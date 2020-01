Antibiotic resistance: scientists are reengineering viruses to cure bacterial infections

The world is in the midst of a global "superbug" crisis . Antibiotic resistance has been found in numerous common bacterial infections, including tuberculosis, gonorrhoea and salmonellosis, making them difficult - if not impossible - to treat. We're on the cusp of a "post-antibiotic era" , where there are fewer treatment options for such antibiotic-resistant strains. Given estimates that antibiotic resistance will cause 10 million deaths a year by 2050 , finding new methods for treating harmful infections is essential.