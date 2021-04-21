Meet SuperMash, the world's youngest person to do a TEDx talk

Prince Mashawana, known as SuperMash, is Africa's first Black child superhero. He has already inspired thousands through his work with other kids and through his social media platforms, where he motivates kids to be their own heroes. He will become the youngest person in the world ever to do a TEDx talk...

Congratulations on being chosen as the youngest person in the world ever to do a TEDx talk. How do you feel?

You're known as SuperMash. Tell us more

You've already inspired thousands through your work. What inspires you?

I want to see other children respect each other and help each other. I want to remove bullying from our schools and the minds of children.

I am a Superhero and so are you. Never doubt yourself #SuperMash pic.twitter.com/5eV71wRuw4 — Super Mash (@SuperMash4) March 29, 2021

You were asked to prepare a speech on the topic "Can the youth change the world?" What are the things we can expect to you hear from your TEDx talk?

What more can we expect from you in the future?

Ishita Katyal is a child author born in the year 2005 and has been the youngest TEDx speaker at the age of 10.

I am really excited, all my friends at school know about my Tedx talk and so does the teachers. I am really excited. I can’t wait!SuperMash is the first Black child superhero in Africa. SuperMash brings awareness to issues affecting children such as domestic violence, bullying and substance abuse etc.I turn into SuperMash when I wear my super wristband. I was bullied at school, so my parents encouraged me to become my own hero to build my confidence. When I became more confident, I automatically started inspiring other kids who were going through the same thing or issues that we linked to what I was going through. I encourage kids to become their own hero.My parents saw the need for this in South Africa and Africa and encouraged me to inspire children on a bigger scale.I just really want to see fellow superhero’s achieve their goals and dreams.All of these goals inspire me.I can’t share too much, but what I can say is that I will be celebrating other young people, I will be sharing their stories and showcasing them.I will be releasing my first book calledby the end of 2021. I am super excited for this!