Meet SuperMash, the world's youngest person to do a TEDx talk

Social entrepreneurs are invited to submit their entries for consideration for incubation to the second leg of a Barloworld flagship entrepreneurial programme known as Mbewu. The entries for the 2021/2022 programme are open and close on 14 May 2021.
RocoMamas will meet with Cape Town-based Rack n Grill food truck owner Muammer Kasu on 20 April, after the burger franchise was called out for "corporate bullying tactics" when it demanded that the small takeaway business refrains from using the term 'Smash Burger' on its menu.
Prince Mashawana, known as SuperMash, is Africa's first Black child superhero. He has already inspired thousands through his work with other kids and through his social media platforms, where he motivates kids to be their own heroes. He will become the youngest person in the world ever to do a TEDx talk...
Congratulations on being chosen as the youngest person in the world ever to do a TEDx talk. How do you feel?
I am really excited, all my friends at school know about my Tedx talk and so does the teachers. I am really excited. I can’t wait!
You're known as SuperMash. Tell us more
SuperMash is the first Black child superhero in Africa. SuperMash brings awareness to issues affecting children such as domestic violence, bullying and substance abuse etc.
15 Nov 2019
I turn into SuperMash when I wear my super wristband. I was bullied at school, so my parents encouraged me to become my own hero to build my confidence. When I became more confident, I automatically started inspiring other kids who were going through the same thing or issues that we linked to what I was going through. I encourage kids to become their own hero.
My parents saw the need for this in South Africa and Africa and encouraged me to inspire children on a bigger scale.
You've already inspired thousands through your work. What inspires you?
I just really want to see fellow superhero’s achieve their goals and dreams.
I want to see other children respect each other and help each other. I want to remove bullying from our schools and the minds of children.
