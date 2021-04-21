Events & Conferencing Interview South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Meet SuperMash, the world's youngest person to do a TEDx talk

21 Apr 2021
By: Evan-Lee Courie
Prince Mashawana, known as SuperMash, is Africa's first Black child superhero. He has already inspired thousands through his work with other kids and through his social media platforms, where he motivates kids to be their own heroes. He will become the youngest person in the world ever to do a TEDx talk...

BizcommunityCongratulations on being chosen as the youngest person in the world ever to do a TEDx talk. How do you feel?


I am really excited, all my friends at school know about my Tedx talk and so does the teachers. I am really excited. I can’t wait!

BizcommunityYou're known as SuperMash. Tell us more


SuperMash is the first Black child superhero in Africa. SuperMash brings awareness to issues affecting children such as domestic violence, bullying and substance abuse etc.
7-year-old social entrepreneur brings hope to Mzansi

Prince Mashawana, aged seven years old, has created a compelling new superhero - SuperMash...

15 Nov 2019


I turn into SuperMash when I wear my super wristband. I was bullied at school, so my parents encouraged me to become my own hero to build my confidence. When I became more confident, I automatically started inspiring other kids who were going through the same thing or issues that we linked to what I was going through. I encourage kids to become their own hero.

My parents saw the need for this in South Africa and Africa and encouraged me to inspire children on a bigger scale.

BizcommunityYou've already inspired thousands through your work. What inspires you?


I just really want to see fellow superhero’s achieve their goals and dreams.
I want to see other children respect each other and help each other. I want to remove bullying from our schools and the minds of children.
All of these goals inspire me.



BizcommunityYou were asked to prepare a speech on the topic "Can the youth change the world?" What are the things we can expect to you hear from your TEDx talk?


I can’t share too much, but what I can say is that I will be celebrating other young people, I will be sharing their stories and showcasing them.

BizcommunityWhat more can we expect from you in the future?


I will be releasing my first book called Diary of a Superhero by the end of 2021. I am super excited for this!

SuperMash will present the topic "Can the youth change the world?" on 28 April 2021 at TEDx Talk Sandton between 6-8PM.

Ishita Katyal is a child author born in the year 2005 and has been the youngest TEDx speaker at the age of 10.


Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship
Comment

Read more: Evan-Lee Courie, TEDx, TEDx Talk

Related

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bermeister & Johannes Booysen launch AdFreeway in South Africa1 day ago
#BehindtheBrandManager: Gerry Thomas, the man behind Krispy Kreme SA14 Apr 2021
#BehindtheMask: Jacki McEwen-Powell, founding partner and strategist of Eclipse Communications14 Apr 2021
#Newsmaker: Thando Mafongosi, Grey Group Advertising's new strategy director13 Apr 2021
David Alexander on the state of music publishing in South Africa9 Apr 2021
#Newsmaker: Renaldo Schwarp is the new host of 'OFM Nights'6 Apr 2021
South Africa can't afford for SME relief funds to dry up1 Apr 2021
#Newsmaker: Luzuko Tena rejoins Ogilvy Social Lab31 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz