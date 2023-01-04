SA pet retailer introduces on-demand delivery service

South African retailer Absolute Pets has launched a shopping app as well as its new on-demand Go Fetch! delivery service, offered via the retailer's app and website.

Source: Supplied

The Go Fetch! service allows customers to have pet food and essentials delivered to their door in as little as one hour, or in a time slot that suits them. Absolute Pets describes the move as a first for the country’s pet industry.

The service is currently available to customers whose delivery addresses are within a 5km radius of selected Absolute Pets stores, but over time will be rolled out to include even more suburbs across the country.

“We pride ourselves on placing our customers and their pets’ needs at the centre of all we do. Our Go Fetch! service answers the call from our consumers to be able to order top-quality, vet-approved items for their pets, which are delivered as quickly as possible," says Absolute Pets CEO Stephen Warner.

Go Fetch! is the company’s latest e-commerce innovation, and supplements Absolute Pets’ online service. The company’s website and app already offer the ability to do click and collect orders, and an auto-order service allows consumers to schedule their orders and automatically receive them at intervals of their choosing.

Absolute Pets also has 137 physical retail stores across the country.