions processed by POS terminals will exceed $17.3tn in 2026, from $14.8tn in 2021; growing 28%. This is according to a new study by Juniper Research titled POS Terminals: Device Innovation, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecasts 2021-2026.
The One Club for Creativity has launched We Are One, an initiative that aims to rally creatives around the world to take a collective stand against racism and intolerance and spread that message globally.
Warc has launched the Warc Awards for Media 2021, a global awards scheme rewarding communications planning and aiming to make a positive impact on business results.
Siew Ting Foo, Rajoielle Register, Sarita Rao, and Ron Amram.
The competition will examine the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment. There are four categories, each with its own international judging panel:
Effective channel integration
The Effective Channel Integration category looks for how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness. Ron Amram, senior director of Global Media, Mars, will be leading the jury. Global Media is responsible for driving the increased impact and effectiveness of Mars’ media investment globally, as well as owning the digital platforms for the company’s brands.
Amram said, "The Warc Awards for Media celebrate the crucial role of strong channel strategies in achieving cut through in today's competitive media landscape. I look forward to helping showcase best-practice examples from across the globe to serve as inspiration for the industry."
Effective use of tech
The Effective Use of Tech category will reward communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix. Head of global brand experiences for Ford Motor Company, Rajoielle Register, will chair the jury panel. Register leads the company's collaboration with key stakeholders to deliver the corporate brand experience and marketing strategy for global and regional auto shows.
Register said, "Technology's role as a catalyst for progress and a force for good is increasingly growing in the advertising industry, as more and more brands embrace tech innovations. I am honoured to chair this Warc Awards for Media category and look forward to rewarding breakthrough tech-driven work."
The Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category looks for how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals. Sarita Rao, president of Integrated & Partner Solutions, AT&T Business, will chair the jury panel. Rao leads the company's business development and specialised sales efforts for next-generation technologies, as well as delivering AT&T Partner Exchange and Wholesale initiatives.
Sarita said, "It is an honor to be working with the Warc Awards for Media and their remarkable panel of judges to uncover and reward work which understands the power of brands joining forces to connect with global audiences."
Best use of data
The Best Use of Data category recognises the role of data in an effective communications strategy. Siew Ting Foo, chief marketing officer of Greater Asia, HP, is chairing this category. At HP, Foo is focused on driving brand relevance and purpose by combining data and emotional connection.
Foo said, "With its applications increasingly expanding - from real-time executions to audience segmentation and contextual targeting - I look forward to celebrating uses of data that stopped consumers in their tracks and connected with them meaningfully."
The Warc Awards for Media are free to enter. They are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic. Papers are submitted as effectiveness case studies and can be entered by media agencies, creative agencies, media owners, digital agencies and data specialists from all over the world.
Each jury will award Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades, as well as three Special Awards recognising specific areas of excellence. The deadline for entries is 22 September 2021.
Read here for more information on the Warc Awards for Media 2021.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.