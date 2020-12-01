The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Takealot.com enter into merchandise partnership for Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) has partnered with South Africa's leading online retailer, Takealot.com, to make the foundation's merchandise for the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) event available directly to South Africans' doorsteps.
Ordinarily held annually as a popular lifestyle and social event over 5, 10 and 21 kilometres at the Union Buildings to remember the spirit and resilience of Madiba, the MRWR will this year take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December
as a virtual event and is open to participants across the country and worldwide.
Covid-19 has put an end to all physical mass participation events this year - including the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run. But while you may not be able to join us this year as usual in the shadow of the Union Buildings - where Madiba was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratic president - you can still participate and be part of this special event in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
This year, EVERYONE IS WELCOME
and we invite you to join us - wherever you are in South Africa and around the world - to remember Madiba and to honour those we have lost to the Covid-19 global pandemic.
Whether you are super fit, unfit or your fitness levels are non-existent, register and complete the event entry forms, walk or run your chosen distance of 5km, 10kms or 21kms, and you will be awarded a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm your participation in the 2020 Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run.
As a starting point for the Mandela Foundation’s landmark partnership with Takealot.com, MRWR merchandise will be made available to participants of the event.
The MRWR merchandise comprises a T-shirt retailing for R150, a neck gaiter at R80 and a special event face mask at R80. For further information about the MRWR and to enter the event online, go to www.mandelawalkandrun.com
To celebrate the partnership, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will be giving away a coupon for R150 off to first 1000 (one thousand) first time Takealot shoppers who spend R450 or more across merchandise available on Takealot.com from 1 December 2020 to 31 December 2020.
